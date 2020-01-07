WHAT MATTERS Warren: Epiphany, January 6th, 2020 – Experience “Epiphany on Demand”

I found myself with one of my unshakable urges that there’s something monumental to do today, on the first Epiphany of the new decade. After I googled the definition of “Epiphany” for inspiration, what to do became clear. In Christianity, Epiphany is the day symbolizing the moment when the wise men followed the star and were finally lead to Jesus. Epiphany is also used to indicate an ‘aha’ moment of some great insight.

When reading the definition, I had an “epiphany” of my own. When are the times in my life when I feel the wisest, most spiritual and have the most insight? When I’m meditating, of course! Less than six years ago, I was someone who wondered if meditation was sacrilegious. That was before I experienced the intimate connection to God and the world of spirit through meditation. Back then, I would have emphatically said, “I don’t have time to pray as much as I’d like to, much less meditate,” but today I know that there’s no better way to spend my time. It’s through meditation that our busy minds and lives can slow down long enough to allow us to hear the calling of our hearts.

The truth is, EVERYONE already meditates EVERY day. When we “zone out” while driving, or when our mind drifts to nowhere while in the shower, when we forget what we’re reading and our brain seems to pause for a moment or two, when our hearts are pumping during exercise and we lose track of time, or when we get lost in a good song. I’d be willing to bet everyone can also recall an “epiphany” that they’ve experienced in one of those moments – a sudden inspiring idea, an unexplainable thought about something that turns out to be important, or a random urge to reach out to someone that proved intuitive.

Here’s another newsflash – we ALL are already innate meditation experts, especially when we’re engaged in our favorite activities. Why do people love to fish, golf, write, play music, garden, woodwork, paint, play sports, bond with animals or do any other favorite pastime? Because it’s during those activities when our brains shut down and rest. I’ll be the first one to admit that my brain often shuts down and sleeps during meditation (and even during prayer – my kids have blackmail photos of me passed out by their bedside in the middle of the second verse of the Lord’s Prayer). It’s not easy to balance staying awake with shutting down rabid mental chatter during meditation. That’s why the one rule of meditation is that there IS NO RULE in meditation. We all have to find what works best for us, and it’s often a constant trial and error. Some people sit crossed legged with incense burning, some listen to calming music with their eyes wide open on a subway, others stand barefoot on the ground with their eyes closed. Sometimes people lay in bed and visualize their hopes and dreams, others take a few seconds throughout the day to breathe deeply when they feel overwhelmed or wisely pause a moment before saying something hurtful (choosing silence instead of anger). That’s all meditation.

My message for today is to encourage us all to find time every single day to meditate not just “accidentally” but ON PURPOSE, and in doing so watch even more miracles unfold in our lives. Even if our meditation is taking merely one minute before setting our morning alarms to be grateful for those miracles that happen all around us everyday. Or taking the seconds spent twice a day brushing our teeth to acknowledge the blessings in our lives.

Investing even in a few minutes of mindfulness, gratitude and meditation allows us to experience the phenomenon I call “Epiphany on Demand.” So, instead of picking up the remote control for the “on demand” offerings on TV, I invite you to press PAUSE in your brain, (even for just a few minutes before you pick up that alluring remote). Or take just a minute before you unlock your phone to log on YouTube and make time for YOU to press stop your autopilot habits and meditate in your own way. You could even join others in a 21 day meditation challenge and commit to devoting just 15 minutes each day to the practice. By making the choice to meditate for even minutes a day (minutes that you free up by engaging in a brief pause before watching TV or your phone or while watching yourself in your mirror brushing your teeth), you can watch the movie that is your life transform into a script that could win a Golden Globe.

The next time you pick up your remote, your phone or your toothbrush, embrace an opportunity to experience an Epiphany on Demand. Choose to take a few minutes or longer to meditate in whatever way feels right to you. I also invite you to join the new Facebook Group I started today to share about your experience and engage with others about theirs. Remember, epiphanies can be small or large. Perhaps your “aha” moment is to write a note to a friend, perhaps it’s to post a meditation tip, inspirational quote or insight that you have found helpful so that someone else in the group might benefit, or it could be a huge idea that transforms your life. The “Epiphany on Demand” group is a way to connect people who choose to quiet their minds, ever so briefly, to transform into the star of their own movies (not just an extra), and inspire others to do the same. It’s a group where we don’t pretend life is easy, but we remember that it can be easier – especially if we share our epiphanies with others.

As always, thanks for reading my rambles,

BETH