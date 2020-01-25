Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of February

Sacred Heart Academy is joining Catholic schools across the nation next week in celebrating Catholic Schools Week.

The celebration kicks off with an open house 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at the school, located at 110 Keating Drive, Winchester. Academy students will be giving tours, and teachers will be on hand to answer questions. New families who register will be entered into a drawing to receive a $250 credit for tuition for the 2020-2021 school year.

Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Sacred Heart Academy is open to children from PreK3 through eighth grade. Non-Catholic children are welcome to attend.

There will be various events throughout the week, including dress-down days, a faculty and staff appreciation luncheon, a special breakfast for parents and grandparents, and visits from missionaries.

Academy students will take on alumni, parents, faculty and staff in the annual Saints and Sinners basketball game Saturday, February 1.

Sacred Heart Academy is accredited by the Virginia Catholic Education Association, whose accreditation process has been approved by the Virginia Council for Private Education Committee on Accreditation as authorized by the Virginia State Board of Education.

Learn more at sacredheartva.org, or by calling 540-662-7177.