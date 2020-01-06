What Matters Warren
Write your best story in 2020!
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Happy New Year! I love sharing stories – about people, about causes and even about the houses I’m selling… but now I’m sharing MY story (a short and incomplete tale of my life’s transformation over the past 5 years), and it’s very difficult. I am posting this not because I think you should care about MY story, but because my heart longs for each of you to care about YOUR story. A new decade is here – a new year, a fresh start. I can almost feel it in the air: the pressure we are putting on ourselves with our resolutions and promises we are making as we enter the ‘20’s. In a couple of days or weeks or months, I’m certain we’ll find ourselves discouraged or disappointed and we’ll think we “blew it” again. But, as 2020 begins, I’d like to submit my theory that WE CANNOT BLOW IT, even when we do; That EVERYTHING in life is always working out, EVEN when it isn’t; That the low moments we experience make the high ones that much better, and that the losses make the wins feel even more victorious; That the things we fail to do weren’t meant to be done yet, and that the mistakes we make are lessons that we’ll one day treasure.
On December 31, 2014, as I watched Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Eve, I made a decision to start paying attention to the desires of my heart and to make time to figure out what I WANTED my life story to be about, not what I thought it SHOULD be about. Since then, I have witnessed what seems like magic unfold around me. Of course, like everyone, I face sadness and guilt, frustration and overwhelm, but I remember that every day, I have a choice to make as I write the script that becomes my life. Thankfully, I usually choose to write a happy ending to whatever circumstance I encounter (some days it’s easier than others but it’s always worth the effort).
Each day we all are writing our own story – a tale not written for us, and we have the choice to use our greatest imagination and author chapters as the lead character. We all have hopes and dreams and heartaches and pain and joy and love and amazing moments (as well as those we wish we could erase). Life is not perfect (and it never will be as much as we like to pretend), but we can choose to rewrite our lives into a story we’ll want to share in years to come. And we can choose to love ourselves and each other through the ups and downs if we remember that each one of us is just doing the best we can in each given moment (even in those moments when our best feels like the worst).
So I’m sharing my ups and downs with you now (as I watch my teens frolic on our winter break and contemplate how one day I’ll wish I could relive these special days that I take for granted). My “story” here is in the form of a 3,000 word chapter in the pages attached, and read in the 17 minute audio version linked below. Why am I compelled to post this? Because, just like with all of my posts and videos, I believe that when I get an inspiration to share, it’s because one person out there needs to hear what I have to say… even if that one person is me.
Below are links to my chapter, “Running Away from the American Dream” published in “Ignite your Life for Conscious Leaders.” Each of the international best selling books in the Ignite series is a collection of chapters written by 35 amazing people that include their heart-felt stories and action steps. The action step I included is a powerful tool I use to guide my life.
- Audio version of my story (read by Julie Wise Covert and recorded at National Media)
- My Chapter in print
- The Full Book (published by Jb Owen)
Below is a link to information about the Ignite book platform, including a link to purchase the book on Amazon (all proceeds go to charity). Stay tuned for more to come in 2020 as I’m partnering with Ignite to launch an “Ignite What Matters” global fundraising platform series. A link to all the songs referenced in my chapter is also on the bottom of this web page.
WHAT MATTERS is your heart: May your story of 2020 reflect that every day, and don’t forget, it’s always working out, EVEN when it isn’t!
Day 12 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: LOVE
Day 12: Love
Today, on the final day of the 12 Days of Christmas Kindness SPACE challenge, we invite you to love, for love is the energy that makes all other acts of kindness worthwhile. We hope you all have a merry everything and a happy always, remembering in 2020 that you can find the spirit of Christmas and the hope of a new year EVERY single day. Every day and each moment offers a chance for us all to embrace kindness and make choices to love ourselves and others – when we remember that we each have the power to choose love, together we can change our world. #Christmaseveryday #we’reinthistogether
Day 11 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: RECEIVE
Day 11: Receive
Yesterday, our challenge was to give from the heart. Today, we allow our heart to truly receive. We’re taught that giving is better than receiving, but graciously receiving is equally as important as it honors the giver as well as ourselves. We all strive to love, but how much do we allow ourselves to be loved? When someone offers us a gift of acknowledgement, gratitude, kindness or care, how deeply do we let it in and let our hearts truly appreciate the gesture? Often, when receiving, we have an instinct to feel guilt or the need to reciprocate someone’s giving. The next time you receive, remember that it’s a true gift to simply say “thank you,” honor the giver and acknowledge that their act has made a difference in your life. Today, we invite you to receive with the same joy that you give. #ChristmasEveryDay
Day 10 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: GIVE from the heart
Day 10: Give From The Heart
We all have more to give than we realize. We can give our time, knowledge, talents, encouragement, acknowledgment, thoughts, compliments, positive energy, kindness, money, love and smiles. Today, we invite you to give unconditionally and cheerfully, for it is the love and energy behind the gift that matters more than the gift itself. #Christmaseveryday
Day 9 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: GIVE PRAISE
Day 9: Give Praise
Often throughout our days, we are quick to correct, judge or condemn. Today, we invite you to show kindness by seeking opportunities to offer praise. Negative moments are many times easier to notice than times when another is helpful and cooperative – but not today! You can make the choice to show appreciation to others and show them that you notice the positive things they do. For inspiration, head on over to @peoplespreadlove or peoplespreadlove.com.
Day 8 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: DREAM
Day 8: Dream
We’ve just entered not only a new year but a new decade. Most people attempt to make new year’s resolutions, but a new year also presents a great opportunity to set intentions for what you would like to have happen (manifest) in the year to come. Today we invite you to show kindness to yourself by making time to dream. Set aside a few minutes just for you. In that time, allow yourself to connect with the elements of your life that are most significant to you and bring you the greatest joy and deepest satisfaction. Then, dream about how you can bring more of that feeling into all aspects of your life. And while you are dreaming, show kindness to others by making time to listen to and offer encouragement for another’s dreams for 2020. Because after all, #we’reinthistogether #christmaseveryday
Day 7 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: BE PRESENT
Day 7: Be Present
When was the last time you weren’t dividing your attention between a person, your phone and a thought unrelated to the moment? Today, we invite you to spread kindness by being present. Presence comes in so many forms.
Try having a conversation with someone and truly hearing what they have to say before crafting your response and in doing so, give the gift of worthiness, connection, kindness and authentic intimacy. Being present is also a gift to yourself, for it requires a state of mindfulness that has been proven to decrease anxiety, fear and sadness.
Try putting your smartphone on airplane mode and spending quality time with someone you care about (that someone could be YOU). Presence can be the best present. #Christmaseveryday
