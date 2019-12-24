Interesting Things You Need to Know
Time to get happy!
Get up, get out, and get happy. Experts say that even if you have to fake it, you’ll soon be merry — or at least a little happier.
People can have a good reason to be wistful or even blue at Christmas. Family members are not always near, or physical conditions can limit activities.
Strange that just when we can’t remember where we put the car keys, memories from 30 years ago are accessible in every detail. It’s great to remember the good times, but to be happy today we need to stay in the present.
According to happiness guru Gretchen Rubin, the key is to actively plan for holidays and make new memories. Here are some ideas:
*Consider some things you have loved: Songs, gift-giving, family. Start asking around early for churches that have carols and holiday activities. If you need a ride, ask at the church office.
* Find out who needs a gift and give it!
* Gather your own ‘family’ of neighbors and friends for a pitch-in dinner. It doesn’t have to be on Dec. 25.
The bottom line: Make a plan and get out of the house.
Do ask others about their plans; people often love to share holidays.
Be grateful for the holiday you make for yourself. Don’t compare this Christmas to happier times in the past and try not to compare this Christmas to the holiday you imagined it would be. Create something for yourself and enjoy it, whether it is a modest decoration and dinner with a friend, or an all-out bash.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Drinking responsibly over the holidays: what you should know
Car crashes are more common on Christmas and New Year’s Eve than at any other time during the winter. Here are a few reminders that’ll help you celebrate the holidays safely.
Driving under the influence is risky
The dangers of driving while impaired are well known. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), over half of the fatal crashes that occur every year involve drivers who test positive for drugs or alcohol. Cannabis is detected roughly half the time that drugs are involved.
Whenever you get behind the wheel, you’re responsible for the safety of the passengers in your vehicle. You’re also obligated to those you share the road with. Though driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol may seem like a small matter, by doing so you’re in fact risking many lives. Waiting for a cab or spending the night on a friend’s couch may seem inconvenient, but it’s a small price to pay to ensure everyone’s safety, your own included.
How to get sober if you’re impaired
Once you’ve consumed alcohol, it will remain in your bloodstream and affect your cognitive and motor functions for several hours, no matter how many cups of coffee you drink or how much food you eat. Indeed, there’s no quick way to get sober. Therefore, the best strategy is to simply sleep it off or call a cab, a designated driver service, or a friend or family member to take you home.
Ensure your friends get home safely
If you notice that a friend, colleague or family member is planning to drive even though they’ve had a few drinks, try to talk them (possibly away from other guests so they don’t feel attacked). Offer to call them a cab and, if they become confrontational, get someone to help you. If all else fails, you may need to call the police.
Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is risky but getting behind the wheel while tired or distracted can also cause road accidents. The American Automobile Association reports that driver inattention is responsible for nearly 4 million crashes in North America every year.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Must-have holiday accessories
No outfit is complete without the perfect accessories. Here’s how to style your holiday looks this season.
Women
Belts over clothes. Forget the belt loops on your jeans. This season, create a perfectly cinched waist by wearing your belts over dresses, skirts and coats.
Capes. If you love dramatic, gothic inspired looks, you’re in luck. Wear a cape instead of a coat or sweater this season to keep you warm.
Showy tights. Upgrade your outfit with a trendy pair of tights. Bright colors and bold patterns are the way to go.
Shiny shoes. To add interest to an otherwise neutral outfit, choose pumps or flats adorned with buckles, chains and rhinestones. Kitten heels are especially chic this winter.
Men
Rings. You don’t have to be married to wear rings. From simple bands to audacious pieces that mimic sports championship rings, one or two are sure to complete your party look.
Extra-long scarves. This season, the biggest fashion houses adorned their models with floor-grazing scarves. Handknitted or woven styles are the trendiest, just be sure to wrap yours around your neck a few times so you don’t trip.
Skateboarding shoes. The ultimate in cool, casual shoes, this timeless type of footwear goes well with nearly any outfit. Wear them with a formal suit, jeans and a T-shirt or anything in between. To avoid looking lazy, opt for a clean, white pair.
Are you ready to turn heads this season? If so, wearing these accessories is sure to make you stand out.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Runway styles for the holidays
Wondering what to wear over the holidays? Here are the top trends for winter.
Long skirts. Pleated, belted, flowy or pencil, any shape or style goes, as long as the skirt falls well below your knees. Try a pencil skirt that reaches mid-calf for your work shindig or a ruffled, ankle-length confection for a dinner out with friends.
