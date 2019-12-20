Local News
R-MA Drone program soars to new heights
Home to a flight program that has taught teenagers to fly since 1985, Randolph-Macon Academy added drones to the curriculum with an “Unmanned Flight Operations” class in 2017. Now, with the hiring of Brian J. Kelly in November, the Academy will be taking the drone program to a level no other high school in the country can claim.
A pioneer in the field of drones, Mr. Kelly is the founder and CEO of National Drone Services. He is also an award-winning television executive producer, writer, and director. Having been on board at R-MA for only a few weeks, he has already laid the groundwork for a drone program that will impact not just the Academy and the students, but the local community as well.
The purpose of the developing drone program is to train students on the skills, platforms, and technologies needed for them to be successful in a variety of career paths that involve the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The drone industry is growing rapidly, with nearly 100,000 jobs expected to be added within the next five years. Through experiential and classroom learning and real-world projects, R-MA graduates will be uniquely poised to take advantage of this rapidly emerging market.
The overall program will focus on five career pathways: Engineering and Construction, Agriculture, Aerial Cinematography (for television and film), Energy and Infrastructure Management, and Emergency Response Management. Students will accomplish the FAA certification (a.k.a. Part 107) while gaining hands-on experience flying drones.
“The FAA drone certification process is currently only a knowledge test and does not require students to have any experience actually flying drones,” said Mr. Kelly. “As a result, there is a tremendous need for drone pilots who have operational experience.”
The R-MA program includes drone aircraft that are capable of capturing thermal imagery, rendering point cloud 3D models and conducting multispectral scanning of plant health life. They can be used to search and rescue, manage construction products, conduct biological research and even manage crops.
Mr. Kelly has already reached out to a number of organizations in the region to discuss forming community partnerships where students will have the opportunity to work on actual projects while gaining valuable hands on experience. Interest in the R-MA program has been immediate. On December 11th, as part of an agreement with the Warren County Economic Development Authority, Mr. Kelly and new EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons, brought a team of students out to a local commercial property that the EDA is hoping to sell. The R-MA team was tasked with conducting an aerial roof inspection and survey of the property located at 426 Baugh Drive in Front Royal. EDA is currently courting several firms considering relocating to Front Royal. The sale of the multi-use commercial property could mean hundreds of jobs for the local community.
“This program represents a unique opportunity for R-MA students,” said Mr. Kelly. “They are gaining experience working with ‘clients,’ planning missions, flying missions, collecting imagery, and providing actionable data that clients can and will use. With this type of experience students can obtain summer jobs, enhance college prospects, or head directly into the (post high school) workforce. I am not aware of any other high school in the U.S. that is operating a drone program at this level.”
Mr. Kelly will run a three-week course during the Academy’s upcoming J-Term beginning on January 7th. He will continue to develop curriculum and community partnerships over the next few months. A summer drone course will be offered, and the full range of drone classes will be available for the 2020-21 academic year.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 23 -January 3, 2020
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads for holiday travel from noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 until noon Thursday, Dec. 26, and again from noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, until noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Scythian starts the new decade at the Brite Box Theater in Winchester January 3rd
Join Scythian for their first show of the decade! They are excited to be back at Bright Box Theater this time with their favorites – Honeyday opening. For those of you who missed Appaloosa, Honeyday features Alex and Ethan’s wives (as well as Ethan). The show is ALL AGES and they hope you can come help them kick off the decade on a high note!
Doors: 7pm // Show: 8pm
Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scythian-tickets-75336428285
About Scythian:
Washington DC-based Scythian (sith-ee-yin) began over 12 years ago as a bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets and has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit. They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”
For over 12 years they have found success as an independent band and have played over 1,300 shows all over the united states, Europe, Canada and as far away as Australia.
Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian from the start has been a search and love for the “old time, good time music” of many cultures. They were inspired by a tale told by their 92-year-old grandmother of a roving fiddler who came into her farming village every six months or so. Once he was spotted, messengers were sent to all the outlying fields and mills and worked ceased; everyone gathered in the barn where they danced all night and danced their cares away. This spirit is what has motivated Scythian from its inception and their success as an independent band is due largely to their finding a resonance of soul amongst kindred spirits that span all ages and races. This spirit took them from the streets to playing for the US president on St. Patrick’s Day and its the enthusiastic response they receive that has made each of their 1,300+ shows unique.
THE calling card of Scythian is their ability to engage their audience no matter the venue or circumstance and truly every Scythian shows ends with people dancing, smiling and covered with sweat. This is best summed up by The Camel-City Dispatch (Winston-Salem, North Carolina): “[Scythian gives] no quarter in their quest to entertain and bring a joy to their music that gives it an irony-free, wide open feel of manic possibility. The playing is technically brilliant, but it is the energy that carries the day.”
Other notable quotes:
“When Rock Star Charisma Meets Celtic Dervish Fiddling” — Nashville’s Music City Roots
‘Scythian has reinvented folk rock in America’ — iHeart Radio’s Arroe Collins
WCHS NHS Bake Sale for the Phoenix Project
Warren County High School’s National Honor Society recently completed their Fall service project by running a bake sale. NHS members raised awareness for this upcoming event in their school and on the NHS Instagram page, @wchs_nhs_. The purpose of the bake sale was to raise money for supplies to donate to the Phoenix Project, an organization in Front Royal that helps people who have been exposed to domestic violence.
