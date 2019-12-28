EDA in Focus
Front Royal Mayor updates EDA, Board approves banking extension
The EDA Board of Directors met in a special session Friday morning, December 27, and welcomed Front Royal Mayor Gene Tewalt, who discussed several matters of common concern, chief among them the Afton Inn and the Front Royal Police Department. The board also took action on an important banking agreement with First Bank & Trust.
Mayor Tewalt and the board engaged in a helpful dialog about the need to come to a consensus on the future of the Afton Inn. Options discussed included the Town buying the building back, proceeding ahead with renovations, or removing the building. As part of their commitment to the project, the EDA voted to approve an engineering study to determine what it will take to weatherize the building and ensure its structural integrity.
The Mayor also expressed a desire to facilitate communication between the EDA and the Town Council to find a compromise on the Front Royal Police Department. He stated that the Town would like to move ahead on securing their own permanent financing in February when the bond market opens again. While the principal amount on the construction loan is not in dispute, the EDA Directors pressed the Mayor to work with the Town Council to come to an agreement about the amount of money the EDA has paid in interest on the loan.
At the conclusion of his remarks, several Directors commented that the Mayor’s attendance was very much appreciated. They hope this conciliatory gesture will usher in an improved working relationship between the EDA and the Town Council for the New Year.
In other news, the EDA approved an important agreement with First Bank & Trust to extend the terms of a current Line Of Credit at a lower interest rate. “This agreement is great news for the EDA and the taxpayers. The reduced rate will save over $67,000 per year in interest payments,” Executive Director Doug Parsons noted. This agreement is another positive step as the EDA continues to move forward with its core mission to promote economic development in Front Royal and Warren County.
The next EDA regular board meeting will be Friday, January 24, 2020.
Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt showed up unexpectedly at a December 27th Special Meeting of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority with a message of resolution and legal compromise. The resolution involves the status and fate of the languishing Afton Inn redevelopment project; the legal compromise surrounds the dispute over whether the Town was ever promised in a legally binding way a New Market Tax Credit Program-fueled 1.5% interest rate on the loan payback for construction of the Front Royal Police Department. The EDA initially paid 3.75% interest on principal before refinancing to 3% after about nine payments.
Tewalt was questioned about FRPD financing dynamics the mayor described that would not allow separation of the undisputed principal amount of $8.4 million the Town currently owes the EDA on the FRPD project, from the disputed interest rate. Tewalt indicated the bond issue to allow the Town to repay the EDA must include a set interest rate.
The mayor suggested the two sides work out a compromise that would head off the necessity of taking the legal dispute to court for a judge to decide. However, Tewalt made it clear that while bringing on olive branch forward, he could not speak to council’s intent on compromise and numbers as he had yet to sit down with the full council to discuss their collective intention regarding what has evolved into a highly contentious legal stance against the EDA.
That combative legal stance evolved from an initially-filed (June 21) $3 million civil action against the EDA described by the town attorney at the time as cautionary to protect the Town against any unknown statute of limitations timeframes that might be involved, into an “up to $15 million” amended suit filed July 12. As the Town upped the ante on its still unspecified claims against the EDA, it withdrew from a joint Town-County-EDA Reform Committee effort then Interim Mayor Matt Tederick had initially spearheaded. That was followed by a Town legislative initiative to have State Codes amended to allow it to become the only municipality in Virginia to be a founding party in two concurrent EDA’s. That would occur if the Town remains a party to the EDA it co-founded in the late 1960’s with Warren County as its attorney has recommended to protect access to EDA assets, while being allowed to independently create its own EDA.
Tewalt thanked EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley and Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne for participating in a recent (Dec. 17) meeting with him and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock as he broached the necessity of resolving the Afton Inn situation. That situation since March 26 when the EDA civil litigation was filed, is a halt to the redevelopment project of the 2 East Main Street group. Past discussion has indicated that halt is due, at least in part, to financial uncertainties surrounding the EDA as current Afton owner as it tries to weave its way through the financial maze of its $21.3 million financial scandal revolving around the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
Tewalt broached the possibility of an EDA return of the Afton Inn property back to the Town if the third-party redevelopment project is abandoned. He said the Town Council could then decide the fate of the building and property by working with other East Main Street business owners toward an alternate solution, which he noted could simply be demolition.
The Town has roped off the sidewalk around East Main and Crescent Streets surrounding the 151-year-old brick shell due to falling debris from window moldings. The mayor also noted the roof cupola is listing at about a 10-degree angle. He said the Town had anticipated “winterization” bids to come in between $5,000 and $10,000 but that they had come in at $13,000 or higher.
