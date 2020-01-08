Crime/Court
Attorneys appointed for accused Brinklow murderers, hearing date set
On Wednesday, January 8, attorneys were appointed to represent the accused murderers of 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow. A preliminary hearing date of April 1, at 2 p.m. was also set for both Richard Matthew Crouch, 35, and George Lee Good, 28.
On January 31 both men were indicted on three charges, First Degree Murder, Abduction by Force and Concealment of a Dead Body, related to Brinklow’s late September death. In a first court appearance Thursday, January 2, it was determined the two men, who were already incarcerated on unrelated violent crime charges, qualified for court appointed attorneys.
Eric Wiseley was present in the courtroom to accept appointment as Crouch’s attorney. Reportedly in court in another jurisdiction Thursday morning, Ryan Nuzzo was appointed to represent Good. Comments by Warren County General District Court Judge W. Dale Houff indicated Nuzzo was aware of the pending appointment and had submitted a list of available dates to appear on his new client’s behalf at a first preliminary hearing.
Crouch appeared first on the 11:30 a.m. docket. Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell told the court it appeared that Wiseley, whom it was noted has represented Crouch on previous charges, had no professional conflicts regarding potential witnesses.
Wiseley asked the court to appoint co-counsel to help in Crouch’s defense due to the severity of the charges. He informed the court that Marguerite Wood had indicated she was amenable to the appointment. The Commonwealth had no objection to the dual appointment. Wiseley did not request a change in his client’s bond status – Crouch was being held without bond at RSW Jail at the time the new charges were filed.
During discussion of potential preliminary hearing dates 90 days out, five of which in April were rejected due to various scheduling conflicts, Bell told the court it was likely the case against Crouch would move more quickly than Good’s.
After about 10 minutes in the courtroom Crouch was escorted out by deputies. Three minutes later Good entered the courtroom. With his attorney situation already addressed and the April 1 date accommodating Nuzzo’s schedule as his counsel established, Good was in the courtroom for less than two minutes.
Prior to his departure Judge Houff told the defendant he could consult with his attorney on any motion for a change in his bond status. Good is incarcerated in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County. He is also being held without bond on previous charges.
As previously reported those charges relate to a non-fatal shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in Front Royal on November 27. Good was taken into custody in Frederick County on December 7 during a DUI checkpoint stop. In addition to the November 27 incident charges, Good accumulated additional charges related to possession and transport of a firearm by a convicted felon at the time of his Frederick County arrest.
According to court records, Crouch’s most recent previous charges date to a September 24, 2019 domestic or family member incident involving the alleged abduction and assault of a woman named Iness Driss. The criminal complaint states that Crouch got Driss to enter a truck driven by his mother with the promise of getting something to eat. However, once she was in the truck Crouch told his mother, Maria Crouch, to drive to their house.
Driss said her requests to be let out of the vehicle were ignored and an attempt to leave the vehicle was unsuccessful, apparently due to child safety locks being engaged.
The criminal complaint states, “Later Richard brought Driss back into the Town of Front Royal where Richard choked Driss to the point of unconsciousness at least three times. Richard has threatened Driss on this occasion, and several others, that he would kill her, her parents, and her children. Driss believes that Richard was trying to kill her.”
The new indictments against Crouch and Good date Tristen Brinklow’s death to September 28-29, 2019.
Harrisonburg man sentenced for distributing fatal mixture of heroin and fentanyl
Richard Mansfield, a Harrisonburg man who was previously convicted of distributing a fatal mixture of heroin and fentanyl, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to nine years in prison, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced.
Mansfield, 39, pleaded guilty in September 2018 to one count of distributing a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
According to evidence presented to the court by Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien, on December 12, 2017, Mansfield sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Matthew Jason Murphy. The following day, December 13, 2017, Murphy was found deceased following a drug overdose. A medical examination and toxicology analysis determined that Murphy died from fentanyl and heroin intoxication.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, and Harrisonburg Police Department, with the assistance of Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha L. Garst. Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien prosecuted the case for the United States.
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
Royal Examiner asked Warren County Removal Petition organizer Bonnie Gabbert about Judge Bruce D. Albertson’s January 2 written ruling on cross motions in the civil case filed in October seeking removal of all then sitting county supervisors. As noted in our related story on that ruling only Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox remain impacted by the petition due to retirements (Dan Murray and Linda Glavis) and one electoral loss (Sayre) in November.
Nonetheless, Gabbert was buoyed by the judge’s dismissal of the supervisors’ motions for dismissal of the petition on legislative immunity and separation of powers arguments.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning this case, as does our attorney Tim Johnson. Judge Albertson ruled for the petition on a majority of the issues and is giving us a chance to clean up the wording going forward,” Gabbert began in an emailed response.
“It is long overdue that the citizens not only be heard, but listened to and it finally looks as if that’s going to happen. I hope the message that all current and future elected board members are getting from this is the concerned citizens will no longer stand by and let this kind of oversight happen. We elected you to do a job and if you cannot perform the duties of the job then step down and let someone else take over that can,” Gabbert, whose husband and fellow grass roots activist Paul has interviewed for the vacant Front Royal Town Council seat set to be filled Monday night, said.
“This is not about whether or not the board members are good people – I would like to think they are all good people. This is about them doing the jobs that they were elected to do.
“This case not only affects Warren County as I have had citizens from numerous other counties contact me to let me know they are closely following what is happening with the petition; are asking questions about how we did it and are hoping we come out on top,” Gabbert concluded.
And while a final judgement on removal of the remaining impacted supervisors is an unknown number of legal arguments away, the fact the court has thus far ruled that citizens’ concerns about perceived negligence in the conduct of the office of elected officials deserves its day in court is encouraging to those who have devoted their time and energy to that effort.
Supervisors Immunity arguments denied, Removal Petition moves forward
On January 2nd Judge Bruce D. Albertson filed a written decision on dueling motions in the citizen’s Removal Petition against two Warren County Supervisors not retired or turned out of office in the new year. The Removal Petition targeting the entire elected county board was filed on October 18. However, after retirements and the November Election result only two of the then-sitting supervisors, Happy Creek’s Tony Carter and the Fork District’s Archie Fox who were not up for re-election in 2019, remain impacted by the Removal effort.
Judge Albertson gave the petitioners, now represented by Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker (and privately-secured attorney Timothy Johnson), 21 days to file an amended petition; and denied a defense motion seeking dismissal of the Removal Petition against County Supervisors on claims of Legislative Immunity and Separation of Powers.
The court ruled that, “legislative immunity does not apply to exempt the governing bodies of localities when there have been allegations of ‘unauthorized’ appropriation or misappropriation of funds,” continuing to observe that, “In this case embezzlement is the main contention of the petition for removal. Therefore, Respondents (defendants) cannot succeed on a plea of legislative immunity in this case for that reason as well.”
As to the separation of powers argument that the judicial branch of government should not be involved in interfering with the legislative branch process, Judge Albertson split some fine legal and political hairs.
“In this case, if the Court were to find against the Board on all counts and award the full relief sought, no legislative act would occur. The Court would be exercising ‘the essential function of the judiciary – the act of rendering judgement in matters properly before it’ and not ‘the function of statutory enactment, a power unique to the legislative function.”
In prefacing that observation the judge wrote that, “the separation of powers doctrine and legislative immunity are distinct concepts lying with separate entities: the first establishing our form of government and ensuring the protections of the people against aggrandizement leading to tyranny, and the second ensuring the independence of a legislator. One belongs to and is for the benefit of the people while the other belongs to and is for the benefit of the individual legislator.”
So, Judge Albertson appears to be ruling that in cases of alleged misappropriation of public funds, neither the legislative immunity nor separation of powers doctrines can be utilized to protect legislators from legal scrutiny demanded by their constituents.
As to the rewording of the original petition the judge noted that during the December 17 motions hearing both sides agreed that several paragraphs reference “inapplicable statutes” because while Warren County has an elected county board, its legislative-administrative form of government is not categorized as a “county board form of government”.
“As a result, the Petition does not outline a cause of action as currently written with regard to those paragraphs,” the judge wrote, adding that, “The Commonwealth asserts that other statutes and authorities implicitly impose some or all of the duties outlined in Paragraph 3 of the Complaint, so leave to amend is granted.”
So amended to reference the proper codes the Commonwealth asserts will support the Removal Petition’s claims of administrative negligence against county supervisors, it appears the case will continue to revolve around the dueling arguments as to whether the county board of supervisors had the necessary level of direct administrative oversight to stem the alleged activities of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald through 2018 after alleged “red flags” appeared; and more particularly over the final three-plus months of that year.
Those red flags eventually led the County and EDA Boards to contract a financial fraud investigation into EDA finances in September of 2018. Despite that investigation that zeroed in on the activities of EDA Executive Director McDonald, the Removal Complaint asserts that McDonald’s financial authority was not adequately reined in by either her board of directors or the county supervisors who appoint the EDA board.
Now dismissed criminal misdemeanor charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance against past and current EDA and county board members cited McDonald’s movement of $309,000 of allegedly misdirected EDA assets over the last three-plus months of 2018 as the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances was under way.
