LFCC Workforce Solutions picks up international marketing award

The successful marketing efforts of LFCC Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education have been recognized by the world’s largest lifelong learning association, the Learning Resources Network (LERN).

LFCC Workforce Solutions was presented the 2019 LERN International Award for Excellence in Marketing. The award was just one of 20 given during LERN’s annual conference in San Diego, Calif., which was attended by 800 lifelong learning professionals representing five countries.

“The award is for innovation in the field of lifelong learning and serving communities,” says LERN President William A. Draves. “These awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, an absolutely critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity in this century.

“With more than 100 award nominations every year, gaining an International Award is an outstanding achievement.”

Workforce Solutions embarked on a marketing campaign – led by Marketing Director Guy Curtis – with a goal of raising $3.5 million in fiscal 2019. It surpassed that goal by 8 percent.

LERN credits several strategies for that success, including targeted mailings of the print brochure to specified customers, a regular radio show, investment in a robust customer relationship management/marketing/email software program and a solid integrated marketing plan.

Workforce Solutions’ FastForward credential programs, which are short-term training courses in high-demand fields, such as commercial truck driver, heavy equipment operator, phlebotomy technician and nursing aide, played a large role in determining Workforce Solutions’ target audience, according to Curtis. Other FastForward programs include electrical, HVAC and plumbing apprenticeships.

“We’re committed to helping businesses and individuals in our community, and the FastForward programs offer the technical training and credentials desperately sought by area employers,” Curtis says.

Curtis says the recognition was an honor and the culmination of his team’s efforts.

“LERN has said for years that everyone in your department is responsible for marketing,” he says. “Whether it’s operations, programming, or corporate training, we all play a part in marketing the wonderful programs and services that we offer.

“Our entire team at LFCC truly deserves this award. The all-hands-on-deck approach and family-team environment make it a great place to work and positions us to do great things for our community.”

Learn more about Workforce Solutions’ programs at lfccworkforce.com.