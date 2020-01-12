Real Estate
To bid or not to bid: red flags homebuyers shouldn’t ignore
If you’re buying a house, getting a home inspection before signing on the dotted line is a must. But even before the inspector arrives, there are several things that should give you pause. Here are some potential problems to look out for.
Water damage
Fresh paint and carpeting can easily mask signs of water damage. Try to spot bubbling or irregularities in the paint, as these can be indicators of a problem.
Rot and mold are other signs but may also be hidden. A moisture detector is therefore a must when inspecting a home.
Infestation
There aren’t always obvious signs of a pest infestation as animals and insects can hide inside walls, under carpeting and even beneath floorboards.
Inspectors will check the exterior of the home as closely as possible for any potential entrances.
Roof issues
Issues with the roof may be missed if simply viewing it from the ground. Prior to the home inspection, it’s a good idea to ask the seller how old the roof is, as an old one is likely to have issues that need fixing.
HVAC issues
Inspectors may not run a full test of the HVAC system. The age of the system, however, is usually a good indicator of its state. In addition, inspecting visible air ducts will usually give you a good idea of the system’s overall state.
While inspectors tend to provide very thorough evaluations, there are things that should give you pause even without one. While not all of these things are deal breakers, they’re all worth being aware of when negotiating a price for your new home.
Real Estate
How millennials are changing the housing market
Millennials are increasingly looking to become homeowners. Here are four trends that are gaining in popularity as more of them enter the housing market.
1. Intergenerational living
It’s increasingly common for millennials to live with their parents, even after they’ve started a family of their own. Laneway homes and basement suites are very popular as they allow kids to buy into the home and eventually take over the main living area. This has the advantage of letting parents downsize without moving.
2. The sharing economy
Renting out part of their homes allows millennials to maintain their quality of life while making it possible for them to invest in real estate. Houses with areas that can be rented out easily are thus in high demand.
3. Move-in ready homes
Millennials approach the housing market with limited financial resources and with a concern for their work-life balance. Many of them aren’t willing to spend time or money on renovating a house or buying new appliances.
4. Accessible neighborhoods
The importance of location isn’t new, but millennials tend to value living in areas that are within walking distance to their place of work. The proximity of shops and public transit are also important.
Developers, investors and anyone intending to buy or sell a home should keep these trends in mind, as they’re likely to become more influential in the coming years.
Real Estate
3 times you don’t need a 20% down payment
Saving up for a 20 percent down payment, while preferred, isn’t always the best strategy for buying a home. Here are three times you shouldn’t bother with it.
1. Prices are going up fast. You’re interested in a house selling for $500,000, but you only have $50,000 saved up. You can wait until you’ve saved the full 20 percent or buy now and pay insurance on the mortgage. The problem is that if prices go up, that 20 percent down payment will also increase. In these cases, it may be more advantageous to buy now.
2. You need the cash. Sometimes a problem with the house only becomes apparent after the purchase is finalized. Or, you may have planned to make some repairs or update the appliances. In such cases, putting down less than 20 per cent lets you deal with these expenses instead of having to take out an additional loan.
3. You don’t want to wait. If you’re starting a family, it may be worth it to pay insurance on your mortgage to ensure that you don’t miss out on a great home.
Being flexible with your down payment could pay off. It’s a matter of considering the market, your future plans and your current needs.
Real Estate
3 reasons to live in your new home before renovating it
If you’ve recently bought a fixer-upper, you may be eager to start renovating right away. However, while basic plumbing and electric upgrades should be made as soon as possible, here’s why you may want to hold off on any non-essential improvements.
1. You could change your mind
Your decision to remodel should be informed by day-to-day experience. This is because living in your new house is likely to provide you with additional information about it, thereby altering some or all of your original plans.
2. You should take a break
Starting a renovation project involves hiring contractors, securing permits, choosing materials and more. Plus, some projects can take over a year to complete.
Given that buying a home can be as demanding as a part-time job, it may be better to give yourself time to recuperate your energy before you make any upgrades.
3. You should plan carefully
As you continue to live in your new home, you’re bound to discover additional things that need work. It often makes more financial sense to complete a large number of renovations at once rather than working through them one by one.
Taking the time to live in your new home before upgrading it will help you make better choices, save you money and allow you to better plan your renovation projects.
Real Estate
4 things reality TV gets wrong about real estate
Reality television shows featuring luxurious estates, perfectly staged rooms, exciting bidding wars and the buyer living happily ever after may inspire you to shop for your own dream home. However, these programs misrepresent real estate transactions in a number of ways. Here’s four of them.
1. You’ll find your dream home quickly
Some realtors are reporting that their clients are increasingly impatient when house hunting. Real estate television shows often limit themselves to three viewings. In reality, finding your dream home may mean looking at upwards of 20 different properties and may take more than a year.
2. You can afford your dream home
Many home improvement and real estate shows are filmed in areas with low property values and labor costs. Homebuyers are often shocked when they realize how much it’ll cost to buy or remodel a home.
3. Everything should be perfect
These reality shows create very high expectations on the part of prospective buyers, with many of them approaching sellers with a long list of deal breakers. Doing this is a good way to lose a bidding war or otherwise pass on a wonderful home.
4. Fixing up a house is easy
Keep in mind that television programs featuring fixer-uppers don’t show you the process of securing permits and hiring contractors. This can take months, and people often underestimate just how long, and how expensive, fixing up a house can be.
When trying to navigate the real estate market, unrealistic expectations can lead you astray. This is why working with a reliable realtor is so important, as they can help you articulate your needs, manage your expectations and find a home you’ll be proud to call your own.
Real Estate
Top tips for long-distance house hunters
Buying a house from afar can be challenging. Here are four tips to make the process a little easier.
1. Clarify your needs
First and foremost, you need to establish your priorities and your non-negotiables. Are you willing to renovate? What’s your budget? How important are schools? This will help you narrow down your options and thereby save you time.
2. Go online
Your first step should be to find out as much as possible about the neighborhoods you’re considering. What are commute times like? Are there issues with crime rates? How good are the schools? Don’t limit your search to factors that affect you directly: a house in a great area has more resale value.
3. Get someone on the ground
The internet is helpful, but you’ll need someone on the ground to really get a sense of what your options are. Spend time finding a good realtor, especially one that’s familiar with the area and who’ll take the time to communicate with you and answer your questions.
4. Plan to travel
It’s a good idea to spend a few days visiting houses on your short list. Give yourself enough time to see each one without rushing.
Long-distance house hunting isn’t easy. However, with the help of a good realtor, you’ll be able to find a great home that meets your needs.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – November 2019
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2019. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings were DOWN -14.8% in October 2019. Numbers recover a little, but are still down by -7.9% in November.
- Closed sales are UP 46.5%.
- Average Median Sold $230,000 in October and has climbed to $252,500 in November.
- Average Days on Market 55. In my opinion, anything under 60 days is great!
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2019 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated December 2019
Jennifer Avery, Realtor
“Your Happy Home Expert”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
