WCHS DECA receives National DECA Gold Certification Awards
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the WCHS DECA Chapter received notification that its two school-based, student managed businesses received Gold Certification Awards from the National DECA Association.
Wildcat’s Corner is the DECA managed school store for all Warren County High School apparel. Our products include t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, drawstring bags, lanyards, tattoos, bobble heads, school supplies, and bracelets. The store also offers seasonal products for Homecoming, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. This year marks the second consecutive year that the store has been awarded DECA’s Gold Certification. Wildcats’ Corner is managed by Emily Johnson and Eniesha Wigington, marketing students at WCHS and operated by WCHS DECA students as part of Work-Based Learning activities in the marketing courses.
DECA Tailgaters set up as food vendors at three community car shows including the “Trunk or Treating” that took place on Main Street in October, the Skyline Middle School PTSO Fun Run Fall Festival, and the Warren Heritage Society’s Annual Festival of Leaves. DECA Tailgaters has also managed a few of WCHS’ athletic event concession stands in cooperation with the W.W.A.A. Managed by Makayla Grant and Devin Modesitt, DECA Tailgaters also offers WCHS DECA members Work-Based Learning activities coinciding with skills learned within the marketing courses.
The two teams of managers will compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, TN in April 2020. The competition will require each management team to present to a panel of judges how their business designed, implemented, and evaluated one aspect of business operation.
Click to watch the community video submission for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover
WHAT MATTERS WARREN: Thanks to all who participated in our mission to encourage HGTV to choose Front Royal for their new series for which The Home and Garden Network was accepting nominations in preparation for its largest ever renovation project, “Home Town Takeover.” Social media was flooded with uplifting discussions, photos, stories and videos about our 22630, and we hope people will continue to share local footage, pictures and inspiring comments about our community on the Facebook page “FRONT ROYAL HOME TOWN TAKEOVER.” The contest has concluded, and according to the HGTV website, applications are currently under review.
Special thanks to local social media strategist, Mitchell Smith (of Expressed Legacy Marketing), who led our social media campaign and brilliantly crafted our video submission. He had this to say about the project in which he devoted countless hours in collecting interviews and creating our message: “It made me fall in love with the town even more. I learned so much about the rich history of Front Royal and got to experience, first hand, the community coming together for a noble cause.”
Much of the history he discovered was from local historian and five-year Front Royal resident, Josh Ingram. Josh shared, “Front Royal has always been a town that comes back stronger after every setback it’s endured. Since its inception, it’s been built, desolated, and re-surged on the most heavily contested soil that this country has ever fought on or for. Although times have changed in its 250 years, there are those who still fervently believe in its perseverance… this video says so.” Melanie Salins, who spearheaded the local collaboration efforts added, “I have to say that this experience has made me fall in love even more with our community! I am so thankful for where we live. And hope this is the first step in healing our town!”
Military School Band and Choir Festival comes to Front Royal February 21-23
The 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy February 21-23, bringing with it several events that are open to the public.
This year’s Festival will bring together the top musicians from eight military schools and colleges across the country, including bandsmen and singers from Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA; Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA; Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX; Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, MO; New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM; Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA; Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI; and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.
Students will spend hours in clinics, rehearsing together for the first time in preparation for the culminating concert to be held on February 23rd. The clinics will be led by professional military musicians: the Festival Concert Band Conductor is Lieutenant (junior grade) Joel Thiesfeldt of the U.S. Navy; the Festival Drum Major Clinician is Senior Chief Musician Mike Bayes, USN; the Festival Choir Conductor is Master Sergeant Kerry Wilkerson, USA, Retired.
After a full day of clinics and band auditions, the students will enjoy a concert performed by the U.S. Navy Band Country Current in Boggs Chapel. This concert, which takes place at 7:30 pm, is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, February 22nd, rehearsals continue. That evening, the drum majors will show off what they have learned in a competition in which they vie for top honors in front of their peers and guests. The Drum Major Competition is also open to the public; it will take place at 7:30 pm in Melton Memorial Gymnasium on the R-MA campus.
The final free, public event of the weekend will be the Festival Concert, which will be held at 2:00 pm in Melton Memorial Gymnasium. This is the culmination of months of individual rehearsals and an intense weekend of combined rehearsals; the 100 students and 20 adults from across the country will pour their hearts and souls into producing an unforgettable afternoon of musical entertainment.
UPDATE: Disposition of Solar Panels
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (WCEDA) is advertising for any party interested in purchasing the solar electric system currently stationed on top of the EDA Building at 400-D Kendrick Lane, Front Royal.
The system must removed at no cost to the EDA and the roof must be left in good repair. The EDA has a deadline of April 30, 2020, to complete the removal of the system. Details of the solar electric system are available at the WCEDA offices.
Interested parties may inspect the system in person at the WCEDA offices. The successful bidder will hold the WCEDA harmless during the removal process and add the WCEDA as an insured to their insurance policies.
Submit your interest, in writing, with proof of insurance, no later than Noon Monday, February 17, 2020.
Contact:
Doug Parsons
Executive Director
Front Royal/Warren County EDA
P.O. Box 445
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2182 (office)
dparsons@wceda.com
www.wceda.com
American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is back!
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is coming this March but orders are due February 24, 2020! Through the daffodil, the first flower of spring, this campaign brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease. Dollars raised through the program support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other life-saving programs of the American Cancer Society.
- $10 donation: receive one bunch of daffodils as a thank you.
- $15 donation: receive potted mini-daffodils or a bunch of tulips as a thank you.
- $25 donation: support the Gift of Hope program and send a gift of daffodils to a local hospital delivered by ACS volunteers.
Individuals and organizations also can order daffodil bouquets, tulip bunches and potted daffodils to sell and fundraise. Daffodil Days is an opportunity for everyone to join the American Cancer Society in saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Funds raised go to lifesaving research to find new cures for cancer, as well as free lodging and transportation for cancer patients to treatment, as well as other free support services such as the 24/7 cancer information and support line at 1-800-227-2345 with trained cancer information specialists, which receives more than 1 million calls annually!
WHEN: Order by February 24, 2019. Daffodils will arrive in late March 2020.
CONTACT: To order, contact ACS Relay For Life of Front Royal Warren County at shari.true@cancer.org.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 10 – 14, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Saturday (February 8) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Shenandoah River bridge for sign installation. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of February 9, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new or updated items are bolded):
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), Waples Mill Road, and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North
Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work Monday night, Feb. 10. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.
Route 28 North from former E.C. Lawrence Park entrance to Westfields Boulevard
Tuesday, Feb. 11: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on the new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Route 28 South from Willard Road to Poplar Tree Road
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road South between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road
Route 50 East to I-66 East
Sunday, Feb. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages on both the interstate and the ramp.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 will require I-66 East to be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 East from Blake Lane to Gallows Road
Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for crews to set barrier.
I-66 West from Gallows Road to Blake Lane
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 South at I-66
Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
