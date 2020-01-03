“No one is irreplaceable” is a common phrase in business, especially in large corporations.

While everyone can be replaced, some employees would be painful to replace. Why? They’ve earned it.

According to Forbes.com, nearly-irreplaceable employees exceed what’s required of them. They know how to address an issue without long explanations. They respect the time of others and practice effective communication.

They listen, observe, understand relevant content, and act upon it. They anticipate the situation and know what to do about it.

They are trustworthy, accountable, and reliable. When his or her manager is out of the office, the irreplaceable employee not hesitant to take on significant responsibilities. They’re loyal.

They initiate new and better solutions. They make recommendations, ask questions, and are willing to help others. They’re upbeat, friendly, outgoing, and optimistic in hard-working, tense hours.

They quickly adapt to change. They don’t resist it and know there must be a good reason for it. They are problem solvers, not complainers. When they come with a problem, they bring their proposed solution.

They don’t need constant attention and motivation. They know what they do and how and why they do it. They know how to motivate their colleagues.

They embrace the big picture without specifically-detailed guidance. They don’t shy away from a new challenge. They’re fast learners and thinkers.

They have in-depth knowledge of the company, its products, processes, clients, and culture. When something new arrives, they can efficiently process it, apply the latest knowledge, and put it into effect.

They’re organized and efficient. They come to work because they want to, not because they have to. They’re the people who invest their time and potential each day to make the company successful.

That’s why they’re “irreplaceable.” Or nearly so.