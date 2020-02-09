Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 9, 2020
The Senate’s acquittal of President Trump and the State of the Union grabbed most of the headlines this week. I was proud to stand in defense of citizens’ right-to-work and opposed legislation seeking to force people to join a labor union to get or keep a job. It was also a pleasure to have so many different groups from across the Sixth District join me in Washington this week to advocate for the issues they care most about. With impeachment officially behind us, I am hopeful Congress can move past partisanship and spend the next year working for the American people.
President Acquitted:
From the beginning, Speaker Pelosi said that impeachment must be compelling, overwhelming, and bipartisan. However, the impeachment of President Trump did not possess any of these qualities. The flawed and rushed process conducted in the House, coupled with the lack of evidence required to prove high crimes and misdemeanors, made the acquittal of President Trump by the Senate appropriate and necessary.
The impeachment process in the House was a sham, and it set a dangerous precedent that we must reject moving forward. Never again can we allow one political party to use impeachment as a tool for political gain. This entire process has been little more than an attempt by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 election and the will of 63 million Americans – all while denying the President his right to due process. The partisanship displayed by some of my colleagues has fueled the rancor and division within this country, and this entire display of political theater will forever be remembered as a sad stain on the House of Representatives.
After wasting months focusing on impeachment, I am hopeful that Congress can now get back to work on issues important to the American people, including improving our Nation’s infrastructure and highways, supporting our military and veterans’ programs, securing our border and preventing the flood of drugs and human trafficking that has flowed across it, and finding solutions to bring down the costs of health insurance and prescription drugs.
State of the Union:
After an eventful few months, President Trump gave his annual address to a joint session of Congress this week. He delivered a message that Americans already knew – that the state of our union is strong. Throughout his speech, he laid out a forward-looking and optimistic agenda that will lead to the continued prosperity of this Nation.
Over the course of the last three years, President Trump and his Administration have accomplished a great deal for the American people. Above all, President Trump’s commitment to cutting bureaucratic red-tape has allowed businesses to thrive and the economy to flourish. Since his swearing in, the United States has added more than 7 million new jobs and a record 160 million people are currently in the workforce. Many of these new jobs have been in the manufacturing sector – a result of more than 12,000 factories opening their doors throughout the President’s term. Further, unemployment currently stands at or near-fifty-year lows, including record lows among African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Women, and Veterans. The President’s landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created opportunity zones to encourage investment in low-income areas, which have lifted nearly 2.5 million Americans out of poverty and risen the median wage for middle-class families by $5,000 a year.
These economic victories can also be seen right here in Virginia. Our Commonwealth’s unemployment rate stands at 2.6 percent – a result of the 120,000 new jobs created in the state since President Trump took office. Unemployment insurance claims are down 22 percent since his election and real median household income in Virginia is up 12 percent. The 212 opportunity zones designated in our state have lifted 137,000 Virginians out of poverty and have inspired hope in our struggling communities.
While the economic success our Nation has seen during this Administration is immense, President Trump has secured countless other victories for our country. Not only has he signed new trade deals like USMCA and the Phase One agreement with China, but he has also made significant progress in securing our border, passed historic criminal justice reform legislation, stood for pro-life values, enhanced vocational education, strengthened our military, and taken out numerous terrorists abroad ensuring the safety and security of our Nation.
Protecting the Right to Organize Act:
This country was founded so that all Americans could have the opportunity to succeed. One way that we promote this is through policies and laws that allow people the right to work, which in turn makes us more competitive in the business market. Thankfully, our Commonwealth is a right-to-work state. And because of this, Virginia was once again ranked as the number one state in which to do business in 2019 by CNBC.
H.R. 2474, which passed the House this week, would inappropriately preempt and prohibit right-to-work laws in 27 states that value and protect this fundamental right. This is unacceptable. In an even further affront to liberty, this bill abhorrently violates the privacy of workers by forcing them to share their personal contact information with union organizers, even when this has been shown to enable harassment and intimidation of those very workers. If signed into law, this bill would have grave impacts on workers and businesses at great cost to the fabric of our workforce.
