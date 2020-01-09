Youth Volunteer WorkCamp program returns to Frederick County to repair more than 100 homes throughout the community

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington (CDA) WorkCamp program is returning to Frederick County the week of June 20–26, 2020. The program is bringing 800 high school youth and 400 adult leaders and contractors to offer free services to more than 100 local residents whose homes need repair. WorkCamp staff is currently reaching out to individuals and organizations in the area to identify residents who would benefit from this program.

“WorkCamp is an incredible effort of the local Catholic Church, bringing together youth from across the Diocese to serve our neighbors in true love and compassion. At the end of each annual project, we have seen both teens and communities transformed. Our hope, of course, is that this transformation is just a beginning,” said Ed Gloninger, WorkCamp Coordinator, Office of Youth, Campus, and Young Adult Ministries, CDA. “We are honored to be welcomed by each community we set out to serve and thrilled to come back to Winchester after three successful visits over the last decade.”

Each year, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, visits the WorkCamp sites and spends time with the young volunteers. Bishop Burbidge also celebrates a special Mass for the youth involved.

In 2010, 2011, and 2012, the WorkCamp program made Winchester its home and completed hundreds of home improvement projects. Last year, WorkCamp crews serviced the Fredericksburg and King George areas, installing over 200 windows and 30 doors, repairing and rebuilding more than 55 decks, and constructing 13 sturdy wheelchair ramps. Other projects included sealing mobile home roofs, replacing seven shingle roofs, and making bathrooms accessible and safe. In addition to these projects, over 100 smoke detectors were provided to residents.

In June 2020, the WorkCamp program will serve homes within a 45-minute driving distance of Frederick County Middle School, extending into parts of Clark, Warren, and Shenandoah Counties. More than 150 crews will fan out to area residences to provide needed home repairs in an effort to make residents’ homes warmer, safer and drier. Approximately 50 teens from the Winchester area will be participating in WorkCamp 2020.

If you or your organization knows of someone in need of home repair services, please contact the WorkCamp office at 703-841-2559 or submit a referral at a secure online portal at arlingtondiocese.org/wcapply/. The deadline for submitting referrals is March 1, 2020.

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Youth, Campus and Young Adult Ministries has sponsored this week-long summer service program since 1990. There is no cost to those receiving these services. All supplies, building materials, and building permits are provided by WorkCamp. Crews will arrive at residences with the necessary tools, food, water, and everything they need to complete the projects.

For more information on WorkCamp, visit arlingtondiocese.org/workcamp/.

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington was established on August 13, 1974, and is home to 70 parishes and more than 460,000 Catholics. There are currently 276 priests serving in the Diocese and 49 seminarians discerning a priestly vocation. The Diocese has 37 parish (K-8) schools, four diocesan high schools, four independent Catholic schools and five free-standing (not connected with a parish school) pre-schools, serving more than 17,000 students.

Geographically, the Diocese includes the seven cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Winchester and the 21 counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, King George, Lancaster, Loudoun, Madison, Northumberland, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, Richmond, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Westmoreland.