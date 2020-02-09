Local Government
Town closed session personnel discussion motions may violate FOIA law on ‘subject’ disclosure
Executive Director of the Virginia Freedom of Information (FOIA) Council Alan Gernhardt says his agency is of the opinion that the closed session motions related to personnel issues made by the Front Royal Town Council on January 27 and February 3, do not meet legal guidelines in State FOIA statutes for full disclosure of the exempted purposes allowing that discussion to occur behind doors closed to the public. Those motions were read into the public record by Lori Cockrell and Jacob Meza, respectively, and apparently reflect language long used by the town council.
A check of Royal Examiner video of the January 27 and February 3 closed session motions verified that the personnel portions were read as printed on the agenda cover sheets: “I move that Council convene and go into Closed Meeting for the following purposes: … (other topics regarding pending legal or real estate transactions specified) “Discussion and consideration of assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body, pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 1. of the Code of Virginia.”
At issue for the FOIA Council is the vagueness of the reference to “employees of any public body”.
What attracted Royal Examiner’s attention to this wording was a closed session motion regarding personnel matters made by the Warren County Board of Supervisors on February 4. Following language identical to the Town motion regarding “the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, and resignation of a specific public officer of the public body;” was added, “I further move that the discussion be limited to the Community Policy Management Team.”
The absence of that qualifying portion in the Town motions led us to call Director Gernhardt of the Virginia FOIA Council in Richmond. He explained that such motions have three essential requirements by FOIA law: to identify a subject; a purpose; and the State Code exemption allowing the public body discussion to take place outside the public purview, behind closed doors.
Gernhardt said the FOIA Council was of the opinion that such a vague designation as “employees of any public body” does not do enough to satisfy identification of the “subject” of that personnel discussion.
While acknowledging that FOIA law allows excessive detail on specific personnel situations to be excluded to protect personnel interests and privacy, he referenced past Attorney General (AG) Opinions and case law to support the FOIA Council opinion that an excessively vague description of the personnel “subject” as worded in the Town of Front Royal motions do not comply with FOIA requirements to justify adjourning to closed session for the cited personnel discussion.
The FOIA Council is an instructional and advisory body on FOIA law and parameters for state municipal and economic development officials, as well as a resource for the media and other citizens.
Its perspective on “subject” disclosure is explained on their website, regarding previous inquiries on similar situations in other jurisdictions.
“As previously opined by this office, a motion to convene a closed meeting must contain all three elements (subject, purpose, and citation) in order to comply with FOIA; a motion that lacks any of these elements is insufficient under the law. We have previously observed that there is often confusion in differentiating between the subject and the purpose of a closed meeting. Conceptually, it may be helpful to think of the subject as what the meeting is about, while the purpose is why the meeting is to be held.
“This office has previously opined that when identifying the subject of a closed meeting, the subject need not be so specific as to defeat the reason for going into closed session, but should at least provide the public with general information as to object of the discussion,” the FOIA Council states.
Look at it this way: acceptable “subject” disclosure could be the “Illegal Ancient Aliens Department”; acceptable purpose would be “the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, and resignation” thereof; while acceptable withholding of information would be “allegations of alien slave trade trafficking within the Illegal Ancient Aliens Department”.
However, Town Attorney Doug Napier said many attorneys working employment or municipal law have a differing opinion on exactly where Virginia law, case histories and past AG’s opinions come down on the issue.
“If a motion is worded in such a way as to give a person’s identity away, I’d say you not do it … It is a gray area of law and a balancing act – you want the public to know as much as possible, but if a personal identity is involved you must be careful, it’s tough,” Napier admitted, adding that were a departmental identity included that was a one-person department, naming the department would essentially identify the person. Then if that person was terminated the following day, the public perception would be that person “must have done something wrong”.
Napier noted that he had voluntarily “conflicted” out of advising the town council on the recent budget-related personnel terminations, noting, “I wanted to be taken out of the loop, I work with some of these people every day.” He said council contracted an attorney he did not name who “specializes in employment law – so I would assume these things were done by the book.”
That may depend on whose book was being read.
Contacted about the closed session motions, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick said he believed they had always been worded that way, certainly since he came on board as interim mayor in late May 2019 following the resignation of Hollis Tharpe.