Turtlenecks. This perennial cold-weather favorite will keep you cozy all winter. Pair one with jeans for a casual day look or with a long-pleated skirt to create the perfect party outfit.
Snakeskin. Snakeskin prints lend a luxurious air to any outfit. To make a bold statement, try the pattern on leather pants or a flowy skirt. For a more subtle iteration of the trend, choose a snakeskin purse or pair of shoes.
Sparkle and shine. From beaded, ethereal gowns to 80s-inspired sequined dresses, the perfect party look this season is one that shimmers. Opt for shiny fabrics and pieces that glitter.
Plaid. Tartan, houndstooth and checks are all the rage this season, but designers are using these prints in unexpected ways. Innovations include using brighter than usual colors and pairing different plaid prints on a single garment.
Once you’ve found a look you love, marry it with sparkling accessories — you’re sure to make a splash at your upcoming holiday events.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Men’s holiday fashions
Are you hoping to turn heads at your next work party or family event? Here are the top fashion trends for men this winter.
Monochromatic looks. Get the look of the season by wearing a single neutral tone in varying shades and textures. If the esthetic is too simple for you, jazz it up with colorful or metallic accessories.
Sheepskin. Leave last year’s puffer jacket in the closet and instead reach for a timelessly cool sheepskin jacket or coat. Cognac and cream is the classic color combo for them but monochrome versions (try black on black) are also stylish and provide a more modern take on the look.
The black suit. Do you have a formal holiday party to attend this year? If so, you can’t go wrong wearing a classic black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie. Make sure it fits you perfectly by taking it to a tailor for a professional fitting.
Earth tones. Brown and other autumnal colors are in vogue this season. Pair a light brown blazer with espresso-colored pants or a sandy suit with a darker shirt.
Whether your style is edgy and contemporary or timelessly sophisticated, there’s a holiday look that’s right for you.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
How to choose a host or hostess gift
If you get invited to someone’s home over the holidays, it’s best not to arrive empty handed. However, it can be hard to know what to bring, especially if the host or hostess is a relatively new friend or acquaintance.
Fortunately, there are number of things — wine, chocolate, coffee, tea, fancy hand soap and unscented candles, for example — that make great gifts when you don’t know the recipient very well.
However, if you do know them, you could offer your host or hostess something that you think they’ll appreciate. If they love to cook, for instance, a cookbook or an inexpensive kitchen gadget would be ideal.
Whatever you bring, make sure it’s not something that makes your host or hostess work. For example, if you choose to bring a bouquet of flowers, arrange them in a vase before arriving so they don’t have to.
Remember, this gift is meant for the hosts to enjoy after the guests have gone home. They’re not obliged to share it with you or anyone else, so don’t expect them to.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
3 bad habits that will amp up your energy bills
Many homeowners are surprised to learn how much energy their electronic devices use. If you’re looking for ways to conserve energy and spend less on your utility bills, here are three habits that you should break immediately.
1. Watching television and movies on gaming consoles. Video game consoles use 30 to 45 percent more power than televisions. In addition, running one high-definition gaming console requires the equivalent amount of energy as running 10 Blu-Ray devices. You’re better off using your console for nothing but gaming.
2. Leaving your electronics plugged in all the time. This is a common habit, but did you know that many electronic devices use up to 40 percent of the energy required for their functioning, even when they’re turned off?
Unplugging your toaster and coffee maker after breakfast and removing chargers from outlets once devices are charged will help you conserve energy.
3. Not thinking through purchases. Laser printers use nearly twice as much power as inkjet versions. Before buying one, ask yourself if the increase in energy consumption over traditional models is worth it.
Similarly, a 55-inch flat-screen TV uses twice as much energy as a 32-inch model. Consider whether the upgrade in size is worth it.
The bottom line is that you should evaluate your needs and make purchasing decisions accordingly.
In sum, to save energy at home you should evaluate what electronics you use and how you use them. Doing so will allow you to save on your utility bills and may even extend the lifespan of your devices.
Settings
Televisions, computers, printers and various other devices may sometimes come equipped with a “sleep,” “power saving” or “standby” feature. You can reduce power usage in your home by engaging this function when the item isn’t in use. In addition, you can change some settings, such as screen brightness, to improve energy efficiency of the device.