Following a closed session after Tewalt’s departure the EDA board unanimously approved a motion authorizing an expenditure of $2,500 for an engineering study of winterization of the building. Vice-Chair Browne made the motion, which was seconded by Greg Harold.
Also unanimously approved following the closed session on a motion by Browne, seconded by Tom Patteson, was approval of an extension agreement with First Bank & Trust on the EDA’s Line of Credit. And earlier during its open meeting the board approved, also without dissent, the revised Baldwin Grazing Lease on one of its properties. That motion was made by Jorie Martin, seconded by Gray Blanton.
Following the closed session Board Chairman Daley also suggested the EDA set a hard date of January 31st to complete the internal accounting of its 2018 finances. That project is currently being conducted by retired County Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel and Heather Tweedy of the accounting firm of Hottel-Willis.
“So, by January 31 we’ll get ourselves to the starting line,” Daley observed. The reference was to getting all the in-house review of transactions identified as suspicious in the Cherry Bekaert Report analyzed and adjusted as necessary to present an accurate financial picture of the EDA’s assets and liabilities to the auditing company Yount-Hyde-Barbour that will perform the actual audit of the EDA’s 2018 finances.
Watch the EDA Board of Directors meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
EDA attorneys don’t contest Appleton’s removal from $21.3 million civil suit
On EDA defense motions “Groundhog Day” – the December 12 date when attorneys for six defendants argued on identical legal grounds on multiple reasons for dismissal of their clients from the $21.3 million EDA civil suit – a seventh defendant’s dismissal motion was not heard. That defendant was Earth Right Energy (ERE) minority partner Justin Appleton.
And on December 13 it was not an unlucky Friday for Appleton, as an “Order of Non-Suit” signed the previous day by seven attorneys, including EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer, was entered into the court record without objection. That order removes Appleton from any personal civil liability in the EDA’s civil litigation seeking recovery of what has risen from $17 million to over $21 million in allegedly misdirected EDA assets.
While each defendants’ alleged participation in efforts to defraud the EDA is described with specificity as to actions and amounts of money involved, the EDA civil litigation views the totality of those acts as part of a far-ranging conspiracy now involving 14 human and limited liability business entity defendants. A copy of the Order of Non-Suit was sent to all involved defense counsel.
One connecting theme in those December 12 defense removal motion arguments was the existing EDA litigation’s assertion of an interlocking conspiracy linking all civil case defendants to central figure defendant and former EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald. As previously reported here, in countering defense arguments that there was no interconnectivity between the various defendants and their individual self-enrichment allegations described in the litigation, EDA lead counsel Seltzer scoffed at the idea that McDonald was “a rouge tornado dumping all this EDA money into all these pockets” without those defendants’ common knowledge that something was legally amiss in their shared good fortune.
Of course, each defense counsel appearing December 12 also argued specifics of their client’s situation they believe adds to their case for removal from the joint EDA civil litigation.
So, in the wake of the non-suit of Appleton should other EDA civil case defendants, particularly ERE majority partner Donald Poe, draw hope for a favorable court ruling on their motions for removal from the civil suit?
That remains to be seen as the plaintiff’s allegations against EDA civil case defendants contain specifics as to each one’s role in the various contracted or non-contracted acts involving portions of the EDA assets at issue in the lawsuit.
Appleton attorney Christopher Whelan of the Warrenton firm of Morrison, Ross and Whelan wrote that the EDA case against Appleton, ERE’s licensed electrician, was particularly sparse as to details of any wrongdoing. Whelan pointed out that the same four causes of action – fraud, conversion, conspiracy and unjust enrichment – were cited against all the EDA civil defendants.
“The plaintiff’s claim against … Appleton is improperly premised upon his affiliation with Defendant, Earth Right Energy Solar Commercial, LLC (ERE), and not on any separate, independent actions that would support a legitimate theory of recovery. In fact, Appleton’s name is mentioned only twice in the Complaint, for the sole purpose of describing his relationship with ERE. The
Complaint makes no specific allegations regarding any acts or omissions on the part of Appleton. In sum, the Warren EDA’s claims against Appleton are woefully deficient and not well-grounded in fact or law,” Whelan wrote in his Demurrer for dropping his client from the EDA civil litigation.
