Youth Volunteer WorkCamp program returns to Frederick County to repair more than 100 homes throughout the community
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington (CDA) WorkCamp program is returning to Frederick County the week of June 20–26, 2020. The program is bringing 800 high school youth and 400 adult leaders and contractors to offer free services to more than 100 local residents whose homes need repair. WorkCamp staff is currently reaching out to individuals and organizations in the area to identify residents who would benefit from this program.
“WorkCamp is an incredible effort of the local Catholic Church, bringing together youth from across the Diocese to serve our neighbors in true love and compassion. At the end of each annual project, we have seen both teens and communities transformed. Our hope, of course, is that this transformation is just a beginning,” said Ed Gloninger, WorkCamp Coordinator, Office of Youth, Campus, and Young Adult Ministries, CDA. “We are honored to be welcomed by each community we set out to serve and thrilled to come back to Winchester after three successful visits over the last decade.”
Each year, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, visits the WorkCamp sites and spends time with the young volunteers. Bishop Burbidge also celebrates a special Mass for the youth involved.
In 2010, 2011, and 2012, the WorkCamp program made Winchester its home and completed hundreds of home improvement projects. Last year, WorkCamp crews serviced the Fredericksburg and King George areas, installing over 200 windows and 30 doors, repairing and rebuilding more than 55 decks, and constructing 13 sturdy wheelchair ramps. Other projects included sealing mobile home roofs, replacing seven shingle roofs, and making bathrooms accessible and safe. In addition to these projects, over 100 smoke detectors were provided to residents.
In June 2020, the WorkCamp program will serve homes within a 45-minute driving distance of Frederick County Middle School, extending into parts of Clark, Warren, and Shenandoah Counties. More than 150 crews will fan out to area residences to provide needed home repairs in an effort to make residents’ homes warmer, safer and drier. Approximately 50 teens from the Winchester area will be participating in WorkCamp 2020.
If you or your organization knows of someone in need of home repair services, please contact the WorkCamp office at 703-841-2559 or submit a referral at a secure online portal at arlingtondiocese.org/wcapply/. The deadline for submitting referrals is March 1, 2020.
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Youth, Campus and Young Adult Ministries has sponsored this week-long summer service program since 1990. There is no cost to those receiving these services. All supplies, building materials, and building permits are provided by WorkCamp. Crews will arrive at residences with the necessary tools, food, water, and everything they need to complete the projects.
For more information on WorkCamp, visit arlingtondiocese.org/workcamp/.
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington was established on August 13, 1974, and is home to 70 parishes and more than 460,000 Catholics. There are currently 276 priests serving in the Diocese and 49 seminarians discerning a priestly vocation. The Diocese has 37 parish (K-8) schools, four diocesan high schools, four independent Catholic schools and five free-standing (not connected with a parish school) pre-schools, serving more than 17,000 students.
Geographically, the Diocese includes the seven cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Winchester and the 21 counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, King George, Lancaster, Loudoun, Madison, Northumberland, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, Richmond, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Westmoreland.
Attorneys appointed for accused Brinklow murderers, hearing date set
On Wednesday, January 8, attorneys were appointed to represent the accused murderers of 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow. A preliminary hearing date of April 1, at 2 p.m. was also set for both Richard Matthew Crouch, 35, and George Lee Good, 28.
On January 31 both men were indicted on three charges, First Degree Murder, Abduction by Force and Concealment of a Dead Body, related to Brinklow’s late September death. In a first court appearance Thursday, January 2, it was determined the two men, who were already incarcerated on unrelated violent crime charges, qualified for court appointed attorneys.
Eric Wiseley was present in the courtroom to accept appointment as Crouch’s attorney. Reportedly in court in another jurisdiction Thursday morning, Ryan Nuzzo was appointed to represent Good. Comments by Warren County General District Court Judge W. Dale Houff indicated Nuzzo was aware of the pending appointment and had submitted a list of available dates to appear on his new client’s behalf at a first preliminary hearing.
Crouch appeared first on the 11:30 a.m. docket. Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell told the court it appeared that Wiseley, whom it was noted has represented Crouch on previous charges, had no professional conflicts regarding potential witnesses.
Wiseley asked the court to appoint co-counsel to help in Crouch’s defense due to the severity of the charges. He informed the court that Marguerite Wood had indicated she was amenable to the appointment. The Commonwealth had no objection to the dual appointment. Wiseley did not request a change in his client’s bond status – Crouch was being held without bond at RSW Jail at the time the new charges were filed.
During discussion of potential preliminary hearing dates 90 days out, five of which in April were rejected due to various scheduling conflicts, Bell told the court it was likely the case against Crouch would move more quickly than Good’s.
After about 10 minutes in the courtroom Crouch was escorted out by deputies. Three minutes later Good entered the courtroom. With his attorney situation already addressed and the April 1 date accommodating Nuzzo’s schedule as his counsel established, Good was in the courtroom for less than two minutes.
Prior to his departure Judge Houff told the defendant he could consult with his attorney on any motion for a change in his bond status. Good is incarcerated in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County. He is also being held without bond on previous charges.
