Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for February

General Education Development

Samuels Public Library invites you to register and attend the General Education Development course. This course will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M-12:30 P.M (except on school holidays or closings). The GED course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success.

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our English as a Second language discussion group starting. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. Practice speaking English in a welcoming, group atmosphere. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 am.

Genealogy Nuts: Shake Your Family Tree

Samuels Public Library invites you to a workshop for beginning to advanced genealogists. Discover your family roots with a team of genealogists who together have researched more than 50,000 names. Classes are held 1st & 3rd Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm. (February 5th and February 19th).

Crochet Group

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and learn how to crochet or share your talents. The group will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 10:00 A.M (February 12th & February 26th). All ability levels welcome.

The Miracle Morning Book Discussion Group

Samuels Public Library invites you to The Miracle Morning Book Discussion Group where we will be focusing on help with life transformation. The group will read and discuss a new chapter each week on Mondays at 6:30 P.M. This group will not be meeting on Monday, February 17th due to the observance of Presidents Day.

What the Tech!

Having trouble with your electronics? Don’t worry! Come into What the Tech and we can help you! Phones, tablets, e-readersProctoring, and anything else you need help with! Just check at the Adult Reference Desk for available times every Tuesday.

Exploring Computers

The Library invites you to attend our intermediate computer class and improve your skills. Each month explore a new computer program or application in a safe, friendly environment with other intermediate users. Classes are held on Thursdays at 1:00 P.M.

Growing Orchids

Master Gardener James Jones will tell you everything you need to know to grow beautiful orchids. The workshop will be on Wednesday, February 12th at 6:00 P.M.

Vibes in the Libes: Kurt Schlesinger

Join us for a free lunchtime performance by Kurt Schlesinger. Bring your lunch, tell a friend and enjoy! Friday, February 14th at 12:30 P.M.

For the Love of Birds: Observing, Identifying, and Photographing Winter Birds

Samuels Public Library invites you to a workshop where you will be introduced to the different types of birds that spend the winter in the Shenandoah Valley. The workshop will be on Saturday, February 15th at 10:30 A.M.

For the Love of Birds: Natural Bird Feeder Craft

Samuels Public Library invites you to a workshop where you can make a natural bird feeder to attract feathered friends to your backyard. The workshop will be on Saturday, February 15th at 2:00 P.M.

Cuba and the United States: A Troubled History

Join us for a special program on the relationship between Cuba and the United States from both a historical and policy standpoint with our speaker Charles Lickson. The event will be on Thursday, February 27 at 6:00 P.M.

Library Closings

The Library will be closed Monday, February 17th in observance of Presidents Day. The library will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, February 18th.