McDonald resigned on December 20, 2018, under increased scrutiny by her board in the wake of closed session reports from contracted forensic auditor Cherry Bekaert regarding McDonald’s use of EDA assets. She has since been named the central of 14 human or business entity defendants in what is now a $21.3 million EDA civil litigation; and has been indicted on 32 financial felony counts related to the Cherry Bekaert findings. However, many involved citizens wonder if the EDA investigation’s focus has been too narrow in determining peripheral accountability.
McDonald and a number of her fellow EDA-related criminal defendants are scheduled to be in court on civil and/or criminal motions hearings Friday, January 10.
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
Seeking counsel, accused Brinklow murderers back in court January 8
The two local men accused of killing 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow in September, then concealing and transporting his body from an in-town scene of the crime to a remote wooded area in a refrigerator will be back in court Wednesday, January 8. It will be Richard Matthew Crouch and George Lee Good’s third court appearance since three charges against each man related to the Brinklow death were announced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on December 31.
Crouch, 35, and Good, 28, were both already incarcerated on other unrelated, though also violent criminal charges, when the announcement of the Brinklow charges came down. Crouch was being held without bond in Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County and Good, also without bond, at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
In an initial appearance by remote video in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court – the first court in session after they were charged – on Thursday, January 2, it was determined the men qualified for court appointed attorneys. When they appeared in Warren County General District the following day, January 3, counsel had yet to be secured for either man, leading to the continuance to 11:30 a.m. on the General District Court docket Wednesday, January 8.
Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder, Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body related to Brinklow’s death. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29. A decomposing body was discovered at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of southwestern Warren County on December 2. The body was identified as Tristen Brinklow on December 16.
In the criminal complaints against the men it is stated that after being informed of his Miranda Right not to self-incriminate, Crouch gave law enforcement officials a description of the circumstance of Brinklow’s death.
“Mathew (sic) Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound Tristan (sic) Brinklow in a residence, within Front Royal. He stated this assault led to the death of Brinklow.
Crouch stated they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator,” the criminal complaints state, adding, “Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene.”
As previously reported in our charges filed story, Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point on December 7. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Previous charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
Helltown is burning – again: Arson charges in Friday apartment building and vehicle fires
On Friday, January 3, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department received a report of an attempted arson of an apartment building located at 134 E. 2nd Street in Front Royal.
A joint investigation conducted between the Front Royal Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that during the early hours on Friday morning, an intentional fire was set in the stairwell of the occupied apartment building. The occupants of the building were alerted by a smoke alarm and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No fire or police services were requested at the time of the incident.
Investigators later determined that a separate fire was intentionally set to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Knotty Pine Restaurant located at 801 North Royal Avenue. It was determined that the vehicle involved belonged to one of the occupants of the apartment building.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Robert May, 30 of Front Royal was arrested and charged with one felony count of §18.2-77. Burning or destroying dwelling house, etc. and an additional felony charge of §18.2-81. Burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc.
Mr. May was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. A court date has been set for these matters on February 4th, 2020 in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry R. Maiatico at 540-636-3830, gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or Detective Marc R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or mramey@frontroyalva.com
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
On December 31, 2019, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two Front Royal men in what has now been called the “murder” of Tristen Ryan Brinklow. The 20-year-old Brinklow’s body was discovered December 2nd at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of Warren County. However the body, believed to have been found in a decomposed state, was not publicly identified until December 16th in a subsequent WCSO press release.
That release acknowledged the assistance of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Forensic Science in the identification.
Charged with Brinklow’s murder are Richard Matthew Crouch, 35 years old, and George Lee Good, 28, both of Front Royal. Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder,
Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites appear to date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29.
Unconfirmed information indicated that Brinklow went missing in September of this year.
While also unconfirmed by authorities, it is believed Brinklow’s body was discovered at a location it may have been transported to not long before it was discovered.
Both Crouch and Good were already incarcerated in what the New Year’s Eve Press Release from the desk of Sheriff Michael Arnold said were charges unrelated to the Brinklow case. Crouch was being held without bond at the Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail and Good at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point in early December. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”.
The NRADC Jail website lists 13 charges against Good, including the above three connected to the Cloud Street shooting and the December 7 traffic stop leading to his arrest and the three new charges believed to date to Brinklow’s September disappearance. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Other charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Brinklow’s Facebook page indicated he had been employed at Rick’s Auto Care on South Royal Avenue in Front Royal. An adjacent residential rental building at 228 South Royal Avenue was raided in both December 2018 and July 2019 by a Regional Task Force. A number of arrests regionally were made on drug and arms charges from that Task Force operation.
Sheriff Arnold’s press release notes the assistance of “the Front Royal Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and John Bell, the incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.”
Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at by email.
Update to the death investigation of Tristen Ryan Brinklow – Digs Landing