As previously reported those charges relate to a non-fatal shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in Front Royal on November 27. Good was taken into custody in Frederick County on December 7 during a DUI checkpoint stop. In addition to the November 27 incident charges, Good accumulated additional charges related to possession and transport of a firearm by a convicted felon at the time of his Frederick County arrest.
According to court records, Crouch’s most recent previous charges date to a September 24, 2019 domestic or family member incident involving the alleged abduction and assault of a woman named Iness Driss. The criminal complaint states that Crouch got Driss to enter a truck driven by his mother with the promise of getting something to eat. However, once she was in the truck Crouch told his mother, Maria Crouch, to drive to their house.
Driss said her requests to be let out of the vehicle were ignored and an attempt to leave the vehicle was unsuccessful, apparently due to child safety locks being engaged.
The criminal complaint states, “Later Richard brought Driss back into the Town of Front Royal where Richard choked Driss to the point of unconsciousness at least three times. Richard has threatened Driss on this occasion, and several others, that he would kill her, her parents, and her children. Driss believes that Richard was trying to kill her.”
The new indictments against Crouch and Good date Tristen Brinklow’s death to September 28-29, 2019.
Snow exits area but the slick part is tonight
Snow in the northern Shenandoah Valley is tapering off. Clearing with some late afternoon sun is in the central to southern part of the area. Many roads have been plowed and treated, but remain slush covered. Motorists should be alert for slick areas with refreezing tonight especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.
Travelers are encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for crash listings, road conditions and live camera feeds.
Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Augusta County. Clear conditions in Alleghany County.
Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County
Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Bath and Alleghany counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on "Text Views" and then click on "Road Condition Table". Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT's Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.
Virginia State Police urging motorists to drive for conditions today
With Virginia experiencing a wide range of inclement winter weather today (Jan. 7), the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to be prepared and to drive for conditions. The snowfall along the Interstate 81 corridor has caused numerous traffic crashes, with the majority of them involving only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities. However, Virginians are still advised to do the following if traveling today:
- Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better. Also, it’s a state law that if the windshield wipers are active, then headlights must be on.
- Slow your speed. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during storms, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.
- Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you in order to avoid rear end collisions.
- Buckle Up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.
- Check Your Vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.
- Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.
For the latest in road conditions and updates, please call 511 on a cell phone or go online to the VDOT Virginia Traffic Information Website at www.511virginia.org.
Virginians are advised to only call 911 or #77 on a cell phone in case of emergency. It is essential to keep emergency dispatch lines open for those in serious need of police, fire or medical response.
LFCC Workforce Solutions picks up international marketing award
The successful marketing efforts of LFCC Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education have been recognized by the world’s largest lifelong learning association, the Learning Resources Network (LERN).
LFCC Workforce Solutions was presented the 2019 LERN International Award for Excellence in Marketing. The award was just one of 20 given during LERN’s annual conference in San Diego, Calif., which was attended by 800 lifelong learning professionals representing five countries.
“The award is for innovation in the field of lifelong learning and serving communities,” says LERN President William A. Draves. “These awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, an absolutely critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity in this century.
“With more than 100 award nominations every year, gaining an International Award is an outstanding achievement.”
Workforce Solutions embarked on a marketing campaign – led by Marketing Director Guy Curtis – with a goal of raising $3.5 million in fiscal 2019. It surpassed that goal by 8 percent.
LERN credits several strategies for that success, including targeted mailings of the print brochure to specified customers, a regular radio show, investment in a robust customer relationship management/marketing/email software program and a solid integrated marketing plan.
Workforce Solutions’ FastForward credential programs, which are short-term training courses in high-demand fields, such as commercial truck driver, heavy equipment operator, phlebotomy technician and nursing aide, played a large role in determining Workforce Solutions’ target audience, according to Curtis. Other FastForward programs include electrical, HVAC and plumbing apprenticeships.
“We’re committed to helping businesses and individuals in our community, and the FastForward programs offer the technical training and credentials desperately sought by area employers,” Curtis says.
Curtis says the recognition was an honor and the culmination of his team’s efforts.
“LERN has said for years that everyone in your department is responsible for marketing,” he says. “Whether it’s operations, programming, or corporate training, we all play a part in marketing the wonderful programs and services that we offer.
“Our entire team at LFCC truly deserves this award. The all-hands-on-deck approach and family-team environment make it a great place to work and positions us to do great things for our community.”
Learn more about Workforce Solutions’ programs at lfccworkforce.com.
Snow covering roads in the Shenandoah Valley
Up to two inches of snow have fallen in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands as of mid-day Tuesday, creating slick driving conditions on many roadways. Snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon, and driving conditions are rapidly changing as the winter storm moves through the region. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges caution for motorists who must travel.
VDOT crews and contractors are plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. They will continue to work around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts to ensure all roadways are passable.
Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Tuesday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Minor conditions in Augusta County.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Moderate to minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge and Highland counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Page County. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Page and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Snow on the way
Motorists should be alert for deteriorating weather conditions on Tuesday as the first winter storm of 2020 brings snow to the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Snowfall is expected to begin overspreading the region during the morning commute and continue through much of the day.
The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and key primary routes on Monday in part of the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews throughout the district will plow and treat roadways as needed around the clock on alternating 12-hour shifts.
For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
