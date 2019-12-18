Community Events
Elks and FRPD combine to give needy kids a Christmas to remember
The local Elks Club and Front Royal’s Police Department combined to provide a special Christmas for 55 children last week, the kids arriving at the club with their parents for a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
They were also greeted by police officers led by Sgt. Robbie Seal, who is also an Elk, and members of the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) unit who had two K-9 dogs in training along for the affair.
Pizzas were donated by Anthony’s Pizza, Fox’s Pizza, and Melting Pot, and each family received bags of groceries to take home. Big Lots and Walmart also participated in the party, as did Elks member Ann Hall who donated homemade desserts.
Participating children, who each received at least three Christmas gifts, were nominated by elementary school counselors. Elk Jane Wine, club secretary, and Seal coordinated the event which, Wine said, resulted in many hugs, much laughter and “just a few tears.”
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Virginia.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, Mark Malechek and Kristin Fristoe.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, December 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Christmas Classics: “White Christmas” | Dec. 21 & 22 @ 10am
CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Spies in Disguise”
- “Doolittle”
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Birds of Prey”
Community Events
‘Yappy Hour’ 2019 finale announced for Friday, Dec. 20, at ViNoVa on Main Street
“Yappy Hour”, a long-running weekly fundraiser for Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, will celebrate the holidays on Friday, December 20, at ViNoVa Tapas Bar and Restaurant, 124 East Main, 5-7 p.m.; and launch a-new January 3, 2020, to continue its weekly fete for the animals.
The re-introduction of “Yappy Hour” last September – from 2010 it ran for two years each Friday at the same location under a different name, raising some $12,000 for the shelter – has returned more than $1,500 to the shelter and provided hours of added enjoyment to those frequenting the new and unique downtown hostelry.
Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers said the shelter would provide a handsome, handmade bird feeder for “silent auction” this Friday, along with other fundraising activities which have proved popular among restaurant customers the past three months.
Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) President Ellen Aders and members of her board of directors have been active in hosting the weekly event. Restaurant owners Rachel Failmezger and Chef Chris Kenworthy generously dedicate a percentage of the evenings’ “take” to HSWC.
Rachel’s husband Christian, operator of nearby PaveMint Tap and Smokehouse, and this writer, a past president of HSWC, initiated the first edition of “Yappy Hour” in Front Royal in the old Vino e Formaggio wine bar in 2010.
Updating recent activities of the animal shelter, Bowers, who this month completed her first year at the helm, announced the “holiday appeal” for funds netted $10,000. She said the next “fun” activity would be a “polar plunge” into the chill waters of the Shenandoah River February 1.
Over Christmas, some 100 animals including 80 cats and 20 dogs, will be resident at the shelter. Often, the skeleton staff attending the animals over the holiday will bring in Christmas goodies for the homeless animals, along with their food and necessary medications, Bowers said.
Community Events
Magical Santa moments & the Rotary Club of Warren County elves
North Pole magic happened right here in Front Royal, VA as the Rotary Club of Warren County hosted Santa and Mrs Claus for “Saturday with Santa!” Local middle school Interact students helped with crafts and cookies were served. Well over 50 wide-eyed little ones sat on Santa’s lap as the grown ups captured the moment with a picture.
Community Events
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert – Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song!
The Blue Ridge Singers performed the first of their Christmas Concert series Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song! at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church on December 13, 2019. The second performance will be on December 15, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Winchester.
The concert featured beloved carols and traditional melodies for the holiday season and a 3-part work for choir and organ by Gerald Near titled “Cum Novo Cantico”. Other composers included William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, Johannes Brahms, Leo Sowerby, Eric Barnum, Philip Stopford, Will Todd, Stephen Paulus, Franz Gruber, and William Dawson.
The Royal Examiner camera was there and presents this concert for your enjoyment during this holiday season:
Mark your calendar for the Spring 2020 concert series, titled “Into Eternity”, which will take place on four dates:
Friday, April 17, 2020 7:30 p.m. Front Royal Presbyterian Church
Sunday, April 19, 2020 4:00 p.m. First Baptist Church Winchester
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:30 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church, Manassas
Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:00 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, Millwood
Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group, committed to offering high quality musical experiences which inspire, educate, and enrich not only their members, but also our community.
Blue Ridge Singers was born in 2009 of a vision held by founding member Patricia Spory and her daughter Beth Whitney for a new community-based choir in Warren County, Virginia. They dreamed of creating an ensemble capable of performing challenging sacred and secular compositions spanning a wide range of musical periods and styles. Gathering a group of twenty-two auditioned singers, they began rehearsal under the direction of Tom Bowen, choral teacher at Skyline High School. The choir debuted at the Front Royal “Festival of Leaves” in October 2009 and performed its initial full concert in the fall of 2010. By encouraging his students to join, Mr. Bowen helped the choir to realize one of its goals of incorporating youth in the community.
In 2011, Dr. Jeffrey Alban was invited to become the artistic director and conductor of the Blue Ridge Singers. Since that time, the choir has grown with many talented new voices. Blue Ridge Singers present a broad range of repertoire including medieval chant through present-day compositions. The choir frequently presents guest vocalists and instrumentalists and has premiered new works by local musicians, most recently introducing Run, Shenandoah!, with text by local poet Barbara Frank arranged by local composer Glen Caluda. Under Dr. Alban’s direction, the choir continues to improve its technical skills, musical interpretation, and engagement of its listeners as it performs concerts in a growing number of venues in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond.
For more information, visit their website: blueridgesingers.org
Community Events
Meet local author Charles “Chips” Lickson
Local author Charles “Chips” Lickson will be at the Royal Oak Bookshop on December 14th, from 2pm to 4pm, to sign his new book, “A Warrior of Many Faces: An American Clandestine Operative in Cuba and Beyond.”
His book is a saga of the real-life JC Herbert Bryant and the beginning of his long and distinguished military and government career. The story starts when JC is a 17 year old Navy Seaman who is the leading character in a compelling series of life threatening adventures beginning in Guantanamo, Cuba. As a young Seaman, JC, with the blessing of U.S. authorities, had covert dealings with Fidel Castro and Che Guevara while also engaging in combat missions with rebel soldiers in the Sierra Maestra Mountains of Eastern Cuba.
This book tells the JC story. While written in the style of a fact-based fiction, everything that is described really happened.
Lickson is a former practicing lawyer, federal judge’s law clerk, U.S. Army officer, mediator and adjunct associate professor of political science at Shenandoah University.
Mark you calendar for December 14th to meet the author at his book signing, at Royal Oak Bookshop, 207 S Royal Avenue in Front Royal.
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 11mph WNW
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
35/21°F
41/22°F