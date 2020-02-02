Home
The problem with anesthesia-free pet dental cleaning
Most pet owners are aware of the dangers of poor dental health in their pets; chronic bad breath is probably the most striking one. But a big area of confusion is how best to have your pet’s teeth cleaned. During National Pet Dental Health Month, the American Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Dental College would like pet owners to think about the risks involved with anesthesia-free dental scaling.
Plaque and tartar are caused by bacteria; these bacteria can circulate in the bloodstream and affect your pet’s major organs, and rotten teeth can affect his ability to eat nutritious food. Some pet owners opt for anesthesia-free teeth cleaning because they believe it’s less intrusive and less painful. But the AVDC is clear on the fact that the risks you run with that kind of procedure are far greater than any involved with anesthesia.
With a professional deep scaling done under anesthesia, the veterinarian can clean under the gum line, where the real problems are. Because the animal is sedated, the cleaning is more thorough and gentler. And the scaling instruments used on the teeth surfaces during non-anesthesia cleanings leave grooves that are susceptible to further bacteria development.
Contact your veterinarian about a professional dental cleaning if you notice these signs in your dog or cat:
• swollen red gums that bleed
• rotten-egg breath
• difficulty eating hard foods
Home
How to define spaces in an open concept home
If you’re decorating an open concept home, you’ll need to think about how to demarcate distinct areas within the layout. Here are some tips to help you do this.
Paint in shades of one color
Painting various areas in different shades of the same color is a great way to visually separate one zone from another. To make sure your home maintains a cohesive look, choose a single accent color and use it throughout the space.
Strategically place furniture
Sofas, chairs and tables can be placed in ways that indicate where one space ends and another begins. For example, you could place your couch in the middle of a room with its back to your dining table, clearly marking where the living space ends and the dining area begins.
Mix up your flooring
Flooring can also help you create distinct zones. A simple way to do this is to lay down one or more rugs. Just make sure they’re big enough to fill their designated areas.
Install various types of lighting
By using an assortment of different fixtures and lamps, you can make sure you have the right lighting for every space and help delineate where one area ends and the next begins.
By following these tips, your large and airy space will feel warm and intimate.
Home
What dental care does my dog need?
Poor dental hygiene in dogs can lead to diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis—not to mention bad breath—just as it does in humans. To protect your dog’s oral health, you should brush his teeth on a daily basis. When you begin this type of routine, it’s important to go slowly. First, get your pet accustomed to having its nose and teeth touched; let it taste the pet-specific toothpaste and brush only the front teeth in the beginning. Day by day, and at your dog’s pace, spend a bit more time with the cleaning until you’re able to brush all the teeth. It’s only necessary to brush the outer surfaces. Remember to reward your pet after each session.
A healthy diet can also help prevent oral disease, and chewing on rawhide strips helps remove tartar. Visit the veterinarian at least once a year for an oral examination that includes a cleaning, descaling and X-rays when necessary. Talk to your veterinarian for more information about keeping your pet’s mouth healthy.
Home
Second mortgages: the pros and cons
A second mortgage, also called a home equity loan, involves borrowing money against the portion of your home that you own. To put it simply, if you have a $350,000 mortgage on a home you bought for $400,000, you have $50,000 of equity and may be able to use some of it to consolidate debts or finance a project. Here are the pros and cons of doing so.
Pros
A common reason for taking out a second mortgage is to consolidate debts with a loan that has a lower interest rate, thus saving money in the long run. In addition, it offers flexible payment arrangements, as you can also negotiate for a longer or shorter amortization period, which is the length of time you have to repay the loan.
Cons
The interest rate will be higher than that of your first mortgage. In addition, you need to have enough equity to cover the entirety of the debts you mean to consolidate.
The most serious downside, however, is that paying off credit card debt with a second mortgage means transforming an unsecured debt into a secured debt by putting your home up as collateral. If you fail to make your payments, the bank may be entitled to foreclose on your home.