And in retrospect the EDA counsel from the Richmond Sands Anderson Law Firm agreed with this argument regarding Appleton only. Contacted by phone, lead EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer declined comment on the reasons for the plaintiff’s agreement to non-suit Appleton alone of the alleged co-conspirators of central defendant Jennifer McDonald. Appleton attorney Whelan could not be reached prior to publication.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson has set January 10 to rule on those contested defense Demurrers for removal from the EDA civil suit.
Decision on County Supervisors Removal Petition not likely until January 2020
After hearing just over 40 minutes of counsel arguments on a defense motion to dismiss the citizen Removal Petition against the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those contrasting legal stances under advisement. The Harrisonburg-based Chief Judge of Virginia’s 26th Judicial District handling the myriad EDA-related civil and criminal cases told the plaintiffs and defendants present and their attorneys that he would likely not have a decision before the turn of the year.
That fact makes that decision a moot point for three lame-duck supervisors who will be leaving office at the turn of the year due to either retirement, board Chairman Dan Murray and Linda Glavis; or defeat at the polls in November, board Vice-Chair Tom Sayre. None of that trio was in court Tuesday afternoon for the lone 2 p.m. civil docket matter in Warren County Circuit Court.
However, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, whose seats were not up for election this year, were interested spectators along with County Administrator Doug Stanley. Carter, Fox and Stanley on the defense side of Circuit Courtroom “B” were heavily outnumbered by interested citizens nearly filling the plaintiff’s side of the courtroom.
What they heard was a restating of the defense contention that the County’s elected officials did not have direct oversight of the activities of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, and so have been wrongly targeted by the citizen ire over what stands at this point as a $21.3 million EDA financial scandal and resulting civil and criminal litigation. McDonald is alleged to have been the primary player in that financial scandal in the wake of the Cherry Bekaert investigative audit of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and County Supervisors in September 2018.
McDonald currently faces 32 related financial felony charges and is the connecting figure in the EDA’s $21.3 million civil litigation against 14 defendants. Those defendants include several relatives, friends and business associates among others, accused of conspiring to defraud the EDA over a period of years during her decade of executive leadership of the Town-County economic development authority. Several of those civil case defendants have a decision pending on defense motions to strike them from the civil litigation alleging an intertwined conspiracy revolving around McDonald.
James Cornwell, co-defense counsel with current County Attorney Jason Ham, took the lead Tuesday afternoon in presenting the defendants’ case for dismissal of the Removal Petition. Recently appointed Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker argued for the citizen plaintiffs.
Cornwell reminded the court that the misdemeanor criminal misfeasance and nonfeasance charges against all the supervisor that played heavily in the Removal Petition had been dismissed by the court. In granting that dismissal Judge Albertson ruled that he could find no basis, even in English Common Law upon which former EDA Special Grand Jury prosecutor Bryan Layton had based those charges brought by the EDA Special Grand Jury, that such unintentional acts of negligence were criminal by statute in Virginia.
However, Parker argued that while the criminal charges were gone, the negligent behavior of the county’s elected officials remained for consideration in civil court. In the now-dismissed misdemeanor criminal charges that negligence is alleged to have allowed the then EDA executive director to move another $309,000 dollars after the Cherry Bekaert forensic audit of the McDonald-led EDA had begun in September 2018.
And the Removal Petition alleges the county supervisors failed to heed “red flags” concerning McDonald’s ongoing conduct in 2018, including a published story earlier that year in which she alleged $2 million in casino slot machine gambling winnings over a three-year period during which she was using large amounts of cash in her private real estate business; acknowledging falsifying invoices; and land for a “data center project being sold substantially below market value”.
Cornwell countered for the defendants that the Warren County Board of Supervisors has no direct oversight authority of the EDA executive director, that such authority rested solely with the EDA Board of Directors.
“The Commonwealth will claim that the County authorized the expenditure of funds … and failed to exercise discretionary authority … but she (McDonald) was not an employee of the County, she was an employee of the EDA,” Cornwell told the court.
Cornwell’s primary point was that while the EDA was co-created by the Town and County governments, which for about 45 years shared EDA board appointment authority, it is that appointed EDA board that has direct supervisory control of its executive director, not the County supervisors, nor the Town’s elected officials to whatever degree they choose to remain proactive in EDA oversight.
Cornwell also cited a number of case histories he said indicated Removal authority was focused on personal abuses of office, rather than the type of unintentional lapses cited in this Removal Petition.
But rather than get bogged down in legal technicalities, plaintiff counsel Parker asked the judge to focus “on the simplest of matters – it’s just neglect, the board of supervisors was asleep at the wheel.”
