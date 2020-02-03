9 tips to reduce unnecessary spending

In order to improve your financial situation, you’ll likely need to adopt more responsible spending habits and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Here are nine tips to get you started.

1. Begin by finding the cheapest banking plan that meets your needs. For instance, there’s no point in paying for 50 transactions a month if you only make 10.

2. Try to pay your bills on time to avoid penalties and interest rate hikes.

3. Only use your financial institution’s banking machines to avoid paying additional fees.

4. Brew your own coffee and pack lunches instead of eating out.

5. Look for special offers and deals and try to shop at stores that do price-matching.

6. If at all possible, wait for the articles you want to go on sale. However, you should never buy something just because its price was discounted.

7. Save on your power bill by lowering the thermostat when you aren’t home. You can also cut down on how much you pay for gas by walking or biking when possible.

8. Do the math and determine whether it might cost less to take public transit, carpool or rent a car from time to time rather than to buy one.

9. Opt for less expensive leisure activities, like borrowing books and movies from your local public library instead of buying them or going out to the movies.

With a little discipline and creativity, you can save without feeling like you’re missing out on the things you love.