Every American deserves the right to create their own success from their own volition – free of the requirement that they join an organization solely to hold a job. Simply put, as our Founding Father and fellow Virginian Thomas Jefferson said, “To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves is sinful and tyrannical.” I voted against this bill to protect Virginia workers and stand for the freedom and success in which our Founding Fathers believed.
Sixth District in DC:
It is truly always a pleasure to host Sixth District residents in Washington, D.C.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 2, 2020
With impeachment behind us in the House, my colleagues and I were able to get back to work for the American people this week. Not only did the President sign USMCA into law, but the House also voted to save lives with the renewal of the classification of fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic. I was also proud to introduce a new piece of legislation that, once passed, will ensure employees of the U.S. Marshals Service are eligible for parity of danger pay while serving in certain regions abroad. Further, I was pleased to honor Botetourt County on the House Floor as they are set to celebrate their 250th anniversary. It was a productive week in Washington, but I am pleased to be spending the weekend back in the Sixth District with those I represent.
.
Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals:
The U.S. Marshals Service often works alongside their DEA and FBI counterparts on dangerous missions abroad. From working to combat transnational criminal organizations to interrupting human trafficking rings, the brave men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of American citizens. Yet under the current statute, Marshals do not qualify for danger pay in certain countries as do employees of other federal law enforcement agencies. To remedy this inequity, I along with Lou Corea (D-CA, introduced the bipartisan Danger Pay for U.S. Marshals Act. I am proud to have sponsored this bipartisan legislation which ensures, without requiring additional funding, that our Marshals are compensated fairly and earn the pay they rightly deserve while protecting Americans from violent criminals.
Signing USMCA:
After more than a year waiting in limbo, the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) was signed this week by President Trump. USMCA is a big win for the American people, creating a more level playing field for workers, strengthening agricultural trade, and modernizing intellectual property protections. This agreement has the potential to create nearly 600,000 jobs and generate up to $235 billion in economic activity. USMCA opens new markets for our manufacturers and farmers, which will allow them to thrive. American agricultural exports are expected to increase by $2.2 billion under USMCA – with annual dairy exports predicted to rise by nearly $315 million. Further, the agreement is expected to create up to 76,000 new auto jobs, spur $34 billion in new investment in the auto industry, and add $23 billion in auto parts purchases each year. I am excited to have been a part of passing this historic agreement, and look forward to seeing the prosperity it is bound to bring to our country.
The President continues to keep his promise to the American people that he will fight for fairer trade deals for our nation. Not only did the President recently sign the Phase One Trade Deal in which China pledged to increase American imports by $200 billion over the next two years, but he also signed profitable deals with Japan and Taiwan.
Fentanyl & the Opioid Epidemic:
The opioid epidemic does not discriminate based on age, sex, race, or socioeconomic status. It is a plague that affects Americans in all regions of the country, including Virginia’s Sixth District. In 2016, the United States experienced an astonishing 60,000 deaths related to drug overdose, nearly two thirds of which involved opioids. That means that more than 91 Americans die from an opioid overdose each day, making it the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50. This crisis is being fueled in-part by a synthetic opioid known as fentanyl – a drug 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. In 2018 alone, more than 800 people died from fentanyl overdoses in Virginia.
I applaud my colleagues for voting to save lives this week by renewing the classification of fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic. Through commonsense solutions like this and support for first responders and treatment programs, I am confident we can help our fellow Americans struggling with opioid abuse and end this insidious epidemic.
Fentanyl kills. The small dose pictured below is enough to be fatal.
