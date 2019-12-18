Elks and FRPD combine to give needy kids a Christmas to remember

The local Elks Club and Front Royal’s Police Department combined to provide a special Christmas for 55 children last week, the kids arriving at the club with their parents for a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

They were also greeted by police officers led by Sgt. Robbie Seal, who is also an Elk, and members of the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) unit who had two K-9 dogs in training along for the affair.

Pizzas were donated by Anthony’s Pizza, Fox’s Pizza, and Melting Pot, and each family received bags of groceries to take home. Big Lots and Walmart also participated in the party, as did Elks member Ann Hall who donated homemade desserts.

Participating children, who each received at least three Christmas gifts, were nominated by elementary school counselors. Elk Jane Wine, club secretary, and Seal coordinated the event which, Wine said, resulted in many hugs, much laughter and “just a few tears.”





