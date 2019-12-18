American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert

The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Virginia.

The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.

The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, Mark Malechek and Kristin Fristoe.

All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.

The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.

Enjoy the Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video: