Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 1 – go see it to believe it!
The Polar Plunge – a cold-water dip popular in many parts of the country but the first fundraiser of its kind in Warren County – is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, to the benefit of the Humane Society of Warren County’s shelter animals in Front Royal.
The first tentative toe dip in the almost-freezing water of Culpeper Lake, on the 4-H Center property in Harmony Hollow in southern Warren County, will likely be taken at 12:15 p.m. by Ellen Aders, president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC). Her board of directors has promised to follow her in, followed by a crowd of winter plungers aiming to raise a target of $7,000 for the county’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter. So far, $5,000 or more has been donated by sponsors of those who have volunteered to take the Polar Plunge.
The 4-H Center is located at 600 4-H Center Drive south of Front Royal, as noted above in Harmony Hollow off Route 522 South/Remount Road. A “melt down” celebration hosted by ViNoVa restaurant, 124 E. Main Street, will be held from 1 – 3 p.m.
Meghan Bowers, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s executive director, reminds swimmers to bring a change of clothes (duh!), towels and an extra pair of shoes. Shoes must be worn in the water. At the plunge site, there will be hot drinks available in a heated tent where polar plungers must register starting at 11 o’clock. A fashion show is scheduled for 11:45.”Crazy” outfits are encouraged.
Bowers cautioned, “We want people in and out of the water as quickly as possible, with no pushing and dunking allowed.”
Pop-up changing tents will be available, two bathrooms, a fire pit, and, later, at the restaurant, soup and special cocktails will be served.
Bowers addressed participants: “You’ll have memories to last a lifetime and will have done your part to help the shelter provide the most compassionate loving care to the homeless, neglected and abused animals in our community.”
Sponsors include: Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Airpac; State Farm Agent Ellen Aders; Culligan, Front Royal; Cavalier Kennels; Lester & Mowery Pharmacy; L&B Portables; and VinoVa Tapas & Wine Bar.
Contact: director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org for further information.
Get your tickets for the SPCA Valentine Raffle
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering you the opportunity to own a cat and dog sweetheart painting, in a gallery frame, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Keep it for yourself or give it to the one you love. Tickets are $1 each, $5 for 10 chances, or $10 for 20 chances. Tickets are available at the SPCA adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA) during business hours.
The raffle drawing will be held February 13, 2020. Need not be present to win! All proceeds benefit the homeless and at-risk animals served through the SPCA. For more information call the SPCA at 540-662-8616.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
‘Burns’ Night’ celebrated with haggis, neeps and tatties by kilted crowd at Virginia Beer Museum
More than a hundred people, many dressed in Scottish plaid, jammed into the Virginia Beer Museum on historic Chester Street in downtown Front Royal Saturday night to celebrate the birthday of a far away and late-lamented Scottish poet, Robert Burns, who lived and died in the 18th century.
Bagpipes skirled, poetry was read, tartan kilts were the dress of the evening, and a haggis – sheep’s entrails cooked in the animal’s stomach – was eaten (by some), along with neeps and tatties (mashed turnip and potatoes). All was washed down with “wee drams” of Scotch whiskey, accompanied by many a toast to the Bard of Scotland.
The event this year – owner David Downes launched the local Burns’ Night celebration in Front Royal three years ago – fell precisely on the poet’s birthday, January 25 (1759). A Scottish flag hanging outside the museum’s front entrance proclaimed the Burns night event.
From the official 6 p.m. start of the event, the crowd inside and out – a bonfire burned merrily in back of 16 Chester Street – was kept entertained by piper Sean Patrick while, between times, Eric Bartock, who claims no specific Scottish ancestry but provided the haggis, read the traditional Burns poem “Address to the Devil” to a more-or-less hushed audience, who were informed of Burns’ disdainful message to the Calvinists of his era. Bartok then presided over the presentation of the haggis by the sword-bearing Sloan Culver, and ceremoniously made the first cut.
Tribute was paid by Downes to several mini-dressed (tartans, of course!) young women who circulated in the crowd selling 50-50 raffle tickets and generally contributed an attractive side to the more sedate kilts of the menfolk.
Walter Mabe, the new chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, dropped by and said a few words.
Among Burns’ best known “hits” is “Auld Lang Syne” published in 1788 and traditionally sung on New Year’s. was rendered last Saturday night by scores of lusty voices, during and following one of the “wee dram” toasts.
Meanwhile, at local inns, pubs, and restaurants throughout the United States and most of the English-speaking world, people saluted the memory of this erstwhile Scot who penned 550 poems and songs throughout his relatively short life. The much loved “Rabbie” Burns died on January 1, 1796 at the age of 37.
He will never be forgotten.
(Malcolm Barr Sr. of Rockland, who reported on this event along with Roger Bianchini – the latter noting the flow of Scotland in his maternal blood line – recalls covering a much more sedate, “posh” he called it, Burns’ night in Tynemouth, England, close to the Scottish border, in 1949. Downes’ event was Barr’s first Burns’ night celebration since that date 70 years ago, and he said it “brought back many memories” of his days as a teenage “cub” reporter in the United Kingdom.)
Seventh “Conversation of Hope” to be held on Tuesday, January 28
The WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) serves as a meeting place for community members seeking positivity in this time of controversy for our town and county. At 7pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope. This week’s conversation will focus on continuing the conversations of hope to include the local HGTV Hometown Takeover application efforts (info at: www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com and on our Facebook page, Front Royal Home Town Takeover).
During the first “Conversation of Hope” held at “Open House” in June, Chief Kahle Magalis shared a fitting quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.”