Before applying for a second mortgage, speak with your financial adviser. If you’re struggling financially, it may also be a good idea to seek debt counseling to assess whether a second mortgage is the best option.
Home
4 ways to avoid a renovation disaster
Whether you just bought a fixer-upper or are upgrading your home, avoiding renovation mistakes will save you time and money. Here are four rules to follow that will ensure your next project goes smoothly.
1. Have a plan
Taking the time to plan your project will save you time and money in the long run. Make a list of every improvement you want to make, decide on the order in which they should be completed and then establish a timeline and budget.
2. Expect the unexpected
More often than not, you’ll encounter unexpected issues when renovating your home. Always allow yourself more time and money than you think you’ll need. This way, unforeseen complications are less likely to delay completion.
3. Make room in the budget
Whether you’re completing the work yourself or hiring contractors, you should allow for a contingency of at least 15 percent and ideally 25 percent. The additional funds will allow you to deal with unexpected problems.
4. Don’t DIY everything
Trying to do everything yourself can be overwhelming. More importantly, some things need to be done by professionals, no matter how handy you are. This includes structural as well as electrical work.
By following these tips, you’ll avoid making mistakes and help ensure that your next home improvement project goes smoothly.
Home
Leisure activities: the key to a happy retirement
Are you approaching retirement? You need to start thinking about what you’ll do with the priceless gift of time that you’ll be receiving. To fully appreciate this new stage of your life rather than dreading it, you just have to be well prepared. So take stock of your interests, and take control of the situation now by listing all the activities you would like to indulge in when you’re well rested.
Fun activities
Consider a variety of activities that you can do alone, as a couple, with family, or friends. This is a great opportunity to take up knitting in order to relax, try new restaurants with your spouse, go to shows or sports events with the family, or contact friends you haven’t seen for ages. Quilting, poker, reading, golf, movies, jigsaw puzzles, hiking, museums—the possibilities are endless and so you’re sure to find a hobby that is in tune with your interests.
Classes for enriching the mind
You never had time to pursue your passions? The time has come to remedy the situation; take a class in music, art, sports, computers, language, cooking, or sewing. Take classes to develop a long-neglected talent, to perfect an art that you’ve already familiar with, or to get acquainted with a new discipline.
Discussion groups
Will you miss all those discussions with your work colleagues? Join a group to share your passions or just to meet people and exchange ideas and opinions. You might want to join a book or bridge club, a bowling or hockey league, or do lawn bowling or sing in a choir.
If you take the time to plan your leisure activities, your retirement will be relaxing but never boring!
Make the most of your retirement by planning some leisure activities.
Home
5 makeup tips to make your complexion glow
As you age, your skin will undergo a number of changes that can impact the way makeup looks on your face. Here are five tips that can help you achieve a more radiant glow.
1. Choose the right creams. Deeply nourishing creams are typically shiny, heavy and best used at night. For a day cream, choose something liquid-like with a light texture and a matte finish.
2. Hide imperfections. If you want to use a concealer, opt for a liquid product instead of the stick version, which can accumulate in wrinkles.
3. Use the right foundation. Choose a product that closely matches your skin tone but with a touch of pink to help you achieve a more luminous look. To avoid a caked-on appearance, apply foundation in thin layers until you create the desired effect.
4. Highlight your eyes. Opt for mascaras that elongate your eyelashes and eyeshadow with a neutral or pale hue to brighten your eyes. Ideally, avoid applying anything to the underside of your eyes, as it’s likely to draw attention to dark circles, if you have them.
5. Apply lipstick. Bright, classic colors work well with nearly any style. Apply a lip liner to the outline of your mouth to better define it, and use a brush to put on the lipstick, as doing so ensures every groove is coated with color.
To get recommendations for your specific skin type, don’t hesitate to ask a cosmetician at your pharmacy or to consult an esthetician in your area.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 29.66"Hg
UV index: 2
65/53°F
61/44°F