“No one is trying to do anything inappropriate – we’re trying to do things by the book,” he said, observing that the Town’s FOIA personnel discussion motion wording originated with Town Attorney Napier and predated recent, controversial personnel developments tied to his FY 2021 Town Budget proposal.
However as observed by Napier above, what the Virginia FOIA Advisory Council sees as “by the book” and how some municipal attorneys or their bosses may “read the book” are often at odds.
From the FOIA Council’s perspective “employees of any public body” does not meet the FOIA requirement for specificity as to the “subject” of a closed meeting. Mr. Napier and other municipal attorneys may disagree or chose to err on the side of caution to avoid possible employee litigation for revealing confidential personnel records.
However, as FOIA Council Executive Director Gernhardt told us, litigation sometimes comes from the other side – the public complaining that required FOIA information to justify going behind closed doors is being withheld by elected officials and their staff.
But if the departmental staff or staffs discussed in closed session January 27 and February 3 are unknown, what is known are the staff repercussions in proximity to those dates.
Two days after the January 27 closed session personnel discussion, Interim Town Manager Tederick has publicly disclosed a series of conversations informing Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Town Engineer Robert Brown, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry and Planning Department staffer Matt Farace that their services were no longer needed and their terminations were imminent, if not immediate.
Prior to the February 3 closed session, Tederick presented an FY 2021 Budget to council recommending no staff salaries for the Tourism Department in the coming fiscal year that begins July 1.
If Mr. Tederick’s public statements on the reasons for the recommended terminations and future staffing cuts being tied solely to budgetary concerns and a desire to reduce Town operational expenses is taken at face value, it is hard to see Napier’s caution on violating personnel privacy statutes as coming into play on either date in question. Unless of course those decisions had already been made and the personnel matter of the 27th did not relate to those looming terminations.
And were that true, it leads us to the same FOIA compliance question on whatever date those terminations were discussed in closed session, assuming they were. – It is hard to know when they were discussed since the Town closed session motions do not specify the personnel subject to be discussed, which is at the heart of the issue.
So, if intentionally or unintentionally, motions to discuss recommended staff terminations behind closed doors were made concealing FOIA-required information whenever those discussions occurred, where does that leave the Town, those employees, as well as town citizens angered by the action and perceived backwards process behind it?
The short answer is that would be up to a judge were a legal challenge of the adjournment to closed session regarding personnel matters on either of the above or any other dates, to be upheld by the courts.
“The public body must still identify the subject in order to make a proper motion to convene a closed meeting. Determining whether any particular motion meets the statutory requirements depends on the facts of each situation and requires a case-by-case analysis,” the FOIA Council notes in its website discussion of previous cases.
Consequences?
We asked Gernhardt about possible consequences of citizen litigation challenging the closed session discussion of the budget-related terminations or any matter found to have been adjourned to without proper FOIA disclosure.
Conceivably, Gernhardt told us the judge could rule the closed meeting or portions of it did not occur and any consequent votes taken are declared void.
Situations have occurred where the judge ordered depositions on the closed meeting’s content from participants and then made those depositions a public record of the illegally convened closed session.
Should plaintiffs prevail, judges have ordered the municipality to pay the plaintiff’s legal expenses. And in some cases, judges have imposed civil penalties of $2,000 to $5,000, ordering the municipality to pay those amounts into the State Literary Fund.
So, it appears the payoff would largely be one of principal and directing future content of Town closed session motions; possibly making the content of a closed meeting ruled illegally convened a matter of public record, as would be any vote or council consensus voiced behind closed doors on such things as terminations.
Warren County Public Schools superintendent search starts Feb. 10
The Warren County School Board’s application and profile seeking a new superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) will be made available for potential applicants on Monday, February 10. They are due by midnight on March 20.
School Board members during a special Saturday, February 8 work session unanimously approved, with amendments, the third-party vacancy announcement and application documents developed by Real Synergy LLC, which the School Board contracted to manage the WCPS superintendent search.
As applications from potential candidates are received, Real Synergy President J. David Martin, a former Fauquier County (Va.) superintendent, told board members that he and his Real Synergy colleague Roger Collins, a retired Nelson County (Va.) superintendent, will begin to vet candidates.
“What that means,” said Martin, “is that we will begin to look at their digital footprint, which means we’ll go back through and look at newspaper articles and we’ll look at what the media says about them. So, when we bring you all of the job applications, we’ll be able to share that information with you.”
