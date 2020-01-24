Front Royal Hometown Takeover Update

Thanks to all who came out to the HGTV HOME TOWN TAKEOVER submission brainstorming last night!!

Though we are trying to put together a winning video that represents the MANY reasons we should be chosen, we are strongly encouraging EVERYONE to submit their own videos (sharing individual reasons why FR should WIN)! What are you passionate about in our Hometown? What do you love most about our community–history, nature, attractions, the people… the list is too large for just one video! WHY should HGTV select our community? LET’S ALL TELL THEM!

It’s easy to submit online – contact us if you need help: http://www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com/

If anyone wants to collaborate on a theme video together, feel free to share ideas on our Facebook page at Front Royal Home Town Takeover or on Instagram at #frontroyalhometowntakeover. Please encourage children and youth to submit entry videos! Let’s make HGTV notice how special Front Royal is!

Background about the HGTV CONTEST EFFORT:

All are invited on our mission to TAKEOVER Front Royal with positivity, unity and inspiration to drown our streets and social media with uplifting discussions, photos, stories and videos about our 22630! Our community TAKEOVER could land a literal takeover by HGTV! Watch this video interview to learn more! The Home and Garden Network is accepting nominations for its largest ever renovation project and a group of community residents believe that Front Royal is the perfect town for the project. “When I saw the post on Facebook, I was so excited because my kids and I always watch the show together and wish it could be set in Front Royal. This could be the thing that turns the frown upside down and the tragedy into a success story and a come back story,” said Melanie Salins who was inspired to coordinate a committee to lead collaboration for the project.

The deadline to apply is February 4th, and the TAKEOVER committee is hoping that the entire community will join them in making a case for Front Royal to be selected as HGTV’s winning town. We are seeking beautiful photos of our community, video testimonials, historical pictures, and heartwarming stories to include in our submission and on our Facebook page “FRONT ROYAL HOME TOWN TAKEOVER.”

Our social media campaign will be led by local social media strategist, Mitchell Smith, who hopes this #FRONTROYALHOMETOWNTAKEOVER campaign of sharing inspiration throughout our community will continue long beyond our application process. In addition to Smith and Salins, committee members include Letasha Thompson (FR Town Council), William Huck (C&C’s Frozen Treats), Delores Oates (WC Board of Supervisors), Amber Morris and Beth Waller (WHAT MATTERS). Waller added, “This unifying endeavor is exactly what our community needs and I firmly believe that there’s no other town better to win the honor. Let’s put Front Royal on the map, shine a light on our amazing qualities and prove that when we overcome our hardships and thrive together, ANYTHING is possible.”

You are invited to log onto Facebook or Instagram to share your ideas, photos and videos and to submit entries yourself to nominate Front Royal at http://www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com/.