Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of February
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of February 2020. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, February 1
- 10:00 Books and Barks. Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins January 1.
- 2:00 World of Lego. Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Registration begins January 1.
Tuesday, February 4
- 11:00 Time for Baby. What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. Love will be the theme this month. Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After reading a winter story, we will discuss what hibernation is, and what animals hibernate. For ages 6-11. Registration begins January 4.
Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
What’s white, fluffy and cold, and fun to play in? Snow! We’ll have some great stories, songs, and a craft about this chilly weather form. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, February 8
- 11:00 Saturday Morning Movie: The Lion King. Join us as we watch The Lion King (2019 release) and enjoy some popcorn. For ages 5 and up. Registration begins January 8.
Tuesday, February 11
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After reading a special winter story, we will enjoy activities in celebration of St. Valentine’s Day. For ages 6-11. Registration begins January 11.
Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the theme of our stories, songs, and craft will be, “Be Mine.” Siblings welcome.
Thursday, February 13
- 4:00 Llama Love! 18. Join us for llama stories, games, snacks, and a craft! For ages 6-12. Registration begins January 13.
Saturday, February 15
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Refreshments will be provided. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins January 15.
Tuesday, February 18
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After reading a special winter story, we will investigate the amazing photography of Snowflake Bentley. For ages 6-11. Registration begins January 18.
Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, February 22
- 11:00 Art Stars. Art Stars is a special needs art discovery program. This program is for ages 8 and up. Registration begins January 22. Participants should have a caregiver or attendant present in the program.
- 2:00 Magic Show. Local magician Kevin Owens will entertain the whole family with his amazing magic show, which always includes audience participation and lots of laughter!
Tuesday, February 25
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After reading a special winter story, we will explore the fascinating subject of winter weather. For ages 6-11. Registration begins January 25.
Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 27
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Adventure is all around us! Join us as Carol Cable, illustrator of Ellie’s Day of Adventure, shows us what having an adventure can look like. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, February 29
- 11:00 Kooky Chefs Cook It Up: Soups. Nothing is more comforting than warm soup on a chilly day! Learn how to make some yummy soup, and do some taste-testing to choose your favorite. For ages 8 and up. Registration begins January 29.
- 11:00 Trauma & Resiliency Training for Early Childhood Providers.
Statistics show us that one in four children will experience trauma by the age of four. This trauma could be abuse, hunger, homelessness, witnessing violence, medical trauma, or grief.
We know that a child’s greatest learning occurs during the early childhood years. These traumas cause behaviors that we see every day in the classroom. As early childhood providers, we need to recognize the signs of trauma, and teach children how to cope with the feelings they experience.
- This training will discuss:
Why trauma matters?
How trauma affects the brain?
How trauma affects behavior?
Individual resilience
Ways to help children cope
- This training is free and open to early childhood providers, with priority given to those accepting state subsidy and serving the infant / toddler population. A two-hour training certificate will be given.
- New requirement this year: We must have at least 10 people registered or the class will be cancelled.
Register: https://vachildcare.com/
Questions: donnaw@thechildcarenetwork.org
- This training will discuss:
- 2:00 Speed Dating with Books. Do appearances, of people or books, influence you? How much time does it take for you to decide that you are/are not interested? What criteria determines interest? Come spend time in a “speed dating” atmosphere, getting to know books you may not otherwise look at twice. For ages 14 – 18. Registration begins January 29.
Community Events
Sacred Heart Academy celebrates Catholic Schools Week
Sacred Heart Academy is joining Catholic schools across the nation next week in celebrating Catholic Schools Week.
The celebration kicks off with an open house 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at the school, located at 110 Keating Drive, Winchester. Academy students will be giving tours, and teachers will be on hand to answer questions. New families who register will be entered into a drawing to receive a $250 credit for tuition for the 2020-2021 school year.
Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Sacred Heart Academy is open to children from PreK3 through eighth grade. Non-Catholic children are welcome to attend.
There will be various events throughout the week, including dress-down days, a faculty and staff appreciation luncheon, a special breakfast for parents and grandparents, and visits from missionaries.
Academy students will take on alumni, parents, faculty and staff in the annual Saints and Sinners basketball game Saturday, February 1.
