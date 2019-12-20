Truck industry always needs drivers

Trucks transport about 70 percent of all of the freight in the U.S., a $670 billion business and there is plenty of room for help.

Opportunities for drivers are everywhere, including at jobs with top companies, offering excellent money and sterling insurance and retirement benefits.

But, it is also a career that requires both skill and sacrifice.

In terms of skill, it’s not easy to become an expert in navigating a massive rig with an engine six times larger than a car and built for more than a million miles of nonstop running.

Both companies and private schools teach people how to handle rigs, but the demands of the road require experience and even knowledge of the trucks themselves.

To become a driver, you must be 18 years old to drive truck intrastate, 21 across state lines. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is required to drive any vehicle carrying more than 26,000 pounds, hazardous materials, or oversized loads. To earn a CDL, you must produce a clean driving record, pass a written test, and a Department of Transportation physical.

You also must have good eyesight, hearing, regular use of arms and legs, and normal blood pressure. You can’t use medications affecting your ability to operate the vehicle safely, and employers are required to check their drivers for drug and alcohol use.

For all this, good drivers can earn well over $45,000 in their first year. With some companies, drivers earn over $70,000, according to Truck Driver Salary.

But, as with everything, there is sacrifice.

One of them is the driver’s work schedule. Drivers earning the highest salaries can be gone from 2 to 5 weeks at a time, a schedule that can strain home life, especially for families. Some companies offer guaranteed weekends off, although they probably don’t pay the kind of salary that over-the-road drivers make.

Not every driver is required to shower and sleep at truck stops, though many do. Some companies may offer hotel rooms to drivers.

There is a certain mystique to truck driving. It’s a hard life, but an interesting one that takes a driver to many unique places. Even with the advent of some driverless trucks, there are still plenty of openings in this industry.