Community Events
WomenGathering with Joanne Mulherin & Chateau O’Brien Wines
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center hosted a combination monthly WomanGathering this week and a new membership drive. The guest of the evening was wine tasting expert Joanne Mulherin with Chateau O’Brien Wines. Her presentation was absolutely excellent combining wine making facts, humor, geography, and history. What a great experience!
Watch the video to see Joanne in action and learn a thing or two about wine. To learn more about Chateau O’Brien click this link: http://chateauobrien.com
Guest Speaker: Joanne Mulherin
Learn more about FRWRC supporting local women. Levels of Support – You decide Individual Membership – $35 – $50 – $100 – $500+ Business Partner – $100 – $200 – $500 – $1000+ About FRWRC: The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org
Royal Oak Children’s Theater meeting and auditions Tuesday, January 21 at 6pm
WHAT MATTERS Warren–Royal Oak Children’s Theater invites families with children aged 6-12 to their informational meeting and auditions on Tuesday, January 21 at 6pm at the Royal Oak Community Church next to Rural King in Front Royal. In their “upward” format, they find a role to fit each child who wishes to participate to allow them to grow in theater skills and confidence.
Children should come prepared with a short presentation (15 to 60 seconds) of a memorized piece (nursery rhyme, Bible verse, poem, jokes, monologue, song, original story, etc.) OR a reading (picture book, portion of a book, poem, famous speech, original speech, etc.). Rehearsals will be after school on Tuesdays. They’ll be presenting “The Mystery of the Missing Medallion” on March 21st & 22nd
Lead Directors, Beth and Rodney Bascom, are passionate about children and the lessons being a part of theater teaches them. Child actors they work with have this to say about them: “Thank you for giving me ideas of how to play my part better, I had a really, really, really, fun time, I may forget what you taught me, but I will never forget the way you made me feel, Thank you so much for always giving us a laugh.”
Spread the word about this inspiring opportunity for children and contact royaloakchildrenstheater@gmail.com with questions.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
Virginia Beer Museum celebrates Robert Burns birthday January 25th
Here in the highlands of Warren County on January 25th from 6 until… the beer Museum will be celebrating the Robert Burns birthday commemoration. There will be Kilted Bonnie lasses and brave laddies in addition to bagpipes singing and of course haggis. No you don’t want to know…. but try it anyway and enjoy!
In addition to their normal fine selections In Brews there will be some tasting of that fine elixir to which Scotland lends its name. So you’ll definitely want to mark your calendars for this evening of fun and frolic. Don’t miss this one. See you there.
Shenandoah National Park hosts Youth Art Contest
Local children and teens who like art and wildflowers will have a chance to combine both in Shenandoah National Park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest. The contest is held in conjunction with the park’s annual Wildflower Weekend May 9-10, 2020.
The contest is open to students in grade levels K-12 in Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Students attending public, private and city schools, as well as home-schooled children living in these counties, may enter. Works may be submitted from home or through participating schools. The deadline for entries is April 10.
The contest overview, rules and the downloadable entry form are posted on the park website.
Judging will be among four grade levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Artists must submit 8 x 10-inch flat art (acrylic, oil pastel, crayon, watercolor, pencil, fiber, charcoal, etc.) depicting one or more native wildflowers. There is a wildflower list and a reference photo gallery on the park website.
Ribbons and other prizes will be awarded to the top entries from each grade level plus “Best in Show.” Top winners, family and teachers will be invited to a recognition ceremony in the park on May 9. Winning artwork will be displayed at park visitor centers, and scanned images may be used in future park promotions. All artwork will be returned to the artists.
For more information about Wildflower Weekend and the “Youth Art in the Park” contest, contact Mara Meisel at (540) 999-3500, ext. 3282.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington to host 38th Annual Ball
On February 7, 2020, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington will hold its 38th Annual Ball at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Catholic Charities, providing a significant portion of the resources needed to support 21 programs serving those in need throughout the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese. This year’s theme is “With Love and Charity.”
“The ball is a celebratory evening where the Catholic and wider community come together to honor and support our mission of serving the most vulnerable men, women and families throughout the Diocese,” said Art Bennett, president and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “This year’s theme, ‘With Love and Charity,’ captures the essence of why we do what we do. Our work is made possible not just by monetary support, but by the love and charity of countless volunteers who show the face of Christ to those we serve.”
