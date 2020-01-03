Local Government
Town will waive prosecution of vehicle decal ticketing, refund those who have paid
In a press release issued late Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, the Town of Front Royal announced it will not prosecute recent ticketing for failure to display a Town decal on vehicle windshields. And for those who have already paid the $25 fine, presenting proof of that payment to the Town Finance Department will result in a refund being issued.
In the press release Town staff addressed the background for the lack of enforcement of the standing Town Code on vehicle stickers over the past year or so, as well as impetus for the recent spate of failure to display ticketing.
The background dates to media coverage of mid-2018 council work session discussion of waiving the decal display requirement, if not the fee amount tied to Town Personal Property Taxes.
However, confusion followed when County officials indicated that display of the Town sticker would continue to be required in order to use the County dump in Bentonville.
“In May 2018, it was reported in the local press that residents did not have to display decals on windshields and a former Town official told residents that displaying decals on windshields were not required,” the Town release states.
Former Mayor Hollis Tharpe recently contacted Royal Examiner about the ticketing, noting that he had told at least one person who had been ticketed in December that display of the decals was no longer required because that had been his and council’s intent during the 2018 initiative.
The press release continues, “In consideration of possible misinformation and confusion provided by former Town officials during 2018 and 2019 concerning the enforceability of Town Code §160-6 requiring the display of Town ‘stickers’ on vehicles registered to Town residents, the Town Attorney’s Office has determined that reasonable doubt likely exists as to guilt and will no longer prosecute Notice of Violation parking tickets, issued in 2019, for parking on Town streets without displaying a current sticker in violation of Town Code §160-9 (C).
“Any vehicle owner receiving such Notice of Violation parking ticket for not displaying a town sticker may consider it a warning, without fine, upon surrendering the ticket to the Town’s Finance Department. This determination by the Town Attorney’s Office does not relieve Town residents of the requirement to pay the annual license fee, which, if not paid, is a separate violation of Town Code.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick notes in the January 2nd release, “The Town Code clearly states that a decal needs to be displayed and not doing so is a violation of the Town Code; however, I believe the intent of Council is not to require the display. I plan to immediately have this matter presented to Council in the hopes that the Town Code can properly and legally be amended to rectify this matter. In the meantime, I am pleased that the Town Attorney’s Office has agreed not to seek prosecuting these specific cases which will save citizens money and hassle for a violation which may meet the letter of the law, but not the intent of Town Council.”
As for the recent ticketing after a period of non enforcement by town police, Tederick told Royal Examiner what was later echoed in the press release – that the enforcement occurred as a consequence of a spate of citizen complaints about inoperable vehicles parked in neighborhoods. When an enforcing officer called his supervisor to report that many of the vehicles they were encountering also did not have town stickers displayed, the supervisor acknowledged the standing Town Code and the decal enforcement ticketing ensued.
EDA in Focus
Front Royal Mayor updates EDA, Board approves banking extension
The EDA Board of Directors met in a special session Friday morning, December 27, and welcomed Front Royal Mayor Gene Tewalt, who discussed several matters of common concern, chief among them the Afton Inn and the Front Royal Police Department. The board also took action on an important banking agreement with First Bank & Trust.
Mayor Tewalt and the board engaged in a helpful dialog about the need to come to a consensus on the future of the Afton Inn. Options discussed included the Town buying the building back, proceeding ahead with renovations, or removing the building. As part of their commitment to the project, the EDA voted to approve an engineering study to determine what it will take to weatherize the building and ensure its structural integrity.
The Mayor also expressed a desire to facilitate communication between the EDA and the Town Council to find a compromise on the Front Royal Police Department. He stated that the Town would like to move ahead on securing their own permanent financing in February when the bond market opens again. While the principal amount on the construction loan is not in dispute, the EDA Directors pressed the Mayor to work with the Town Council to come to an agreement about the amount of money the EDA has paid in interest on the loan.
At the conclusion of his remarks, several Directors commented that the Mayor’s attendance was very much appreciated. They hope this conciliatory gesture will usher in an improved working relationship between the EDA and the Town Council for the New Year.
In other news, the EDA approved an important agreement with First Bank & Trust to extend the terms of a current Line Of Credit at a lower interest rate. “This agreement is great news for the EDA and the taxpayers. The reduced rate will save over $67,000 per year in interest payments,” Executive Director Doug Parsons noted. This agreement is another positive step as the EDA continues to move forward with its core mission to promote economic development in Front Royal and Warren County.
