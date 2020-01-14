6 creative ways to use your attic

Are you thinking about converting your attic into usable living space? If so, here are six things you may want to do with it.

1. A master suite

The sloped ceiling is perfect for creating a comfy bedroom you’ll love to curl up in.

2. An office

If you work from home, the attic is likely isolated enough from the rest of the house to provide you with a distraction-free work space.

3. A playroom

If you don’t have a basement, let the kids use the attic as their space to hang out, study and play.

4. A luxurious bathroom

Do you need another bathroom in your busy household? If so, converting your attic may be the solution.

5. A yoga or meditation space

If you yearn for a quiet space to call your own, use the attic to create a relaxing at-home studio.

6. A guest suite

Give your guests a quiet space to relax when they come to visit. If you have the room for it, you could even install an adjoining bathroom.

In short, with a little imagination, your attic can be used to create almost any type of room. Just make certain to adequately insulate the walls and to install a staircase. This ensures that the space will be comfortable and accessible for the entire family.