The data-sharing will occur during a tentatively scheduled April 4 meeting at which board members will be able to view all submitted applications and receive Real Synergy recommendations, “but that’s all that they are,” said Martin. “If you want to interview somebody outside of that, then that’s great.”
Martin also said that he and Collins “will not be checking references because at that point, you won’t know who you want to interview.” That process also will be discussed during the April 4 meeting, when Real Synergy reviews round one and round two interview criteria with the School Board members, he said.
Additionally, as applications are received, Real Synergy will start work on determining how many of the criteria points each candidate meets.
Data for that criteria, and for both the WCPS superintendent vacancy announcement and application, were derived by Real Synergy’s 120 face-to-face interviews with school personnel and local leaders, as well as from the more than 690 online surveys submitted by the public.
For instance, data was collected from the face-to-face interviews Real Synergy conducted with: building-based administrators; School Board members; Warren County Supervisors; the School Board Office; the community; teachers; students; and the public hearing held during the School Board’s January 5 regular meeting.
To help build the profile for a future superintendent, Real Synergy asked respondents five questions: to describe the characteristics, skills or knowledge that a new superintendent should possess; what challenges WCPS faces; a description of the positive attributes of WCPS; one piece of advice for a new superintendent; and whether the respondent knew anyone who fit these characteristics and attributes — data on this last question wasn’t made public by Real Synergy.
According to the data provided by Real Synergy, the top two answers for each question were:
1. 58 total respondents want the new superintendent’s top characteristics, skills or knowledge to include communication (that he or she be a good listener); and 33 total respondents want to see the next superintendent have both classroom and administration experience.
2. Regarding the top challenges facing WCPS, 32 total respondents cited the retention of employees; 22 total respondents said attendance; and 20 total respondents named special education as challenges.
3. 20 total respondents described WCPS’s positive attributes as being a sense of community; 19 total respondents cited WCPS being a small division as another.
4. The top pieces of advice for a new superintendent included that he or she listen (25 total respondents), be visible (11 total respondents), and gain feedback from employees (11 total respondents).
Meanwhile, data from the online survey results were compiled from questions about the qualities that people think a new superintendent should possess and were ranked by ‘most important,’ ‘very important,’ ‘important,’ ‘less important,’ and ‘least important.’ The top-three categories of respondents were from parents of WCPS students, community residents, and WCPS employees.
According to Real Synergy’s data, for example, 365 respondents out of 690 total responses ranked “communicates well with all community groups” as ‘very important,’ while “communicates well with people of all races and socioeconomic status” was ranked as ‘very important’ (329 votes) and ‘most important’ (259 votes).
Among the numerous questions asked in the online survey, there were three questions that ranked as ‘most important.’ Respondents said that a new superintendent should know how to get staff, students, parents, and the community to work together to help children learn (386 responses); that the new superintendent understands how to provide safe environments for students and staff (368 responses); and that he or she has been a successful educator at the building and office levels (219 responses).
Other questions regarded a new superintendent’s use and development of technology in teaching and learning (322 voted it ‘very important’); the willingness to take new approaches to teaching and learning (305 said this was ‘very important’); and understands how to effectively delegate authority (336 ranked it ‘very important.’), among others.
All responses to the online survey and during the interviews helped Real Synergy develop the superintendent vacancy notice, superintendent profile key and the application, which the School Board members reviewed and tweaked with minor changes.
Following a motion by Warren County School Board member James Wells and a second by School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, the board voted unanimously to approve the documents be made available publicly on February 10.
In addition to Wells and Bower, present and voting were Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., and School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi.
Board members then went into a closed session to discuss an employee personnel issue. Williams told the press that no announcements would be made following the closed session.
The Royal Examiner filmed the entire Saturday work session, which is available below.
EDA report to County – long-time annual auditor withdraws from lagging 2018 audit process
During one of six operational updates from entities with which it is either directly or indirectly involved at its Tuesday, February 4 meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got what Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Doug Parson called “bad” and “very disappointing” news.
That news was that long-time EDA auditor Yount-Hyde-Barbour had withdrawn from the EDA’s 2018 audit process. That process is running considerably behind as the EDA tries to get to the bottom of the final year of a number of years during which a contracted financial investigation by Cherry Bekaert, known for its forensic audit discoveries of criminal financial behavior, alleged a number of years of financial improprieties within EDA operations.