Comments shared throughout our times reflecting have included positive feedback about the school system, about the giving & caring individuals in our community, encouragement to focus on the positive and move forward without delay (by sharing concern but finding solutions and moving on), the acknowledgement that we have a strong sense of community that’s full of characters and memories and that we have so much potential and good energy. It has been expressed that this is a good time to be forced to confront what we love and value and to picture the past and what’s good about the area.
“This too shall pass” is often uttered as well as the fact that our community has so much to offer as a busy, active and unique area (full of outdoor assets and beauty) where people care about each other and don’t let tragedy define us. Niki Foster of the FR/WC Chamber of Commerce encouraged everyone to share the wonderful things we see and be louder than the ugly noise. Representatives of area clergy have been in attendance and said they want to support and serve, especially in these times we are facing.
Please join us on the 4th Tuesday at 7pm at 213 E. Main Street – OPEN HOUSE, to share and witness more encouraging conversations. You are guaranteed to enjoy the hour spent with a wide range of citizens, public officials, volunteers and kind souls!
*Please note that these gatherings are ones of positivity, not negativity. Politics and current events will not be discussed—instead we will remind ourselves why we love our community and provide an opportunity to briefly join together those who care together in the spirit of hope…
LFCC offering Entrepreneurship Workshop February 21
Are you interested in starting your own business? Maybe you’re taking over the family business. While these propositions can be exciting, they can also seem overwhelmingly daunting. That’s why LFCC is offering an Entrepreneurship Workshop to help get you off on the right foot Friday, February 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Luray-Page County Center, 334 N. Hawksbill St., Luray.
The workshop is being led by LFCC Professor of Business Administration and Management Virginia Rae. Dr. Rae’s background includes co-owning a multimillion business in Northern Virginia, serving as vice president of business services for BB&T, and a position as senior level and executive management career transition consultant for the Miles LeHane Cos.
The workshop will cover the characteristics needed to be a successful entrepreneur, the importance of having a business plan, developing a mission and vision, and managing cash effectively. There will be time for lunch and networking, followed by presentations from area bankers and entrepreneurs.
The workshop is $10, which covers the cost of lunch. To register, go to lfcc.edu/event/entrepreneurship-workshop, or call 540-743-1260.
In the event of closure due to snow, the event will be postponed to February 28.
24 R-MA students accept Rodney Smith’s 50 Yard Challenge
On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Smith, Jr., of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, arrived at Randolph-Macon Academy after traveling up the East Coast from Huntsville, AL.
Mr. Smith was invited and hosted by R-MA parent Cheryl Williams, who had been inspired by his story. “After doing some research, I too was inspired by his commitment to give back to others,” said R-MA Middle School Principal Tony Ballard, who introduced Mr. Smith to the students. “Community service and giving back are a big part of what we value here at R-MA, so I hope that hearing his story will motivate you to do more in your community here in Front Royal, or in the community that you call home.”
Mr. Smith gave a brief bio of his life to start. He was originally from Bermuda, and later attended a boarding school in upstate New York. He started at ITT Tech, but disliked being in Florida by himself. He returned home and considered becoming a police officer. Finally, his father told him to go to Huntsville, AL, to be with family. He was there for 10 years, completing his associate’s degree and working on his bachelor’s degree.
“In my senior year, I came across this elderly man outside mowing his lawn. It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over to help him,” he said. “At that moment, I decided I would start mowing lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans in Huntsville, AL. That one small act of kindness would change my life forever.”
On July 25, 2015, Mr. Smith posted what he had done and what he wanted to do onto his Facebook account and offered up his services. He had a goal of mowing 40 lawns by the end of winter; a month and a half later, he had already hit his goal. He upped his goal to 100, which he hit two months later.
People were quick to get involved. When he went to purchase a lawn mower for $100, he shared his story, and the man gave him the lawn mower for free.
As he reached his second goal, Mr. Smith came up with the idea for Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He would still mow lawns himself, but now he wanted to inspire kids ages 7-17 to mow lawns and give back to their communities. The organization was officially founded in January 2016.
As his story spread, Mr. Smith was contacted by teenagers who wanted to participate, and the idea for the 50 Yard Challenge was born. “The 50 Yard Challenge is a challenge that we have issued to kids nationwide and even worldwide to mow 50 yards [for] free in their community for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.”
When children sign up, they receive a white “Raising Men” or “Raising Women” shirt, shades, and ear protection. For every ten yards they mow, rake, or even snow shovel, they receive another T-shirt, each a different color. Getting children and teens to complete the 50 Yard Challenge is still rare enough that when a student completes it, Mr. Smith drives to them and presents them with their black T-shirt as well as a brand-new lawn mower, weedeater, and blower. More than 600 kids have completed the 50 Yard Challenge.
Mr. Smith has completed five tours of all 50 states and hopes to take an international tour soon. His tours have each had a different focus: he took one with Spider Man, visiting hospitals to bring cheer to terminally ill children; for another he dressed as Santa and brought blankets and goods to those in need. His fifth tour honored veterans. His sixth was the “cop tour,” which encouraged police officers to mow lawns in their communities and build relationships; this tour prompted Toro to create mowers decked out in police car colors and lights. Mr. Smith has even dressed in pink, painted his mower pink, and mowed lawns to help raise funds in the fight against breast cancer.
At the end of his presentation, 24 Randolph-Macon Academy students stood up and accepted the 50 Yard Challenge, a number which brought a big smile to Mr. Smith’s face. To top it off, he got to meet a child from the local community who had already accepted his challenge and came to the presentation just to meet him.
It was indeed an inspiring afternoon for all-even for the presenter.
