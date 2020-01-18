Royal Oak Children’s Theater meeting and auditions Tuesday, January 21 at 6pm

WHAT MATTERS Warren–Royal Oak Children’s Theater invites families with children aged 6-12 to their informational meeting and auditions on Tuesday, January 21 at 6pm at the Royal Oak Community Church next to Rural King in Front Royal. In their “upward” format, they find a role to fit each child who wishes to participate to allow them to grow in theater skills and confidence.

Children should come prepared with a short presentation (15 to 60 seconds) of a memorized piece (nursery rhyme, Bible verse, poem, jokes, monologue, song, original story, etc.) OR a reading (picture book, portion of a book, poem, famous speech, original speech, etc.). Rehearsals will be after school on Tuesdays. They’ll be presenting “The Mystery of the Missing Medallion” on March 21st & 22nd

Lead Directors, Beth and Rodney Bascom, are passionate about children and the lessons being a part of theater teaches them. Child actors they work with have this to say about them: “Thank you for giving me ideas of how to play my part better, I had a really, really, really, fun time, I may forget what you taught me, but I will never forget the way you made me feel, Thank you so much for always giving us a laugh.”

Spread the word about this inspiring opportunity for children and contact royaloakchildrenstheater@gmail.com with questions.

WHAT MATTERS:

Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and Youtube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”

Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.

BETH Medved Waller

Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty

Director, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit

Can you spare $1 to change a life of one of the children in the lyric video below?

https://youtu.be/xKHAc1RWOMQ

Download”What Matters is your Heart” on iTunes,Spotify,Amazon or Google today–for 99c -$1.29, YOU can become a part of dollardreamdownload.com and change lives-one song, one dream, one download at a time! Help me reach my 1 million download goal to support children in Uganda!

Song performed by Herbie Skarbie Kawuma, Lyrics by ME

BETH@WHATMATTERSW2.COM

WHATMATTERSW2.COM