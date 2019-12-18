Local News
R-MA Middle School Interact and Able Forces partner to help out this Christmas
This holiday season the Interact students at Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) Middle School raised funds to sponsor a local family for Christmas in conjunction with “Able Forces”, a local non-profit organization which helps our soldiers and veterans find sustainable employment when they get home from their military service.
The R-MA Middle School Interact team sent thanks to Able Forces CEO and U.S. veteran Skip Rogers for his continued service in and out of uniform over the past several decades.
The R-MA Middle School Interact Club is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County.
Local News
Hike Construction Company needs 50 families to built Gingerbread Houses
With the help of local businesses, Aaron Hike, owner of Hike Construction has gift-wrapped 50 Gingerbread Houses for 50 families that may need that something extra to get them through the holidays. Aaron is looking for those families that may need a little extra ‘something’ to make Christmas this year something special.
Aaron has always been drawn to help underprivileged children and with the help of Stephonie Baker, who owns the I want Candy Store (and also works with his company full time) decided to bake desserts for Christmas for local businesses and all profit to go to children who need a gift from Santa!
If you are one of those families that need some memories made, reach out to Aaron no later that Friday, December 20th. These will go fast, so don’t hesitate.
Here’s their contact information:
Phone: (540) 313-6901
Address: 417 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal
Email: hikeconstruction@gmail.com
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Virginia.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, Mark Malechek and Kristin Fristoe.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Community Events
Elks and FRPD combine to give needy kids a Christmas to remember
The local Elks Club and Front Royal’s Police Department combined to provide a special Christmas for 55 children last week, the kids arriving at the club with their parents for a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
They were also greeted by police officers led by Sgt. Robbie Seal, who is also an Elk, and members of the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) unit who had two K-9 dogs in training along for the affair.
Pizzas were donated by Anthony’s Pizza, Fox’s Pizza, and Melting Pot, and each family received bags of groceries to take home. Big Lots and Walmart also participated in the party, as did Elks member Ann Hall who donated homemade desserts.
Participating children, who each received at least three Christmas gifts, were nominated by elementary school counselors. Elk Jane Wine, club secretary, and Seal coordinated the event which, Wine said, resulted in many hugs, much laughter and “just a few tears.”
Local News
R-MA’s Rongjian “Cassie” Tang leads international team to Gold at iGEM
The annual iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) Giant Jamboree is the synthetic biology industry’s largest innovation event hosted by the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Foundation. The Giant Jamboree is the culminating event of iGEM’s annual, worldwide, synthetic biology competition for students to use genetic engineering to solve local problems all around the world. Each year, the competition brings together more than 6,000 participants from across the globe to explore and create unique applications of synthetic biology with the mission to bring positive contributions to their communities and society at large. Beyond the technology, participants are evaluated on teamwork, responsibility, entrepreneurship, sharing, safety and more.
This year, Cassie and her team, “ASTWS_China 2019,” worked on a method to decrease pollution caused by livestock excrement. Cassie explained, “Livestock is deliberately overfed and overmilked for if it’s not done this way, the bacteria hiding deep inside the animals will not be eliminated completely. Those bacteria will come back sooner and stronger, which is why we call them super bacteria or superbugs. So, the purpose of overfeeding is actually good, to protect animals from super bacteria.”
However, to keep the livestock healthy, she explained, they are pumped full of antibiotics, but a great many pass through their system without being absorbed, resulting in environmental pollution. The presence of those antibiotics in the environment contributes to the development of “super bacteria” that are resistant to antibiotics. Cassie and her team worked on a solution to this issue.
“We genetically engineered E.coli to secrete a kind of protein called CMY-10 to biodegrade antibiotics,” she said. “In our project’s focus, the antibiotics we are focusing on is the family of B-lactamase, which includes penicillin, and all those medical use antibiotics.” They chose to focus on the b-lactamase family in part because it has such a high excretion rate (80%).
The project earned Cassie a second consecutive Gold Medal at iGem, amidst even more competitors at iGEM than last year. Cassie found that leading her team was fun, but challenging. “It was a lot more work and a lot more tiring,” she said. “After the first day, I collapsed on the bed exhausted.”
Cassie wasn’t allowed to rest, however, as her teammates had organized a birthday party for her. “I celebrated my birthday with people I didn’t even know,” she said with a laugh.
Cassie’s two gold medal teams at consecutive iGEM jamborees have caught the attention of others. Next year she’ll return as an advisor to a younger team, much to her excitement. In addition to getting paid for the position, she will be able to join Jamboree as it crosses the ocean and takes place in Paris next year.
For more on this year’s iGEM Giant Jamboree, visit: http://2019.igem.org/Giant_Jamboree
About iGEM: iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization that pioneered the synthetic biology industry and continues to advance the field through education, competition, and industry collaboration. iGEM’s annual student competition is the largest synthetic biology innovation program and a launchpad for the industry’s most successful leaders and companies. The competition empowers thousands of local people to solve local problems around the world by engineering biology for safe and responsible solutions. The After iGEM program supports the competition’s 40,000+ participants in their future endeavors to continue leading and setting the standards for synthetic biology on an international level. iGEM’s community is comprised of students, leaders, investors, influencers and policymakers who continue to work toward a strong, responsible and visionary synthetic biology industry. For more information, visit www.igem.org.
Local News
2nd Amendment Sanctuary update: Steve Foreman continues the discussion
On December 10th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting approving a Resolution adding this community to a list statewide declaring itself a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary”
One speaker who was booed and told to go home was Warren County Democratic Committee Chairman Steve Foreman. He urged caution to the board, warning that Warren County officials could once again be placing themselves in the position of creating a long-standing negative historical legacy involving “massive resistance” as in the 1960’s surrounding Civil Rights legislation mandating racial desegregation of public schools.
The Royal Examiner invited Steve Foreman to our studios to continuing the discussion.
County Supervisors approve ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ designation
Local News
United Way donates $3,100 to The Laurel Center
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is pleased to announce a grant in the amount of $3,100 to The Laurel Center (216 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) for the 2019-20 fiscal year. This is the second year in a row that this grant has been made, and many positive results have been seen already.
In the First Quarter, The Laurel Center has provided occupancy for 57 people. Additionally, the organization has been able to offer Sexual Assault Adult Therapy Services one day per week in Front Royal. Also in the First Quarter, The Laurel Center was able to offer 32 days of shelter to one adult and one child in Front Royal.
The agency consistently seeks to collaborate with other agencies. For example, staff members attended Sexual Assault Response Training during the quarter. They also partnered with New Hope Bible Church to offer training in women’s health, and Marlow Heights Baptist Church for training in child safety.
As a result of all their hard work, The Laurel Center was awarded the Multiple Discipline Team of the Year on July 15th of this year. This award recognized the agency for their efforts in keeping children safe. This prestigious award is given each year by the Department of Criminal Justice Services in collaboration with Law Enforcement.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