He also disputed the defense contention the County officials “had no control of the EDA – not true, the board of supervisors has the authority to appoint and remove EDA board members,” Parker told the court. So it was that lapse in EDA board appointment authority that produced the lack of direct oversight of the former executive director as the financial scandal was evolving, the Commonwealth argued on the plaintiff’s behalf.
In rebuttal, defense counsel Cornwell told the court that the applicable statute on removal of elected officers “was not created to remove an entire body for making unpopular decisions – or not doing something.”
Cornwell criticized the Removal Petition’s call for dismissal of the board of supervisors as an entire entity, rather than as individuals for individual actions. He pointed out that the County board had to have a unanimous consensus to remove an EDA board member – “She (McDonald) was an officer of the EDA, not of the board of supervisors – this is where this gets balled up,” Cornwell concluded as this reporter’s notes got balled up in convergence with the point-counter-counter point legal arguments.
And sometime in January we will know the fate of the remaining two supervisors in office as the EDA financial scandal developed over the past two to three years.
EDA makes property decisions, supports workforce and education initiatives, and looks ahead to 2020
The Front Royal Warren County EDA had their regular board meeting on December 13, 2019. It passed motions to:
1) Approve regular board meeting dates for calendar year 2020
2) Approve the amended contract for the sale of the EDA-owned property at 404 Fairgrounds Road
3) Authorize an appraisal of the EDA-owned property at 1325 Progress Drive
4) Approve a Memorandum Of Understanding between the EDA and Lord Fairfax Community College
5) Returning overdraw of police department loan fund, subject to approval by EDA legal counsel
6) Authorize the EDA Chair to take the next steps on the Afton Inn
EDA Recognizes Randolph Macon Academy Drone Program: Several students from RMA joined Executive Director Doug Parsons at the EDA-owned property at 426 Baugh Drive earlier this week. Mr. Parsons told the Board of Directors the students practiced flying their drones to take pictures and video of the building. He looks forward to working with them on future projects at other EDA properties.
EDA Committees reported on a variety of issues including an initiative to review and update the EDA By-laws, continuing a dialog with the Town of Front Royal on Afton Inn winterizing, and roof repair at the EDA-owned property at 1325 Progress Drive. Finally, the Executive Committee will be working hard in the coming weeks to prepare a financial report and presentation for the Warren County Board of Supervisors for January, 2020.
The next EDA regular board meeting will be January 24, 2020.
Watch the entire EDA meeting of December 13, 2019 on the exclusive Royal Examiner video. The video is in two parts.
Update: EDA Asset Committee Chairman challenges Town on ‘bad faith’ acts and ‘charade of partnership’
As part of his Asset Committee Report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County EDA Board of Director’s meeting, Greg Harold began a two-phased counterattack on the Town of Front Royal’s recent actions toward the EDA. Primary among those actions are the Town’s refusal to make good on its legal commitment to repay the EDA for $8.4 million in principal payments made thus far on the new Front Royal Police Department headquarters across Kendrick Lane; the initiative for a special state code waiver allowing the Town to create a second EDA while remaining legally connected to the existing one; and the “ambiguous claim of damages” totaling $15 million in the Town’s civil litigation against the EDA.
“The EDA may soon be sponsoring an introductory level class on Municipal Financing and Understanding Loan Commitments,” Harold wrote in his Asset Committee Chairman’s Report. He continued to reference “bad debt and shady accounting” from a “community partner known as the Town of Front Royal” which he described as continuing “to act in bad faith”.
And that was just the start – at the meeting’s outset Harold made a motion to add a statement he wanted to make on the above topics to the meeting agenda. That motion passed unanimously.
Harold’s statement read into the meeting record following the second of two closed sessions was titled “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership”.
In it, Harold describes a pre-Thanksgiving meeting he and Board Chairman Ed Daley had with Town officials that was “cordial, respectful and collaborative”. However, it isn’t the smiling “town face” at issue, but rather what is increasingly perceived as an active “knife in the back” in legal and legislative town government actions aimed the EDA’s way that has aroused the ire of the Asset Committee chairman and his EDA Board colleagues.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Harold stated before his cheerful “Merry Christmas” Friday, December 13th sign off.
See Harold’s scathing indictment of Town officials’ recent behavior toward the EDA as a newly re-tooled EDA staff and board of directors works to right its situation in the wake of what stands at a $21.3-million dollar financial scandal alleged to have been forged during some portion of the 10-year executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald, in the linked Royal Examiner video.