- WHAT: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington Annual Ball
- WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2010 | 7 p.m. Ball Begins (Dinner, Presentations and Dancing) | 9 p.m. Young Adult Event (Reception and Dancing)
- WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner (1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA 22102)
- REGISTRATION: Tickets for both events can be purchased at www.ccda.net.
The volunteer-led ball supports 21 Catholic Charities programs. Among those are Catholic Charities’ transitional housing programs for homeless men at Christ House and homeless families at St. Margaret of Cortona Housing; the St. Lucy Project, a diocesan wide food collection and distribution program for the hungry; free health care at Catholic Charities’ Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic; the emergency financial assistance program; mental health counseling for families and individuals; Pregnancy and Adoption Services; Hogar Immigrant Legal Services; Education and Workforce Development; Migrant and Refugee Services; the Prison Ministry and Welcome Home Re-entry program; the Car Ministry, and the new Catholic Charities’ Opioid Epidemic initiative.
For more information, contact Amber Roseboom, Director of Media Relations, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, at 571-215-8731 or Amber.Roseboom@arlingtondiocese.org.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington serves the poor and vulnerable who live within the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese of Arlington, which is led by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge. Catholic Charities provides food for the hungry, a free medical clinic for adults including prenatal care, adoption services, transformational housing for the homeless, mental health counseling, emergency financial assistance, prison ministry, workforce development and immigration and refugee services. Catholic Charities serves all, regardless of faith. www.ccda.net.
Water fun: Local Humane Society schedules Polar Plunge, Waggin’ for Dragons
Get ready to participate in two upcoming events, February’s new Polar Plunge and this summer’s Waggin’ for Dragons, which both support the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC).
The Polar Plunge takes place on February 1 beginning at 11 a.m., while Waggin’ for Dragons is scheduled for August 1 at 9 a.m.
“Both events will contribute significantly to our annual income, covering expenses such as vet bills, food and vaccine supplies, staff, shelter upkeep, etc.,” HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers wrote in an email on Thursday. “Our biggest needs are always funds, but we also always need non-clumping kitty litter, KMR (kitten milk replacer), wet food, toys, enrichment products, flea and tick treatments, gift cards, etc.”
The February 1 Polar Plunge is a new event, Bowers said, and it will take place in the icy cold water of Lake Culpeper at the Front Royal 4H Center. Following the Plunge, participants and spectators are invited to head over to a Melt Down Party being held at ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar at 124 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal for hot soups and cocktails.
“I think my favorite part will be the spirit that the plungers bring to the event,” Bowers said. “It takes a special kind of person to do something like this, and I can’t wait to see it!”
The funds raised by the Polar Plunge will support the ongoing care of the shelter animals, said Bowers.
If you’re interested in taking the plunge, go online here to register for the event as an individual or team and then start lining up your sponsors.
Or if you aren’t interested in freezing off your tush for a few seconds to raise cash for a good cause, then you can directly sponsor a registered Polar Plunge participant by going here. Bowers said there are already about 20-25 people plunging so far.
And companies can sponsor the Humane Society event, too, by clicking here. Current sponsors are: City National Bank, Cool Techs Heating & Air, Aders Insurance Agency, and MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC.
A few minutes of freezing water will translate into a lifetime of stories, Bowers added.
“We like to do events that aren’t being done locally and that will be something that the participants will remember fondly,” she said. “We decided on a Polar Plunge because it’s pretty easy to pull together, will be a lot of fun, and it takes advantage of our beautiful area, just like Waggin’ for Dragons.”
The 2020 Waggin’ for Dragons event will be Front Royal’s 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County and will be held on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River at the boat landing at the Front Royal Golf Course.
Each Dragon Boat team must raise a minimum of $2,000 prior to the August 1 Race Day ($100 per paddler) in order to participate in the event, which typically features friendly competitions between community and corporate teams and attracts more than 400 athletes and hundreds of spectators.
And each registered team designs and decorates their own Dragon Boat to hold 20 paddlers, one steer person and one drummer to keep the rowing beat. Free training is provided the week prior to the race.
“The fun part is the team camps, where everyone decorates, grills out, enjoys the music and watches the races go by,” Bowers said. “It is always fun to see these community groups team up for a good cause, and I think they all have a lot of fun.”
To register a team, donate to a team, or to be a corporate sponsor for Waggin’ for Dragons, click here.
“For both events, the participants make it possible, so I would encourage anyone thinking about it, to just go for it,” said Bowers. “It’s for a good cause and will be a lot of fun with other like-minded, amazing animal lovers.”