Botetourt County’s 250th Anniversary:
I took to the House Floor this week to recognize the 250th anniversary of Botetourt County. Not only is our region filled with beautiful landscapes, but it is rich in history and culture. Whether it is to experience the countless outdoor recreation opportunities or to immerse themselves in an area with ties to great Americans like Thomas Jefferson and Lewis and Clark, visitors come from far and wide to experience the place where I and thousands of others are fortunate enough to live. May God continue to bless Botetourt County on its next 250 years.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 26, 2020
It was great to be back in Virginia’s Sixth District this week. I spent my time traveling up and down I-81 meeting with constituents, business leaders, and students discussing the important issues facing our country. Two topics frequently brought up by folks across our region were Lobby Day at the Capitol Building in Richmond and pro-life issues as this week marked the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. While it is always hard to leave the people and beauty of the Sixth District, I am ready to return to Washington next week to continue fighting for the values we all share.
Lobby Day:
Lobby Day has been a tradition in Virginia for the past twenty years. It is an opportunity for the citizens of our Commonwealth to come together to exercise their right of free speech and assembly to defend their God given right to keep and bear arms. Unfortunately, the national media decided this year to portray this annual event as a riot. To the press’ dismay, this rally was peaceful as it always is without any violence being reported. Tens of thousands of Virginians descended upon Richmond to let our Governor know that they do not support his overreaching, unconstitutional gun control proposals. I hope that our elected officials in the State Capitol are paying attention.
Defending Life:
This week marked 47 years since Roe v. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Since 1973, over 50 million preborn children in America have had their lives cut short. Our right to life is among our most basic human rights, and I will continue fighting to protect the most innocent among us.
Since taking office, I have fought to defend life and have a legislative track record of supporting policies to that end. I am incredibly proud to have received an “A” rating this year from the Susan B. Anthony List, one of the Nation’s most prominent pro-life organizations.
“Congressman Cline has voted consistently to protect the lives of the unborn as well as the consciences of taxpayers who don’t want their hard-earned tax dollars paying for abortion domestically or internationally. Rep. Cline has defended the Trump administration’s pro-life regulatory efforts from pro-abortion attacks to prohibit their implementation.” Susan B. Anthony List
Meeting With Students:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. It has been a pleasure engaging with these bright young minds who will soon be tomorrow’s leaders. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, whether that be college or entering the workforce, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. This week, I visited Stuarts Draft High School and enjoyed answering students’ questions about government and discussing the issues that are important to them. I look forward to meeting with more students over the next year and continuing to foster the value of public service.
Town Halls:
As the Congressman for the Sixth District, I am steadfast in my commitment to being as available to my constituents as possible. Aside from meeting daily with residents in DC or during my various stops throughout the District, I think it is important to host public forums to allow folks an even greater opportunity to have a dialogue with their Representative. Prior to the new year, I hosted 19 town halls – one in each locality – and I plan to do the same in 2020. Already in January I have held five town halls including one in both Lynchburg and Roanoke City this week where I had the opportunity to hear from nearly 150 constituents. Having a back and forth discussion on the issues is so vital to civil debate, and I always appreciate those who take the time to attend events like these across the District.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 19, 2020
With the impeachment Articles finally sent over to the Senate, the House can now begin focusing on the issues most important to the American people. One of the highlights of the week was the signing of a historic trade deal with China which will help Sixth District farmers by dramatically increasing U.S. exports. Along the same vein, I joined my Virginia colleagues in supporting the Norfolk Harbor Project which will allow Commonwealth manufacturers to more effectively ship their goods overseas. While it was a busy week in Washington, I had the pleasure of visiting with students throughout the District and am looking forward to meeting with constituents in Lynchburg and Roanoke City during the coming week’s town halls.
Impeachment:
For months, Democrats called impeaching the President urgent – yet 28 days went by before the Speaker transmitted the Articles to the Senate this week. This attempt to grab headlines exposed what Americans already knew, that impeachment was nothing more than political theater. This show has been at the expense of working on truly urgent matters like fixing our crumbling infrastructure, reforming our broken immigration system, and getting USMCA across the finish line. Further, the delay once again denied the President the right to due process that is afforded to every American.