But for you old-school readers out there let us summarize and analyze the genesis of Harold’s pointedly critical response to the Town’s elected and appointed leadership’s about face. From the EDA perspective that about face includes abandoned efforts on EDA reform and partnership, as well as the Town’s refusal to pay what appears to be an undisputed $8.4 million in principal financing by the EDA for the Front Royal Town Police Headquarters construction project.
Responding to a question from board member Mark Baker during the Asset Committee Report, Harold observed that while the General Contractor on the FRPD project “is whole” not so for the EDA, which has covered the above-mentioned $8 million-plus in construction expenses come due as the Town’s financial agent on the project.
“They (the Town) hold the contract and the lien; we hold the note with no lien rights,” the Asset Committee chairman told his colleagues.
OUCH.
Following the meeting Harold, Daley and Board Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne noted they have yet to be presented with any specificity regarding the alleged “up to $15 million dollars” the Town is suing the EDA for recovery of. In fact, they agreed that other than approximately $575,000 dollars – half in disputed interest payments on the FRPD project and half in alleged debt service overpayments discovered by the Town Finance Director last year, they have no idea what the Town is claiming as a basis for that “up to $15 million” claim of misdirected Town assets.
We observed that may change now that the town council has authorized $45,000 to pay Mitchell & Company for auditing services in its civil suit against the EDA. And no telling what the Damiani & Damiani attorneys might come up with as a legal basis for the Town’s claim of losses in the EDA financial scandal at a price of $200,000 for starters.
The Town filed its suit against the EDA on June 21, just short of six months ago, initially claiming $3 million in compensatory damages. The Town Attorney explained the suit was seen as a safety measure to protect the Town against any potential Statute of Limitations lapse on yet-to-be-determined transactions that might be nearing. The Town amended its complaint to the $15 million amount on July 12, though at the time Town Attorney Doug Napier explained that amount as an “up to $15 million” figure since the Town had still not determined exactly what losses it could or would claim.
‘Fake (Town) News’
Asset Committee Chairman Harold appears to have taken the lead in presenting the EDA’s counterpoint to what he and his colleagues believe to be an escalating Town campaign of disinformation about the existing EDA in order to justify an unnecessarily expensive and hostile stance both legally and policy-wise against the Front Royal-Warren County EDA.
In fact, during Friday’s open meeting the issue of a recent assertion made in support of the Town’s second EDA initiative reported in the local media was raised. Tom Patteson disputed the Town notion that the EDA has shown favoritism toward County projects outside the town limits. A nod in two directions was made across Kendrick Lane from the EDA office front door and toward the Royal Phoenix Business Park out its back door. Visible from the EDA offices are the ITFederal and West Main Street connector road projects in one direction, and the FRPD station and the Lord Fairfax Community College Tractor-Trailer Driving School in old Avtex parking lot, in the other. All three lie within a stone’s throw of the EDA office complex in the old Avtex Admin building in town.
Further acknowledgment of the EDA’s role in marketing the Afton Inn for redevelopment, a project currently in limbo due to legal and financial complications stemming from the financial scandal, as well as ongoing tier ranking and marketing of vacant town parcels, including in the Happy Creek Technology Park which lies primarily on Town land, were also acknowledged.
Executive Director Doug Parson later noted to the media that while some larger scale industrial and warehousing projects naturally gravitate toward more open parcels that generally lie in more rural areas of the community, he and the EDA have been and remain highly proactive on recruitment and marketing of town land for economic development, as well as on business retention inside the town limits.
“So it wasn’t fake news, it was false representations made to the media (by the Town),” Board Chairman Daley observed of the daily paper news article.
And it appears the EDA Board’s pointed Q & A with Interim Town Manager Tederick reported in a related story; and Asset Committee Chair Harold’s scathing statement on “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership” were just warning shots fired across the Town “ship of state’s” bow.
“I advised the Town Administration that relations between the Town and the EDA were going to get very difficult and very uncomfortable for many people,” Harold observed in concluding his “Charade of Partnership” statement, adding, “For this reason my future actions and presentations will be based upon fact, and fact only. These will not be opinion pieces or ‘hit jobs’ but they will lay out very concisely the shortcomings that the Town has demonstrated to the EDA and more importantly, to the entire Town of Front Royal.”
In his concluding remarks Harold challenged Town officials, elected and appointed it would seem, to a trial by public opinion. But Harold suggested that trial be based on “truths and accountability” rather than the type of “disinformation” and “bad faith” actions the EDA Board believes some within the Town government, including its elected officials, have either been steered toward on dubious grounds or voluntarily chosen to move forward on for their own reasons.
Update: EDA Board grills Tederick on Town’s intent toward this EDA