The bake sale took place on December 7, 2019, outside Walmart and Lowe’s in Riverton. Cookies, brownies, lemon tarts, banana bread, and rice krispies treats were all featured at the bake sale. The day ended with raising $660 for the Phoenix Project. Several local businesses also donated money towards the cause. Donations from Shenandoah Foot and Ankle Center, ABC Insurance LLC., Auto Center, and A Healing Touch brought the total up to approximately $1,100.
NHS members used this money to buy food, gas gift cards, and various personal hygiene products such as toothpaste, deodorant, and hairbrushes etc. Supplies were transported to the Phoenix Project office on December 18, 2019.
Meet our new Sheriff — Mark Butler
Our new Sheriff Mark Butler stopped by the Royal Examiner’s studio and spoke with our publisher Mike McCool. He addressed several items including a few comments made on social media regarding staffing.
Sheriff Mark Butler was sworn in on December 18th and will take office on January 1st, 2020.
R-MA middle school students earn top placements in FIRST LEGO League Competition
When Randolph-Macon Academy’s three teams headed to the FIRST LEGO League competition in Falls Church on November 9, 2019, it was with the realistic expectation that the more experienced team would have the best chance of bringing home an award, while the two younger teams would be going mainly to learn about the competition and how it works.
However, “The Royal Front” team surprised everyone, including themselves.
As stated on firstlegoleague.com: “Every year, FIRST LEGO League releases a Challenge, which is based on a real-world scientific topic. Each Challenge has three parts: the Robot Game, the Innovation Project, and the Core Values. Teams of up to ten children, with at least two adult coaches, participate in the Challenge by programming an autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field (Robot Game), developing a solution to a problem they have identified (Project), all guided by the FIRST Core Values. Teams may then attend an official tournament, hosted by our FIRST LEGO League Partners.”
This year’s theme was “City Shaper,” focusing on urban development and making improvements to your community, including concepts such as building construction, maximizing space upgrades for buildings such as rooftop gardens and solar panels, and accessibility compliance.
R-MA Middle School had two robotics classes; one had the “just right” number of six students, while the other had ten. The class instructor, Ms. K, decided to split the larger of the classes and enter three teams into the competition, to ensure that everyone on each team would get the full experience and play a vital role.
Ms. K had one student on the six-person team who had taken robotics last year, and there were a few other students in that class who had been exposed to coding and robotics. The other robotics class, however, was full of students who had no exposure to robotics.
“Going into the competition, I sort of thought that the six-person class was going to be our stronger team, because of their experience and age,” said Ms. K. “But as the nature of robotics is, they had the most struggles during the competition–codes that were running perfectly in class weren’t running at all or weren’t close to perfect in the competition. And that happens. It’s the nature of the beast, and it’s how you rise from the ashes and tackle the challenges as they arise. That’s where the points are given to you or taken away, how your team functions during that stressful time. They’re being judged the whole day.”
For this year, the R-MA team that rose to the top was “The Royal Front,” a rookie team made up of Layla Danier ‘24, Baruc Romero Hanson ‘24, Cameron Kie ‘26, Wyeth Gedney ‘26, and Kamila Yusupova ‘24.
Early on in the preparation, with no plan and no code, things had not looked promising. “Agreeing to something we all wanted to do was a difficult challenge,” said Layla. However, once they did so, The Royal Front took things to a new level, shining particularly brightly not only through the Robot Design, but the Innovation Project as well. The prompt this year was to solve an issue within the community, which they opted to define as R-MA. They identified the issue as a lack of space to build additional dorms, and their solution was to build “glorified treehouses,” according to Ms. K. Rather than the standard two-dimensional trifold board that teams usually bring in, The Royal Front built a diorama with 3D models of the trees–using Legos, of course.
Even with two of them working the majority of the code at the last minute, their robot outshone the others, winning them first place in the robot design portion of the competition. With a strong performance in the other scores areas of the competition, they also earned third place overall and the honor of being first alternate to the state competition, which was held December 7-8.
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) is a co-ed college-prep school for grades 6-12, with leadership education provided to grades 9-12 through Air Force Junior ROTC. R-MA Middle School for grades 6-8 provides a project-based, interactive education through small classes, and offers a day program as well as five-day and seven-day boarding options.
Local Government
County swears in newly elected and re-elected officials
County supervisors, school board members and constitutional officers elected in November were sworn in Wednesday afternoon at the Warren County Courthouse. Judge William Sharp did the swearing in honors in Circuit Courtroom A.
Friends and family members packed the courtroom; and all enjoyed a congratulatory cake and refreshments at a courthouse reception following the 4 p.m. swearing in ceremony.
The swearing in event was hosted by Judge Sharp and County Administrator Doug Stanley, with County Administrative staff Jodi Saffelle and Emily Mounce doing the honors in cutting the cake and distributing the snacks.
