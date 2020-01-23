21 West 14th Street house tour in Front Royal – Open house Saturday!

Welcome to perhaps the most private and largest parcel (7+ view-filled acres) in all of Lake Front Royal, with a price tag you won’t believe! Priced UNDER a summer 2019 appraisal, this unique gem is filled with custom features cleverly crafted by the original artist owner who is happy to explain his ingenious special touches. The main portion of the home sprawls through the woods like a magnificent treehouse and consists of nearly 1,200 finished square feet with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. An additional greenhouse-like entrance, a “man-cave/ping pong room” in the rear of home (19×9), a “sleeping porch” just off the covered master deck (that formerly housed a hot tub) and enormous storage areas throughout make it feel spacious and measure much larger.

Two detached buildings also add to the living area on the property—an artist’s studio with huge view-filled window (15×15) and a workshop (20×18 complete with exhaust system to control dust)with similar mountain/tree filled views from its huge windows. Both have storage under the buildings, south facing windows, well-designed built-ins and gas heat. There’s also an attached (12×5) garden shed (with electric and a hose bib area), an attached (24×4) built in storage room (that has a recycling area, wood storage section and dog access to an exterior fenced area) and a detached 16×8 storage shed (half open, half enclosed). Though the septic is rated for a two bedroom home, there are three bedrooms in the main house and the detached buildings provide extra living space.

Perfect for a weekend getaway or full time residence, the home has an efficiently arranged kitchen (with gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, double sink and pantry under the stairs) and anopen living/dining area (with a $5k easy to clean Jotul stove w/ screen that heats the entire house). Located under 10 minutes from historic Downtown Front Royal with easy access to I-66 and I-81 for commuters, you won’t want to miss this opportunity!

UNIQUE FEATURES NOT TO MISS:

Custom locally crafted mural and stained glass

Large and remarkable rock formations throughout the property

A fire pit area built around an enormous rock formation (below the detached buildings)

Former trails throughout property could be re-cleared by hiking enthusiasts

Zero grass to mow as the vegetation is natural (native plants and wildflowers are a haven for birds and wildlife)

A lovely controllable “pondless waterfall” feature at the main entrance (with goldfish pond)

Long eves to protect windows from aging prematurely

A secluded cul-de-sac location that provides excess parking for guests

Lighted railings to detached buildings

The man cave/ping pong room in the rear of the property (with storage underneath and a roof updated approximately 2 years ago)

BONUS FEATURES:

Laundry shoot, recessed lighting, backup gas heater, “top-down, bottom-up” honeycomb Nextday Blinds, like-new hardwood floors upstairs, clever storage solutions, hammock hook in the masterbedroom (currently a music room) and in “sleeping porch,” heat lamp and solar lights in bathroom, a compost area, Pella windows, gutter guards.

Lake Front Royal lake, picnic area and park access

Nearby Appalachian Trail access

The tree at the foot of the driveway marked with red will be removed by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

PASSIVE SOLAR FEATURES:

(in addition to 2 active solar panels that operate LED lights throughout the exterior and interior):

South facing windows in the main home and buildings

Terra cotta Terrazzo tile flooring throughout the main level (toasty in the winter months)

Upstairs is double insulated and main home is insulated by the attached extra living space’s positioning

Inexpensive electric bills are well under $70 per month using wood as heat source (and sellers will leave 3 cords of wood)

Excellent cross ventilation, ceiling fans appropriately positioned, and concrete walls w/ exterior insulation keeps the house cool in summer months and warm in winter months due to the passivesolar design

ABOUT THE SELLER, JOHN KOVAC,

From his Website www.johnkovac.com:

The harp is one of the most ancient of musical instruments and one of the easiest to play.

I share my enthusiasm for the instrument by offering my recordings as well as a number of my books, videos and kits that have introduced hundreds to the pleasure of the harp.

My book Harpmaking Made Simple, my videos, and my folk harp kits have introduced musicians and non-musicians alike to the joys of playing the folk harp. I hope I can do the same for you.

I’m sure you will be fascinated with my newest invention, PVC musical instruments. Click on a tune below to hear samples from the incredible Piper Harp. You can easily build one yourself with the The Piper Harp Kit

My newest book, PVC Musical Instruments And How To Make Them shows how to make 17 different musical instruments from commonly-available PVC pipe. It includes a CD with recordings from an entire PVC orchestra.

I have been making harps for over 25 years and am constantly experimenting in an effort to simplify and improve the design so that anyone with a will and a few simple tools can make a harp. The two newest harp designs are the 26 String Pine Harp that anyone with the simplest of tools can make, and also the 26 string Harpune which is just a little more challenging to build but has a much louder tone than the Pine Harp. Both of these harps are lightweight, ergonomically correct, easy to tune , use sustainable woods, have a cool feel, and can ever be disassembled and reconstructed in very short time for airline transport.