The next EDA regular board meeting will be Friday, January 24, 2020.
Tewalt approaches EDA about fate of Afton Inn and compromise on FRPD interest dispute
EDA in Focus
Tewalt approaches EDA about fate of Afton Inn and compromise on FRPD interest dispute
Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt showed up unexpectedly at a December 27th Special Meeting of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority with a message of resolution and legal compromise. The resolution involves the status and fate of the languishing Afton Inn redevelopment project; the legal compromise surrounds the dispute over whether the Town was ever promised in a legally binding way a New Market Tax Credit Program-fueled 1.5% interest rate on the loan payback for construction of the Front Royal Police Department. The EDA initially paid 3.75% interest on principal before refinancing to 3% after about nine payments.
Tewalt was questioned about FRPD financing dynamics the mayor described that would not allow separation of the undisputed principal amount of $8.4 million the Town currently owes the EDA on the FRPD project, from the disputed interest rate. Tewalt indicated the bond issue to allow the Town to repay the EDA must include a set interest rate.
The mayor suggested the two sides work out a compromise that would head off the necessity of taking the legal dispute to court for a judge to decide. However, Tewalt made it clear that while bringing on olive branch forward, he could not speak to council’s intent on compromise and numbers as he had yet to sit down with the full council to discuss their collective intention regarding what has evolved into a highly contentious legal stance against the EDA.
That combative legal stance evolved from an initially-filed (June 21) $3 million civil action against the EDA described by the town attorney at the time as cautionary to protect the Town against any unknown statute of limitations timeframes that might be involved, into an “up to $15 million” amended suit filed July 12. As the Town upped the ante on its still unspecified claims against the EDA, it withdrew from a joint Town-County-EDA Reform Committee effort then Interim Mayor Matt Tederick had initially spearheaded. That was followed by a Town legislative initiative to have State Codes amended to allow it to become the only municipality in Virginia to be a founding party in two concurrent EDA’s. That would occur if the Town remains a party to the EDA it co-founded in the late 1960’s with Warren County as its attorney has recommended to protect access to EDA assets, while being allowed to independently create its own EDA.
Tewalt thanked EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley and Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne for participating in a recent (Dec. 17) meeting with him and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock as he broached the necessity of resolving the Afton Inn situation. That situation since March 26 when the EDA civil litigation was filed, is a halt to the redevelopment project of the 2 East Main Street group. Past discussion has indicated that halt is due, at least in part, to financial uncertainties surrounding the EDA as current Afton owner as it tries to weave its way through the financial maze of its $21.3 million financial scandal revolving around the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
Tewalt broached the possibility of an EDA return of the Afton Inn property back to the Town if the third-party redevelopment project is abandoned. He said the Town Council could then decide the fate of the building and property by working with other East Main Street business owners toward an alternate solution, which he noted could simply be demolition.
The Town has roped off the sidewalk around East Main and Crescent Streets surrounding the 151-year-old brick shell due to falling debris from window moldings. The mayor also noted the roof cupola is listing at about a 10-degree angle. He said the Town had anticipated “winterization” bids to come in between $5,000 and $10,000 but that they had come in at $13,000 or higher.
Following a closed session after Tewalt’s departure the EDA board unanimously approved a motion authorizing an expenditure of $2,500 for an engineering study of winterization of the building. Vice-Chair Browne made the motion, which was seconded by Greg Harold.
Also unanimously approved following the closed session on a motion by Browne, seconded by Tom Patteson, was approval of an extension agreement with First Bank & Trust on the EDA’s Line of Credit. And earlier during its open meeting the board approved, also without dissent, the revised Baldwin Grazing Lease on one of its properties. That motion was made by Jorie Martin, seconded by Gray Blanton.
Following the closed session Board Chairman Daley also suggested the EDA set a hard date of January 31st to complete the internal accounting of its 2018 finances. That project is currently being conducted by retired County Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel and Heather Tweedy of the accounting firm of Hottel-Willis.
“So, by January 31 we’ll get ourselves to the starting line,” Daley observed. The reference was to getting all the in-house review of transactions identified as suspicious in the Cherry Bekaert Report analyzed and adjusted as necessary to present an accurate financial picture of the EDA’s assets and liabilities to the auditing company Yount-Hyde-Barbour that will perform the actual audit of the EDA’s 2018 finances.