The Cherry Bekaert investigation conducted from mid-September 2018 into the spring of 2019 has resulted in a $21.3-million EDA civil litigation against what currently stands at 14 human and business entity defendants and multiple financial felony indictments by a special grand jury empaneled to investigate potential criminality tied to the EDA civil litigation. At the center of both the civil and criminal cases is former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
It was Yount-Hyde-Barbour that was contracted by the EDA to conduct its annual audits during most, if not all of the years during which the EDA financial scandal is believed to have occurred. In recent months retired Warren County Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel and Heather Tweedie of the auditing firm Hottel-Willis have been pouring through the EDA’s 2018 financial records trying to ascertain what EDA assets went where, how, to what purpose and most importantly, were those purposes legitimate and authorized by the EDA Board of Directors.
Yount-Hyde-Barbour had been expected to take the result of Stimmel and Tweedie’s work to belatedly conduct their annual audit for 2018. Completion of that audit has been termed crucial to the
EDA’s future ability to function as it attempts to traverse the operational aftermath of the financial crimes alleged to have occurred under McDonald’s decade of executive leadership of the EDA.
One EDA civil case defendant’s attorney wondered aloud during a past motions hearing that if their client was a defendant for the financial actions alleged against them, why the EDA auditor that had rubber stamped the EDA’s finances annually through the years of alleged embezzlements and misdirection of assets, wasn’t also a defendant.
Could Yount-Hyde-Barbour’s withdrawal from the 2018 audit process be an indicator of potential legal issues between the auditor and the EDA? In response to media questions Sands Anderson attorney Dan Siegel, present with lead EDA civil case attorney Cullen Seltzer for a closed session discussion with County officials of the EDA’s civil case landscape, said only that EDA counsel continues to explore potential legal liability in many directions.
VDOT Revenue Sharing
In other business Tuesday, after a week’s delay to allow new supervisors to gather additional information, the county board unanimously approved the County’s contribution to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Revenue Sharing Program. It was explained that the program that runs through multiple municipal fiscal year budgets allows involved municipalities to get a 50% revenue match from the State on needed and desired road improvements throughout the county.
Numbers presented projected the County’s contribution in the coming FY 2021 budget at $250,000. It was a number projected to remain constant in FY 2021 through FY 2024. Six total involved road project costs were cited at $2.9-million over a number of years, with a 25% County contribution total of $753,312.50 and a 25% contribution from involved Sanitary District and POA fees at $703,313.50.
Short-term rental permit
By a 3-2 margin, a divided board approved a short-term rental Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Stephen J. Aron Jr. despite some objections from neighbors in the gated River Ridge Property Owners Association. Tony Carter and Archie Fox cast the two dissenting votes.
Carter cited neighbor concerns about security issues tied to the applicant’s efforts to recoup some of his residential property improvement costs in purchasing what he said at the earlier public hearing was the run-down home of what he described as the less than conscientious previous occupants. In explaining her vote for the CUP, Delores Oates noted that renters wouldn’t be given the code to the gate, but would utilize a locked key box key to activate entry to the gated community.
Carter replied that, that solution still allowed entry and access of strangers to a community that many residents may have located to for the additional security provided by locked access available only to residents and their guests.
During the January public hearing it was noted in favor of the request that many short-term rental operations do quite a bit of vetting of guests. The applicant indicated he intended to be conscientious about those allowed to stay at the residence he and his family plan to spend a great deal of time at themselves.
In addition to the EDA, other operational updates the county received were from VDOT, RSW Jail, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service, Department of Social Services and the Town of Front Royal.
See a related story on the Town report; and see the full Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting – other than the 3-hour-plus closed session – in this Royal Examiner video:
Who’s doing what for whom? Terminated employees pop up in written Town Report to County
Who's doing what for whom? Terminated employees pop up in written Town Report to County
During his report on Town business to the Warren County Board of Supervisors on February 4, Interim Front Royal Town Manager Matt Tederick touched on a number of topics, including his $29.2 million capital improvements plan in his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Town Budget, planned funding and movement on a Spot Blighted Building Abatement Ordinance, and town-wide pedestrian safety initiatives.
