Riverfront property available at 158 Roma Court in Front Royal

Enjoy SHENANDOAH RIVER AND SKYLINE DRIVE VIEWS throughout this showplace and from the large “Trex” deck (reinforced and wired for a hot tub). This cedar-sided five bedroom contemporary offers one-level living (washer/dryer are located on the main level) and a price tag UNDER a 2016 appraisal and UNDER tax value! Custom built by seller and move-in ready with vaulted and beamed ceilings, loft sitting area overlooking first floor, cat walk, stone wood burning (convertible to gas) fireplace with blower, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry, corian counters, stainless appliances, gas Jenn-air downdraft cooktop, kitchen island (with five person breakfast bar, ceramic back-splash and extra sink), cordless blinds (and custom duet double insulated shades), Tunisia tiled half bath, picture windows, surround sound, attractive built-ins, walk-in closet, landscaping (owner was a master gardener and tree steward), lovely rock outcroppings, excess parking areas, two car garage, covered front porch, underground utilities, UV light, Culligan water system and security system. Lower level features a tiled recreation room, two bedrooms, large full bath (with ceramic) and wiring/plumbing for a future kitchen area for an in-law apartment!

From the large, level yard to the master suite with doors leading to the deck and overlooking the river, this home is ideal for a full-time residence, vacation home, or a home comfortable for those needing handicap accessibility features (36” wide halls, accessible switches/outlets, doors with levers as well as main floor master and laundry rooms). Act now or miss this amazing opportunity!

Seller’s Favorite Features:

Views of mountain and river, Floating Dock (with ladder for swimming), Canoeing, Privacy, Open floor design-Master bedroom-laundry room and office on main level, Garage, Gardens, Neighborhood and neighbors, Walking to the mailbox (exercise, nature and neighbors)

