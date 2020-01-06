Write your best story in 2020!

WHAT MATTERS Warren: Happy New Year! I love sharing stories – about people, about causes and even about the houses I’m selling… but now I’m sharing MY story (a short and incomplete tale of my life’s transformation over the past 5 years), and it’s very difficult. I am posting this not because I think you should care about MY story, but because my heart longs for each of you to care about YOUR story. A new decade is here – a new year, a fresh start. I can almost feel it in the air: the pressure we are putting on ourselves with our resolutions and promises we are making as we enter the ‘20’s. In a couple of days or weeks or months, I’m certain we’ll find ourselves discouraged or disappointed and we’ll think we “blew it” again. But, as 2020 begins, I’d like to submit my theory that WE CANNOT BLOW IT, even when we do; That EVERYTHING in life is always working out, EVEN when it isn’t; That the low moments we experience make the high ones that much better, and that the losses make the wins feel even more victorious; That the things we fail to do weren’t meant to be done yet, and that the mistakes we make are lessons that we’ll one day treasure.

On December 31, 2014, as I watched Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Eve, I made a decision to start paying attention to the desires of my heart and to make time to figure out what I WANTED my life story to be about, not what I thought it SHOULD be about. Since then, I have witnessed what seems like magic unfold around me. Of course, like everyone, I face sadness and guilt, frustration and overwhelm, but I remember that every day, I have a choice to make as I write the script that becomes my life. Thankfully, I usually choose to write a happy ending to whatever circumstance I encounter (some days it’s easier than others but it’s always worth the effort).

Each day we all are writing our own story – a tale not written for us, and we have the choice to use our greatest imagination and author chapters as the lead character. We all have hopes and dreams and heartaches and pain and joy and love and amazing moments (as well as those we wish we could erase). Life is not perfect (and it never will be as much as we like to pretend), but we can choose to rewrite our lives into a story we’ll want to share in years to come. And we can choose to love ourselves and each other through the ups and downs if we remember that each one of us is just doing the best we can in each given moment (even in those moments when our best feels like the worst).

So I’m sharing my ups and downs with you now (as I watch my teens frolic on our winter break and contemplate how one day I’ll wish I could relive these special days that I take for granted). My “story” here is in the form of a 3,000 word chapter in the pages attached, and read in the 17 minute audio version linked below. Why am I compelled to post this? Because, just like with all of my posts and videos, I believe that when I get an inspiration to share, it’s because one person out there needs to hear what I have to say… even if that one person is me.

Below are links to my chapter, “Running Away from the American Dream” published in “Ignite your Life for Conscious Leaders.” Each of the international best selling books in the Ignite series is a collection of chapters written by 35 amazing people that include their heart-felt stories and action steps. The action step I included is a powerful tool I use to guide my life.

Below is a link to information about the Ignite book platform, including a link to purchase the book on Amazon (all proceeds go to charity). Stay tuned for more to come in 2020 as I’m partnering with Ignite to launch an “Ignite What Matters” global fundraising platform series. A link to all the songs referenced in my chapter is also on the bottom of this web page.

WHAT MATTERS is your heart: May your story of 2020 reflect that every day, and don’t forget, it’s always working out, EVEN when it isn’t!

A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.