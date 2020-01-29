5 popular types of purebred cat

Are you thinking about adopting a pure¬bred cat? With over 70 recognized breeds, you have plenty to choose from. Here are five types adored by cat lovers everywhere.

1. Birman

Also known as the Sacred Cat of Burma, this type of feline is distinguished by its bright blue eyes, white paws and dark fur on its face, tail and ears. Extremely social, the Birman almost always wants to be where the action is.

2. Siamese

One of the oldest cat breeds in the world, Siamese cats are known for their long, lithe bodies, triangular shaped heads, distinctive markings and frequent vocalizations. They’re very intelligent and tend to bond closely with their human family members.

3. Maine coon

The largest of domestic cat breeds, the Maine coon can grow as big as some medium-sized dogs and is known for its silky coat and distinctive tail. These playful cats love to spend time with their human family but tend to be more reserved with strangers.

4. Persian

These sweet-tempered cats are prized for their long, flowing coats and their adorably squashed faces. As affectionate as they are beautiful, these cats love to spend time with their human friends. However, they require frequent grooming to prevent their fur from matting.

5. Ragdoll

This purebred cat was named for its habit of going totally limp with relaxation when picked up by an adoring human. These large cats are as happy to play as they are to curl up on a warm lap.

Like all pets, purebred felines may have specific health issues that need to be guarded against. To ensure your cat lives a long and happy life, make certain to partner with a reputable veterinarian in your community.