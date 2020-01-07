Local News
LFCC Workforce Solutions picks up international marketing award
The successful marketing efforts of LFCC Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education have been recognized by the world’s largest lifelong learning association, the Learning Resources Network (LERN).
LFCC Workforce Solutions was presented the 2019 LERN International Award for Excellence in Marketing. The award was just one of 20 given during LERN’s annual conference in San Diego, Calif., which was attended by 800 lifelong learning professionals representing five countries.
“The award is for innovation in the field of lifelong learning and serving communities,” says LERN President William A. Draves. “These awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, an absolutely critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity in this century.
“With more than 100 award nominations every year, gaining an International Award is an outstanding achievement.”
Workforce Solutions embarked on a marketing campaign – led by Marketing Director Guy Curtis – with a goal of raising $3.5 million in fiscal 2019. It surpassed that goal by 8 percent.
LERN credits several strategies for that success, including targeted mailings of the print brochure to specified customers, a regular radio show, investment in a robust customer relationship management/marketing/email software program and a solid integrated marketing plan.
Workforce Solutions’ FastForward credential programs, which are short-term training courses in high-demand fields, such as commercial truck driver, heavy equipment operator, phlebotomy technician and nursing aide, played a large role in determining Workforce Solutions’ target audience, according to Curtis. Other FastForward programs include electrical, HVAC and plumbing apprenticeships.
“We’re committed to helping businesses and individuals in our community, and the FastForward programs offer the technical training and credentials desperately sought by area employers,” Curtis says.
Curtis says the recognition was an honor and the culmination of his team’s efforts.
“LERN has said for years that everyone in your department is responsible for marketing,” he says. “Whether it’s operations, programming, or corporate training, we all play a part in marketing the wonderful programs and services that we offer.
“Our entire team at LFCC truly deserves this award. The all-hands-on-deck approach and family-team environment make it a great place to work and positions us to do great things for our community.”
Learn more about Workforce Solutions’ programs at lfccworkforce.com.
Snow covering roads in the Shenandoah Valley
Up to two inches of snow have fallen in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands as of mid-day Tuesday, creating slick driving conditions on many roadways. Snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon, and driving conditions are rapidly changing as the winter storm moves through the region. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges caution for motorists who must travel.
VDOT crews and contractors are plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. They will continue to work around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts to ensure all roadways are passable.
Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Tuesday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Minor conditions in Augusta County.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Moderate to minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge and Highland counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Page County. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Page and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Snow on the way
Motorists should be alert for deteriorating weather conditions on Tuesday as the first winter storm of 2020 brings snow to the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Snowfall is expected to begin overspreading the region during the morning commute and continue through much of the day.
The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and key primary routes on Monday in part of the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews throughout the district will plow and treat roadways as needed around the clock on alternating 12-hour shifts.
For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Catholic Charities expands existing education and workforce training programs
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has renamed its “Hogar Immigrant Service Education” program “Education and Workforce Development.” The new name signifies an expansion of its previous mission, in which the program provided education and workforce training to immigrants and refugees, to now offer this service to anyone seeking assistance in changing jobs or navigating today’s competitive job market.
“We will continue to provide the excellent education and workforce training programs we have offered to refugees and immigrants, but, simultaneously, want to ensure we make every effort to expand these critical services to other individuals and families in need,” said Art Bennett, President and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “This expansion will help men and women struggling to find their first job, or a better job, in an effort to improve life for themselves, their families and their communities.”
The unemployment rate going into 2020 is at just 3.5 percent, among the lowest the country has seen in almost 50 years. With full employment and a rapidly changing economy, the challenge continues to be ensuring booming fields have enough skilled workers and jobseekers are trained to secure jobs and excel in the workforce. Additionally, many individuals in lower wage jobs are looking to ascend in their professions and secure higher wages to better meet their needs, the needs of their families and plan for the future.
Catholic Charities is responding by building upon its existing workforce training program, expanding eligibility to trainings and hiring three new full-time staffers. The expansion will allow Catholic Charities to explore other workforce related class opportunities, additional parish or offsite locations throughout the Diocese as well as family literacy, GED and computer classes.
Catholic Charities has offered morning and evening classes to immigrants and refugees in the Northern Virginia area at various locations since 1981. To accommodate busy adults, classes are offered at various times in Manassas, Sterling, Springfield, Woodbridge, and Falls Church. The low-cost classes and trainings include:
- English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL)
- Citizenship preparation
- GED preparation
- Computer literacy
- Employment counseling
- Job development
- Employment training
- Interview and resume skills
- Assistance in connecting with other Catholic Charities services, including emergency financial assistance, immigration legal aid, counseling, and health care
For more information or if interested in volunteering, visit www.ccda.net.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington serves the poor and vulnerable who live within the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese of Arlington, which is led by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge. Catholic Charities provides food for the hungry, a free medical clinic for adults including prenatal care, adoption services, transformational housing for the homeless, mental health counseling, emergency financial assistance, prison ministry, workforce development and immigration and refugee services. Catholic Charities serves all, regardless of faith. www.ccda.net.
Seeking counsel, accused Brinklow murderers back in court January 8
The two local men accused of killing 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow in September, then concealing and transporting his body from an in-town scene of the crime to a remote wooded area in a refrigerator will be back in court Wednesday, January 8. It will be Richard Matthew Crouch and George Lee Good’s third court appearance since three charges against each man related to the Brinklow death were announced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on December 31.
Crouch, 35, and Good, 28, were both already incarcerated on other unrelated, though also violent criminal charges, when the announcement of the Brinklow charges came down. Crouch was being held without bond in Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County and Good, also without bond, at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
In an initial appearance by remote video in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court – the first court in session after they were charged – on Thursday, January 2, it was determined the men qualified for court appointed attorneys. When they appeared in Warren County General District the following day, January 3, counsel had yet to be secured for either man, leading to the continuance to 11:30 a.m. on the General District Court docket Wednesday, January 8.
Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder, Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body related to Brinklow’s death. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29. A decomposing body was discovered at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of southwestern Warren County on December 2. The body was identified as Tristen Brinklow on December 16.
In the criminal complaints against the men it is stated that after being informed of his Miranda Right not to self-incriminate, Crouch gave law enforcement officials a description of the circumstance of Brinklow’s death.
“Mathew (sic) Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound Tristan (sic) Brinklow in a residence, within Front Royal. He stated this assault led to the death of Brinklow.
Crouch stated they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator,” the criminal complaints state, adding, “Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene.”
As previously reported in our charges filed story, Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point on December 7. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Previous charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
Helltown is burning – again: Arson charges in Friday apartment building and vehicle fires
On Friday, January 3, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department received a report of an attempted arson of an apartment building located at 134 E. 2nd Street in Front Royal.
A joint investigation conducted between the Front Royal Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that during the early hours on Friday morning, an intentional fire was set in the stairwell of the occupied apartment building. The occupants of the building were alerted by a smoke alarm and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No fire or police services were requested at the time of the incident.
Investigators later determined that a separate fire was intentionally set to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Knotty Pine Restaurant located at 801 North Royal Avenue. It was determined that the vehicle involved belonged to one of the occupants of the apartment building.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Robert May, 30 of Front Royal was arrested and charged with one felony count of §18.2-77. Burning or destroying dwelling house, etc. and an additional felony charge of §18.2-81. Burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc.
Mr. May was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. A court date has been set for these matters on February 4th, 2020 in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry R. Maiatico at 540-636-3830, gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or Detective Marc R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or mramey@frontroyalva.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 6 – 10, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