Phase One Trade Agreement & USMCA:
This week President Trump continued to make progress in working towards negotiating better, fairer trade deals for the United States. On Wednesday, the President signed the “Phase One” Trade Agreement with China which will serve as a tremendous boost to American businesses, farmers, manufacturers, and innovators. At the core of this deal, China has pledged to increase American imports by $200 billion over the next two years. Of that, $40 to $50 billion will be on agriculture products, $75 billion in manufacturing goods, $50 billion in the energy sector, and $40 billion in financial services. Further, this deal addresses longstanding intellectual property and trademark concerns and will establish enforcement mechanisms against pirated and counterfeit goods. This trade agreement rebalances the playing field for the United States and China and will be beneficial to both countries.
This deals comes on the heels of the Senate approving the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. The measure creates a more level playing field for American workers, strengthens agricultural trade, and modernizes intellectual property protections. USMCA is a win for American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses and will create 176,000 new jobs and add $68 billion to the U.S. Economy. I look forward to the President signing this Agreement into law.
Supporting the Iranian People:
The United States has always and will always stand for freedom and democracy around the world. Following recent actions by the Iranian government, the nation’s people took to the streets to demand accountability and express their collective desire for the country’s leaders to respect human rights. Iran has a violent history when faced with opposition from within its borders, and the government killed 1,500 demonstrators as recently as November of last year. In response, I cosponsored a resolution this week introduced by Leader McCarthy condemning the Iranian government and supporting the protesters. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi rejected this resolution in yet another purely political move.
Norfolk Harbor Project:
This week, I was proud to join my Virginia colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to the Office of Management and Budget requesting additional funds for the Norfolk Harbor Project. This critical infrastructure project will widen and deepen the port and add an additional traffic lane, making it more capable of handling mega container commercial vessels and ships. Not only will this increase the Harbor’s competitiveness and further connect Virginia to global markets, but it will also enable continued operational successes for our service members at Naval Station Norfolk.
Despite the headlines of gridlock in Washington, this project is just one example of legislators from both parties coming together to support an initiative that is beneficial to the Commonwealth as a whole.
School Visits:
I am always excited to discuss government and how legislation becomes law with students across our region. This week I had the pleasure of chatting with government classes from opposite ends of District at both Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville and Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg. Opportunities like these allow me to answer students’ questions and engage in constructive dialogue about the issues that matter most to my younger constituents.
Town Halls:
Prior to the new year, I hosted nineteen town halls – one in each locality – and plan to continue holding events like these throughout my term. Already in 2020, I have hosted three such forums in Staunton, Harrisonburg, and Botetourt County. This coming week, I will hold two additional town halls in Lynchburg and Roanoke City. In order to accommodate the diverse schedule of Sixth District constituents, I have rotated all of my town halls between morning, lunch, and evening meetings. Citizens of these two localities will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. Please note that signs and noisemakers are prohibited.
Lynchburg Town Hall
Thursday, January 23, 2020
8:00 AM – 9:30 AM
American Legion Post 16
1301 Greenview Drive Lynchburg, VA 24502
To Register, Please Click Here
Roanoke City Town Hall
Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:00 PM – 6:30 PM
VFW Post 1264
4930 Grandview Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24012.
To Register, Please Click Here
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 12, 2020
Much has happened since the start of the new year. An American working in Iraq was killed, our embassy in Iraq was attacked, and the terrorist responsible was swiftly and appropriately brought to justice. I was pleased to have the opportunity to address this issue and other foreign policy concerns directly with constituents this week at the three town halls I held throughout the District.
Further, it is an honor to announce those students from Virginia’s Sixth District who I have nominated to U.S. Service Academies. These individuals are prepared to serve our country and defend our freedoms overseas.
Iran and War Powers
Unfortunately, Democrats chose to politicize this issue and passed a resolution to attack the President and limit his powers to defend us from further aggression by Iran. Even though the bill is not binding, it recklessly hinders President Trump’s ability to use force against an enemy who only last week attacked U.S. interests. Not only does this resolution jeopardize our national security, but it also puts our troops and our allies in harm’s way moving forward.