During his report, North River District Supervisor Delores Oates asked Tederick about his plan to outsource tourism, which she noted “affects us all”. Tederick replied that it was his opinion that the Town government is not “agile enough to do a good job” on tourism promotion. However, if initial public reaction from impacted citizens and their tourism-dependent businesses is any indicator, Tederick may be in a distinct, if significant, minority with his six town council members in holding that opinion.
On the topic of pedestrian safety Tederick noted that council work session discussion the previous day about the aspect of improved street lighting indicated a “more complicated and costly” variable leading to possible delays on that aspect of improved pedestrian safety.
While not verbalized in his discussion of pedestrian safety, it was noteworthy that Tederick’s written report on a “South Street Traffic Study” included the observation that, “Jeremy Camp and Robert Brown are meeting with VDOT to discuss the updated traffic counts and talk about the possibility of focusing the study on the eastern end corridor.”
As previously reported, Town Planning Director Camp and Town Engineer Brown were notified of their terminations, along with several other employees, on January 29 as part of Tederick’s FY 2021 Town Budget proposal. That proposal first presented to council at the February 3rd work session, recommends cutting town personnel in a number of key departmental positions as a means of reducing Town operational expenses to facilitate a half-cent real estate tax decrease while proposing nearly $30 million in additional expenditures for capital improvements.
Of the re-focusing on the eastern end of South Street in the pedestrian safety study the written report states, “Updated crash data suggests that the eastern end is slightly more problematic than the western end.”
We certainly hope whoever replaces Camp and Brown in the Town Report-cited VDOT discussions on South Street pedestrian safety is aware of the most recent fatality, which occurred last year on the western end of South Street in a pedestrian crosswalk where poor lighting was determined to be a contributing factor.
That Tederick may already be feeling the consequences of his recommended staffing cuts may have been indicated by an exchange with Supervisor Tony Carter. Noticing Tederick left the meeting room several times to take calls prior to his report, Carter suggested the Town Report be moved up on the list of remaining reports if Tederick had pressing business elsewhere. Tederick noted a looming 10 a.m. conference call concerning the Town’s $700,000 Community Development Block Grant projects, projects terminated Planning Director Camp was also taking the point on; and which also terminated Community Development Director Hart was involved with as well.
Due up next, EDA Executive Director Parsons said he had no problem allowing Tederick to precede him to facilitate the interim town manager making his conference call. See, as Parsons and EDA Board leadership has repeatedly indicated, the EDA is willing to cooperate with the Town to mutually beneficial ends – wonder if the Town is willing to return the favor?
Time, Town civil litigation amendments and the interim town manager’s suggested budget appropriations for civil litigation against the EDA should indicate an answer to that question.
In addition to Camp and Brown, as of late morning February 5th the town manager’s office had confirmed the terminations of Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry and Planning-Zoning Department official Matt Farace. Town Manager Administrative Assistant Tina Presley said she had no information on additional personnel cuts in tourism at the Town’s Visitors Center that Royal Examiner had received several citizen inquiries about.
You can see Tederick’s Town Report to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in this exclusive Royal Examiner meeting video:
EDA report to County – long-time annual auditor withdraws from lagging 2018 audit process
Large crowd listens, reacts to town manager’s staff cutting proposal and council-mayor exchange
Having been told at the outset that they would not be allowed to question council or staff about details of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s FY 2021 budget proposal leading to the cutting of four or five high level staff positions the following day, nearly 50 Town citizens remained to listen to a summary of that budget proposal.
Mayor Gene Tewalt asked for polite decorum from the standing, and sitting on the floor, room only crowd packed into the second-floor caucus room of Town Hall. That decorum lasted for about 47 minutes until the mayor was attacked by two councilmen in response to his statement that he opposed any outsourcing of Town departmental functions because past experience with such a move had been unsuccessful.
First, Jacob Meza chastised the mayor for not expressing his opposition to the departmental cutbacks recommended in Tederick’s budget proposal earlier. Chris Holloway soon joined Meza in accusing Mayor Tewalt of playing to the crowded room on citizens perceived to be hostile to the Town staff cutbacks and proposal to outsource or privatize some Town departmental functions, particularly as they apply to tourism.
Tewalt appeared to respond by saying he had only heard of the immediate termination plan tied to the interim town manager’s plan the previous week.
The crowd reacted angrily to the councilmen’s criticism of the mayor, eventually leading Tederick to remind the mayor of his earlier call for meeting decorum from the unusually large work session crowd.