Sacred Heart Academy is accredited by the Virginia Catholic Education Association, whose accreditation process has been approved by the Virginia Council for Private Education Committee on Accreditation as authorized by the Virginia State Board of Education.
Learn more at sacredheartva.org, or by calling 540-662-7177.
Community Events
Essay contest open to Warren County and Shenandoah County public high school seniors
Now in its third year, the Shenandoah Area Secular Humanist (SASH) Essay Contest is open to public high school seniors from Warren and Shenandoah Counties, giving them the opportunity to compete for a $500 prize to use as they like following graduation.
Aimed at encouraging students to consider the role and impact of religion in society, this year’s essay topic asks the question “How important is the separation of church and state in a democratic society?” Peter Wilson, Scholarship Coordinator stated, “We do not have a specific correct answer in mind; we want to know what students think and why.”
Applicants must compose an essay of 350-1,000 words that addresses the topic/question in whatever way they see fit. There are no GPA or financial needs requirements for a student to be eligible to compete and the essay is the only required document for submission. Essays will be anonymously reviewed by a SASH committee of judges, who will evaluate and score each based-on command of language, quality of approach to topic, and demonstration of critical thinking skills. As in past years, up to four $500 prizes will be awarded.
High school guidance counselors will assist with the contest by setting a due date for their individual school; collecting, copying, and forwarding essays to SASH by COB, April 3, 2020; and coordinating the notification of winners and presentation of awards at each school’s awards ceremony.
For more information, students should contact their high school guidance office.
About Shenandoah Area Secular Humanists:
SASH is a chapter of the Washington Area Secular Humanists (WASH). Secular Humanists are distinguished by the pursuit of humanist values outside of a religious framework: Critical Thinking, Ethical Development, Peace and Social Justice, Service and Participation, Empathy, Humility, Environmentalism, Global Awareness, Responsibility, and Altruism.
Anyone interested in learning more about secular humanism and SASH is invited to attend a chapter meeting, typically on the third Saturday of each month at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal. More information about SASH can also be found on the Washington Area Secular Humanists website, www.wash.org under “Chapters” on the navigation menu bar.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
Community Events
WomenGathering with Joanne Mulherin & Chateau O’Brien Wines
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center hosted a combination monthly WomanGathering this week and a new membership drive. The guest of the evening was wine tasting expert Joanne Mulherin with Chateau O’Brien Wines. Her presentation was absolutely excellent combining wine making facts, humor, geography, and history. What a great experience!
Watch the video to see Joanne in action and learn a thing or two about wine. To learn more about Chateau O’Brien click here.
Guest Speaker: Joanne Mulherin
Topic: Wine Tasting with Chateau O’Brien Wines & FRWRC Membership Drive
Learn more about FRWRC supporting local women. Levels of Support – you decide:
- Individual Membership – $35 – $50 – $100 – $500+
- Business Partner – $100 – $200 – $500 – $1000+
About FRWRC
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org.
Community Events
Royal Oak Children’s Theater meeting and auditions Tuesday, January 21, at 6pm
WHAT MATTERS Warren – Royal Oak Children’s Theater invites families with children aged 6-12 to their informational meeting and auditions on Tuesday, January 21, at 6pm, at the Royal Oak Community Church next to Rural King in Front Royal. In their “upward” format, they find a role to fit each child who wishes to participate to allow them to grow in theater skills and confidence.
Children should come prepared with a short presentation (15 to 60 seconds) of a memorized piece (nursery rhyme, Bible verse, poem, jokes, monologue, song, original story, etc.) OR a reading (picture book, portion of a book, poem, famous speech, original speech, etc.). Rehearsals will be after school on Tuesdays. They’ll be presenting “The Mystery of the Missing Medallion” on March 21 & 22.
Lead Directors, Beth and Rodney Bascom, are passionate about children and the lessons being a part of theater teaches them. Child actors they work with have this to say about them: “Thank you for giving me ideas of how to play my part better, I had a really, really, really, fun time, I may forget what you taught me, but I will never forget the way you made me feel, Thank you so much for always giving us a laugh.”
Spread the word about this inspiring opportunity for children and contact royaloakchildrenstheater@gmail.com with questions.
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph N
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 0
47/32°F
48/32°F