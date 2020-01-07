Snow covering roads in the Shenandoah Valley

Up to two inches of snow have fallen in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands as of mid-day Tuesday, creating slick driving conditions on many roadways. Snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon, and driving conditions are rapidly changing as the winter storm moves through the region. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges caution for motorists who must travel.

VDOT crews and contractors are plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. They will continue to work around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts to ensure all roadways are passable.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Tuesday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Minor conditions in Augusta County.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate to minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge and Highland counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Page County. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Page and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.