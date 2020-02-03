Home
9 tips to reduce unnecessary spending
In order to improve your financial situation, you’ll likely need to adopt more responsible spending habits and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Here are nine tips to get you started.
1. Begin by finding the cheapest banking plan that meets your needs. For instance, there’s no point in paying for 50 transactions a month if you only make 10.
2. Try to pay your bills on time to avoid penalties and interest rate hikes.
3. Only use your financial institution’s banking machines to avoid paying additional fees.
4. Brew your own coffee and pack lunches instead of eating out.
5. Look for special offers and deals and try to shop at stores that do price-matching.
6. If at all possible, wait for the articles you want to go on sale. However, you should never buy something just because its price was discounted.
7. Save on your power bill by lowering the thermostat when you aren’t home. You can also cut down on how much you pay for gas by walking or biking when possible.
8. Do the math and determine whether it might cost less to take public transit, carpool or rent a car from time to time rather than to buy one.
9. Opt for less expensive leisure activities, like borrowing books and movies from your local public library instead of buying them or going out to the movies.
With a little discipline and creativity, you can save without feeling like you’re missing out on the things you love.
Making the residence transition easier
Any move can be stressful, but moving into a retirement home can be particularly daunting. Here are some things you can do to make the transition easier.
Before the move
It’s a good idea to visit your new home before moving in so that you’re familiar with the place and know how to get around. You could also reach out to some of the residents to get more information regarding the ins and outs of the community.
If you’re anxious, scared or over¬whelmed, know that these feelings are completely normal. However, it’s a good idea to talk to someone. Indeed, confiding in the people closest to you can be hugely beneficial.
Moving day
Devote some time to personalizing your unit. Decorate it with the items you brought from your previous home to make it feel more comfortable. Surroundings that feel familiar and personal will help you feel like you belong.
After the move
Don’t wait too long before mingling with the other residents. Even if you’re not entirely at ease, stay open to meeting new people and consult the community calendar to see if there’s anything that grabs your interest.
Remember that the residence staff will be available to help if you need anything.
What do I do with all this time?
For most people, work is their main activity and interest throughout their lives. They dread the thought of retirement out of fear of boredom. And for good reason; when you leave the working world, you lose your established routines, your social network, and a sense of belonging. You lose the pleasure of having found your very own niche somewhere in society. Suddenly, you’re deprived of all your reference points, and you’re just not sure who you are anymore. You might feel useless with all that free time on your hands. And you know that in order to adapt to this new reality, you’ll have to learn to restructure your life somehow.
If you want to be able to look forward to retirement, it can help if you prepare yourself. How? Take stock of your life and flesh out which things are really important to you. This kind of discernment will help you determine what stimulates you and meets your needs. When you’ve figured out what’s important to you and what your real values are, it will be easier to find activities, causes, and projects to get involved with once you retire.
But finding a hobby isn’t enough. To avoid isolation, try to expand your social network before retiring. Even though your job allowed you to build friendships, working relationships rarely last after retirement, despite our best intentions.
Progressive retirement can be a good way to ease the transition between work and retirement. Volunteering and mentoring are also options that can allow you to stay active and continue to be involved in your field of expertise or interest.
Take stock of your life so you can define your needs and prepare for retirement.
The problem with anesthesia-free pet dental cleaning
Most pet owners are aware of the dangers of poor dental health in their pets; chronic bad breath is probably the most striking one. But a big area of confusion is how best to have your pet’s teeth cleaned. During National Pet Dental Health Month, the American Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Dental College would like pet owners to think about the risks involved with anesthesia-free dental scaling.
Plaque and tartar are caused by bacteria; these bacteria can circulate in the bloodstream and affect your pet’s major organs, and rotten teeth can affect his ability to eat nutritious food. Some pet owners opt for anesthesia-free teeth cleaning because they believe it’s less intrusive and less painful. But the AVDC is clear on the fact that the risks you run with that kind of procedure are far greater than any involved with anesthesia.
With a professional deep scaling done under anesthesia, the veterinarian can clean under the gum line, where the real problems are. Because the animal is sedated, the cleaning is more thorough and gentler. And the scaling instruments used on the teeth surfaces during non-anesthesia cleanings leave grooves that are susceptible to further bacteria development.
Contact your veterinarian about a professional dental cleaning if you notice these signs in your dog or cat:
• swollen red gums that bleed
• rotten-egg breath
• difficulty eating hard foods
How to define spaces in an open concept home
If you’re decorating an open concept home, you’ll need to think about how to demarcate distinct areas within the layout. Here are some tips to help you do this.
Paint in shades of one color
Painting various areas in different shades of the same color is a great way to visually separate one zone from another. To make sure your home maintains a cohesive look, choose a single accent color and use it throughout the space.
Strategically place furniture
Sofas, chairs and tables can be placed in ways that indicate where one space ends and another begins. For example, you could place your couch in the middle of a room with its back to your dining table, clearly marking where the living space ends and the dining area begins.
Mix up your flooring
Flooring can also help you create distinct zones. A simple way to do this is to lay down one or more rugs. Just make sure they’re big enough to fill their designated areas.
Install various types of lighting
By using an assortment of different fixtures and lamps, you can make sure you have the right lighting for every space and help delineate where one area ends and the next begins.
By following these tips, your large and airy space will feel warm and intimate.
What dental care does my dog need?
Poor dental hygiene in dogs can lead to diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis—not to mention bad breath—just as it does in humans. To protect your dog’s oral health, you should brush his teeth on a daily basis. When you begin this type of routine, it’s important to go slowly. First, get your pet accustomed to having its nose and teeth touched; let it taste the pet-specific toothpaste and brush only the front teeth in the beginning. Day by day, and at your dog’s pace, spend a bit more time with the cleaning until you’re able to brush all the teeth. It’s only necessary to brush the outer surfaces. Remember to reward your pet after each session.
A healthy diet can also help prevent oral disease, and chewing on rawhide strips helps remove tartar. Visit the veterinarian at least once a year for an oral examination that includes a cleaning, descaling and X-rays when necessary. Talk to your veterinarian for more information about keeping your pet’s mouth healthy.
Second mortgages: the pros and cons
A second mortgage, also called a home equity loan, involves borrowing money against the portion of your home that you own. To put it simply, if you have a $350,000 mortgage on a home you bought for $400,000, you have $50,000 of equity and may be able to use some of it to consolidate debts or finance a project. Here are the pros and cons of doing so.
Pros
A common reason for taking out a second mortgage is to consolidate debts with a loan that has a lower interest rate, thus saving money in the long run. In addition, it offers flexible payment arrangements, as you can also negotiate for a longer or shorter amortization period, which is the length of time you have to repay the loan.
Cons
The interest rate will be higher than that of your first mortgage. In addition, you need to have enough equity to cover the entirety of the debts you mean to consolidate.
The most serious downside, however, is that paying off credit card debt with a second mortgage means transforming an unsecured debt into a secured debt by putting your home up as collateral. If you fail to make your payments, the bank may be entitled to foreclose on your home.
Before applying for a second mortgage, speak with your financial adviser. If you’re struggling financially, it may also be a good idea to seek debt counseling to assess whether a second mortgage is the best option.