Instead of a debate about the question of the separation of powers, H. Con. Res. 83 condemns the President’s appropriate reasoned response to Iranian aggression. While only Congress can declare war, it is necessary for the President to be able to respond in a swift manner to defend American interests and our men and women in uniform.
Town Halls
As a Member of Congress, a top priority of mine is to be accessible to the constituents of the Sixth District. For this reason, I have made a commitment to hold town halls throughout the District to ensure I can hear first-hand from those I represent and bring their views back to Washington. Prior to the new year, I hosted nineteen town halls – one in each locality – and plan to continue holding events like these throughout my term. Already in 2020, I have hosted three such forums in Staunton, Harrisonburg, and Botetourt County. I look forward to meeting with as many residents as possible in the coming year and encourage all constituents to visit my Facebook page, website, and keep an eye on the Royal Examiner for town hall announcements coming in the near future.
Service Academy Nominations:
One of the greatest honors I have serving as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the privilege of nominating high school seniors to one of four United States Service Academies. Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a recommendation from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority. Understanding the seriousness of this responsibility, I spent the past several months traveling the District meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I am pleased to announce the names of those I have nominated to each academy. Congratulations and best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process.
United States Naval Academy:
Ashleigh Dickman, senior at Skyline High School and a resident of Front Royal
Noah Harding, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke
Stephen Hanley, completed his first semester at VMI and a resident of Stuarts Draft
Brian Hayden, senior at Cave Spring High School and a resident of Roanoke
Joseph Kilgallen, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Front Royal
Liesel Nelson, senior at Rockbridge High School and a resident of Lexington
Alexander Plonsky, senior at Fort Defiance High School and a resident of Weyers Cave
Ryan Scott, completed first semester at Hampden-Sydney and a resident of Roanoke
Andrew Wheeler, senior at Cave Spring High School and a resident of Roanoke
United States Military Academy:
Bryce Corkery, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Vinton
Revely Keesee, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Forest
Erin Wienke, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Vinton
United States Air Force Academy:
Jacqueline Kelly, senior at Seton Home Study School and a resident of Front Royal
Ezra Paul, senior in a home school program and a resident of Rockingham
John Shelor, senior at Cave Spring High School a and resident of Boones Mill
United States Merchant Marine Academy:
Daniel Pettyjohn, senior at Brookville High School and a resident of Forest
FCS Championship Game:
I congratulate North Dakota State on their victory in the FCS Football Championship yesterday. The Dukes put up a heck of a fight, but unfortunately fell just short. I am proud to represent the dedicated student-athletes at James Madison University who left it all on the field.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Senator Mark Obenshain wants to hear from you
2020 is here and we in the General Assembly are once again starting our legislative session in Richmond.
As I hear, debate and vote on bills the next 60 days, I promise to stand for the principles that we all share. I ran for reelection this past year and was honored to be chosen again to represent you. These principles on which I ran are of limited constitutional government and individual liberty – including the protection of our Second Amendment rights.
An important part of being your representative is listening. That’s why I am asking that you fill out this survey to share your opinion on some issues that we are likely to face in the upcoming session. I want to hear from you as I highly value what my constituents are concerned about and always seek to be readily available to your needs and concerns.
There are some very important pieces of legislation dealing with the state of our Commonwealth with respect to our current taxes, our Second Amendment rights, casinos and gambling, and our healthcare system.
These issues are complex but critically important to problems facing our community today.
Please fill out this survey to let me know your opinions on these important issues.
Mark Obenshain
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – A year in pictures
It has truly been an honor this past year to serve as the Congressman for Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Over the past twelve months, I have had the privilege to meet with constituents daily both in the District and in Washington. Having the opportunity to hear first-hand from those I represent allows me to best serve those who call VA-06 home. As we enter the new legislative session this coming week, I wanted to take a moment to look back on some of the highlights from 2019.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.4"Hg
UV index: 1
56/47°F
59/36°F