Watch the EDA Board of Directors meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
AG Herring opinion on resolutions passed by localities across Virginia
Attorney General Herring issued an advisory opinion December 20th concluding that the resolutions passed by localities across Virginia declaring themselves exempt from new gun safety laws that the General Assembly may enact have “no legal effect”. Additionally, he concludes that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.
Sadly, Virginia has felt the effects of the gun violence epidemic that continues to plague our country. Over 10,000 Virginians have been killed by a gun since 2007. The Commonwealth has also been home to numerous mass shootings including the 2019 tragedy in Virginia Beach where 12 people were killed and four others wounded.
Attorney General Herring has continued to push for gun safety reforms in Virginia including universal background checks, a red flag law that would reduce the risk of someone in crisis hurting themselves or others, and reinstating the one handgun per month law. These gun measures would make Virginia safer and reduce the number of gun injuries and fatalities according to the Attorney General.
“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” said Attorney General Herring. “What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Here are a few key lines from the opinion:
• “…constitutional, statutory, and common law doctrines establish that these resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly.”
• “By their own terms, these resolutions have no legal effect.”
• “…all localities, local constitutional officers, and other local officials are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws…both the Virginia Constitution and the Code of Virginia specifically establish the supremacy of laws passed by the General Assembly over local ordinances and policies…Nor have localities been delegated any authority – either express or implied – to exempt themselves (or anyone else) from gun violence prevention statutes.”
• “…neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis.”
Click here to download the advisory opinion issued by AG Herring.
County Supervisors approve ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ designation
2nd Amendment Sanctuary update: Steve Foreman continues the discussion
Local Government
County swears in newly elected and re-elected officials
County supervisors, school board members and constitutional officers elected in November were sworn in Wednesday afternoon at the Warren County Courthouse. Judge William Sharp did the swearing in honors in Circuit Courtroom A.
Friends and family members packed the courtroom; and all enjoyed a congratulatory cake and refreshments at a courthouse reception following the 4 p.m. swearing in ceremony.
The swearing in event was hosted by Judge Sharp and County Administrator Doug Stanley, with County Administrative staff Jodi Saffelle and Emily Mounce doing the honors in cutting the cake and distributing the snacks.
EDA in Focus
Decision on County Supervisors Removal Petition not likely until January 2020
After hearing just over 40 minutes of counsel arguments on a defense motion to dismiss the citizen Removal Petition against the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those contrasting legal stances under advisement. The Harrisonburg-based Chief Judge of Virginia’s 26th Judicial District handling the myriad EDA-related civil and criminal cases told the plaintiffs and defendants present and their attorneys that he would likely not have a decision before the turn of the year.
That fact makes that decision a moot point for three lame-duck supervisors who will be leaving office at the turn of the year due to either retirement, board Chairman Dan Murray and Linda Glavis; or defeat at the polls in November, board Vice-Chair Tom Sayre. None of that trio was in court Tuesday afternoon for the lone 2 p.m. civil docket matter in Warren County Circuit Court.
However, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, whose seats were not up for election this year, were interested spectators along with County Administrator Doug Stanley. Carter, Fox and Stanley on the defense side of Circuit Courtroom “B” were heavily outnumbered by interested citizens nearly filling the plaintiff’s side of the courtroom.
What they heard was a restating of the defense contention that the County’s elected officials did not have direct oversight of the activities of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, and so have been wrongly targeted by the citizen ire over what stands at this point as a $21.3 million EDA financial scandal and resulting civil and criminal litigation. McDonald is alleged to have been the primary player in that financial scandal in the wake of the Cherry Bekaert investigative audit of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and County Supervisors in September 2018.
McDonald currently faces 32 related financial felony charges and is the connecting figure in the EDA’s $21.3 million civil litigation against 14 defendants. Those defendants include several relatives, friends and business associates among others, accused of conspiring to defraud the EDA over a period of years during her decade of executive leadership of the Town-County economic development authority. Several of those civil case defendants have a decision pending on defense motions to strike them from the civil litigation alleging an intertwined conspiracy revolving around McDonald.
James Cornwell, co-defense counsel with current County Attorney Jason Ham, took the lead Tuesday afternoon in presenting the defendants’ case for dismissal of the Removal Petition. Recently appointed Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker argued for the citizen plaintiffs.
Cornwell reminded the court that the misdemeanor criminal misfeasance and nonfeasance charges against all the supervisor that played heavily in the Removal Petition had been dismissed by the court. In granting that dismissal Judge Albertson ruled that he could find no basis, even in English Common Law upon which former EDA Special Grand Jury prosecutor Bryan Layton had based those charges brought by the EDA Special Grand Jury, that such unintentional acts of negligence were criminal by statute in Virginia.