See this council-mayoral exchange and crowd reaction in our lead segment of this Royal Examiner work session and quickly adjourned special meeting video. Then watch the entire work session presentation and explanation that the planned special meeting discussion of contracting an executive search firm to seek a permanent town manager had been removed from the evening’s agenda.
Many questions, few clear answers on Town reorganization plan
Many citizens present for Thursday afternoon’s Question-Answer session with Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on his governmental reorganization plan were downtown business owners. Some of those, particularly with ties to tourism, cited Community Development Director Felicia Hart’s very proactive role in promotion and expansion of downtown business interests.
Others pointed to the role of the Town Planning and Zoning Department and Planning Director Jeremy Camp’s efforts in moving work forward on downtown infrastructure improvements utilizing $700,000 in State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Hart, Camp and the planning department along with tourism, are all believed earmarked for termination, reorganization or outsourcing in Tederick’s budget proposal.
One volunteer at the Front Royal Visitor’s Center said that employees there were anticipating also being terminated in the near future. While that doesn’t impact her, or the Town for that matter, financially since she is a volunteer, others are paid full or part-time staff in a department Tederick said is going to be recommended for outsourcing.
Another citizen expressing concerns about the impact on tourism, was Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast proprietor Scott Jenkins. The Mountain Home B&B and hiker hostel are located near where the “AT” crosses Route 55 in southern Warren County. Jenkins was co-author, with Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee Co-Chair Susan Tschirhart, of a letter of concern on potential impacts of the interim town manager’s budget proposal on community tourism and marketing. The letter was sent to the mayor and town council Thursday, the same day these concerns were being voiced to Tederick at the Front Royal Brewery.
Royal Examiner received a copy of that letter, which is posted in the OPINION section of the Royal Examiner website – we recommend it as a reference point to concerns expressed during Thursday’s public meeting with the interim town manager as it echoes ground Jenkins and others covered in questions posed at the Front Royal Brewery.
Some of that ground questioned the above-mentioned tying of a revenue-diminishing tax decrease to a budget proposal bloated by nearly $30 million in proposed capital improvements. Some of those improvements have been kicked down the fiscal road by the town council in recent years out of an unwillingness to commit Town financial resources or taxes to generate new revenue to them.
Some present at Thursday afternoon’s citizens meeting at the Front Royal Brewery also questioned whether an interim town manager should be recommending such sweeping changes to the conduct of town governmental operations. In fact, there has been speculation expressed to this writer by citizens who asked that their names not be used, as to whether this reorganizational downsizing may date to Tederick’s May to early November 2019 stint as Interim Mayor, perhaps leading to Town Manager Joe Waltz’s mid-October decision to leave the town government, effective November 8. We have not been able to contact Waltz for comment.
Others wondered if more than a single budget process, the proposed changes reflected a broader philosophical perspective on eliminating governmental functions as a means of reducing taxes and turning those functions over to the private sector. To our recollection, no sitting elected town official campaigned on such policy of reduction of town services. However, several have often expressed a desire to keep the town tax rate flat, if not reduced.
And if there was no clear response to such broad questions, as Tederick told Royal Examiner for our initial story on the budget and town government reorganization plan, he works at the will and direction of the town’s elected officials. None of those elected officials were spotted by this reporter at Thursday afternoon’s initial public reaction to media exposure of the budget and personnel plan.
However, Tederick did respond that he believes the recommended changes will streamline and improve how the town government functions. However, he was not able to provide any specifics on plans to replace existing departmental functions in the near term. That lack of a specified plan to replace staff and departmental functions earmarked for termination or outsourcing worried those citizens and business owners present.
Present to hear citizen concerns or not, it will be on the town council’s authority that the interim town manager’s recommendations on outsourcing, privatization and staff cutbacks will be given.
But whether the impetus for the current interim town manager’s budget and reorganizational plan originated with Tederick, council or elsewhere, it was Tederick alone, well not completely, who was in the crosshairs of concerned, sometimes heated citizen questions and comments at Thursday’s quickly arranged public meeting. Present with Tederick was the Town’s IT Director Todd Jones, who recently had “Public Communications Director” added to his titles. While not responding to questions, Jones managed to get one negative citizen review of his new job performance thus far.
“You get an ‘F’ for communications on this,” one speaker said pointing Jones’ way. What remains to be seen is how council and the mayor will be graded by the public as this story progresses.