However, Parker argued that while the criminal charges were gone, the negligent behavior of the county’s elected officials remained for consideration in civil court. In the now-dismissed misdemeanor criminal charges that negligence is alleged to have allowed the then EDA executive director to move another $309,000 dollars after the Cherry Bekaert forensic audit of the McDonald-led EDA had begun in September 2018.
And the Removal Petition alleges the county supervisors failed to heed “red flags” concerning McDonald’s ongoing conduct in 2018, including a published story earlier that year in which she alleged $2 million in casino slot machine gambling winnings over a three-year period during which she was using large amounts of cash in her private real estate business; acknowledging falsifying invoices; and land for a “data center project being sold substantially below market value”.
Cornwell countered for the defendants that the Warren County Board of Supervisors has no direct oversight authority of the EDA executive director, that such authority rested solely with the EDA Board of Directors.
“The Commonwealth will claim that the County authorized the expenditure of funds … and failed to exercise discretionary authority … but she (McDonald) was not an employee of the County, she was an employee of the EDA,” Cornwell told the court.
Cornwell’s primary point was that while the EDA was co-created by the Town and County governments, which for about 45 years shared EDA board appointment authority, it is that appointed EDA board that has direct supervisory control of its executive director, not the County supervisors, nor the Town’s elected officials to whatever degree they choose to remain proactive in EDA oversight.
Cornwell also cited a number of case histories he said indicated Removal authority was focused on personal abuses of office, rather than the type of unintentional lapses cited in this Removal Petition.
But rather than get bogged down in legal technicalities, plaintiff counsel Parker asked the judge to focus “on the simplest of matters – it’s just neglect, the board of supervisors was asleep at the wheel.”
He also disputed the defense contention the County officials “had no control of the EDA – not true, the board of supervisors has the authority to appoint and remove EDA board members,” Parker told the court. So it was that lapse in EDA board appointment authority that produced the lack of direct oversight of the former executive director as the financial scandal was evolving, the Commonwealth argued on the plaintiff’s behalf.
In rebuttal, defense counsel Cornwell told the court that the applicable statute on removal of elected officers “was not created to remove an entire body for making unpopular decisions – or not doing something.”
Cornwell criticized the Removal Petition’s call for dismissal of the board of supervisors as an entire entity, rather than as individuals for individual actions. He pointed out that the County board had to have a unanimous consensus to remove an EDA board member – “She (McDonald) was an officer of the EDA, not of the board of supervisors – this is where this gets balled up,” Cornwell concluded as this reporter’s notes got balled up in convergence with the point-counter-counter point legal arguments.
And sometime in January we will know the fate of the remaining two supervisors in office as the EDA financial scandal developed over the past two to three years.
Local Government
Seven candidates for vacant Front Royal Town Council seat introduce themselves
During a work session closed meeting Monday evening, December 16, the Front Royal Town Council interviewed seven candidates for Mayor Gene Tewalt’s now-vacant council seat. Tewalt vacated his council seat to be sworn in as mayor after his November defeat of Hollis Tharpe in a two-way special election race to fill the balance of Tharpe’s term following appointed Interim Mayor Matt Tederick’s resignation to become interim town manager in the wake of Joe Waltz’s resignation.
Prior to the start of the closed session interviews Mayor Tewalt told media present there would be no announcement following the interviews. He said it likely council would announce a choice at a special meeting called for January 6. Tewalt noted that if the seat was not filled by January 10 it would go to the court for a judicial appointment to fill the vacant seat.
Royal Examiner conducted brief video interviews with those seven candidates as they waited their turns in the revolving door, 20-minutes allotted per candidate interview process beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, except for one candidate, Ben Raneiri who chose to do his interview post closed door interview with council. Joining Queen Consulting and Technology IT professional Raneiri in contention for the vacant council seat were retired property management professional and local activist Paul Gabbert (64); retired Raytheon manager Jim Hart (74); former federal EPA and DOD employee and current Town Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Joe McFadden (37); former private sector and Town land surveyor and current Town Planning Commissioner and Blue Ridge Heritage Project local organizer Daryl Merchant (63); former federal director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and then senior advisor in the Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives under the Department of Health and Human Services until June 2019 Scott Lloyd (40); and long-time Warren County teacher Lori (Athey) Cockrell (53).
See the candidates introduce themselves and explain their reasons for applying for the vacant Town Council position in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
King Cartoons