Interim Town Manager grilled on budget-departmental reorganization plan
On Thursday afternoon, January 30, Matt Tederick found himself under the gun from a room full of citizens concerned and/or angry about a radical realignment of the town government function propelled forward by him as interim town manager.
Late Thursday afternoon, citizens called out by ViNoVa downtown business co-owner Rachel Failmezger met in the rear section of the adjacent Front Royal Brewery to discuss the pending terminations tied to a $29 million capital improvements proposal contained in Tederick’s FY 2021 budget proposal.
That proposal will be presented to the Front Royal Town Council at a Monday, February 3rd work session. According to Tederick, the terminations are slated to become effective with council’s concurrence the following day, February 4. However, several of the impacted employees’ work cell phones were not accepting calls on Wednesday, January 29, indicating they had likely been taken and turned off by town administrative staff, reflecting a likely termination of those employees’ work functions that day.
Band-Aid on the Titanic?
During his exchange with the public, Tederick said he thought tying a half-cent real estate tax decrease to the FY 2021 budget despite the additional $29 million included for capital improvements projects was a way to indicate the Town was in good financial shape despite the EDA financial scandal.
The Town is claiming alleged financial improprieties under the executive directorship of Jennifer McDonald cost it at least $15 million in misdirected or lost assets. Thus far town officials have provided no documentation to support any of its financial claims at the base of its civil suit filed against a current EDA, whose board and staff have repeatedly offered to work together in good faith to reach an actual assessment of municipal losses by way of past EDA operations. However, that circumstance may change as the town attorney has noted that the court has ordered future amendments to its litigation to include reference material in support of its claims.
What is the end game?
While Tederick was lauded for his willingness to appear to answer questions on short notice last Thursday, he was also grilled as to possible underlying motives and a seeming lack of any immediate plan to replace terminated employees or fill outsourced or reorganized departmental functions.
Local attorney David Downes, who is in an ongoing legal dispute with the Town over parking on his property behind his law office and Virginia Beer Museum on Chester Street, ended a series of questions on the advisability of the announced plan by noting that he has both agreed and disagreed with Tederick on policy issues in the past.
One, perhaps ironically considering his negative reaction to the current plan, Downes said he had agreed with Tederick on previously was consolidation of the county and town governmental functions. It was an initiative rejected by town voters in a referendum several years ago.
“If anything, ironically Matt has supported the argument of why we don’t need two governments. You just showed us that by wiping out three department heads – we don’t need them! The next step logically is, we don’t need the town,” at which point one citizen interrupted Downes to inject pointedly at Tederick, “We don’t need a town manager.”
“I wish you well,” Downes continued to the interim town manager, adding, “Maybe that was your goal, I don’t know – well played.”
“Well played alright,” another citizen injected of Downes’ observation on possible policy endgames.
At that point C&C Frozen Treats owner William Huck interrupted to point out it was 5:30 p.m., with a long-planned Town “Envision” meeting on future downtown festival and event permitting slated for 6 p.m. at the Villa Avenue Community Center.
“My point is, at this point we’re not going to get the answers that you solely want out of Matt on this – he can’t give you those answers today. No, we don’t agree with it; we don’t all like it; but we don’t understand 100% of what it is,” Huck said, adding that two department heads believed earmarked for termination potentially with their departments or part of them, Felicia Hart and Jeremy Camp, had been important to his downtown business interests as they interact with tourism.
But ultimate, detailed answers were not likely to come from the interim town manager on this short notice, Huck said, noting he and other present, including Tederick, would soon have to depart for the community “Envision” meeting.
Double Standard?
And as noted in our story on Thursday’s Town Envision Meeting on permitting criteria for future downtown festivals and events, it was the absence of any opportunity for public input on such a major downsizing and outsourcing plan prior to its being announced as a virtual done deal, that angered many present at Thursday’s public meeting at the Front Royal Brewery.
If public feedback is being sought in a series of meetings about how downtown events and street closings should be managed in the future, why wouldn’t the Town offer the same opportunity to citizens for such a major change in how the town government is structured and functions, several wondered.
Neither the interim town manager or town communications director had an answer to that question.
It will be interesting to see whether members of the town council will have an explanation, either at Monday’s work session or council’s February 10 meeting, its first with a public comments portion on the agenda since the budget and reorganization plan’s revelation by the media.
