Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of January
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of January 2020. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, January 2
- First Day of Winter Reading Club: During these cold and snowy days, hibernate with a good book! Sign up for Winter Reading Club online or at the library, check out some great library books to read, log your books, then come in for some terrific prizes. For all ages.
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time and 11:00 Preschool Story Time: Happy Winter! Our stories, songs, and craft today will reflect all the fun that children can have during the winter! Siblings welcome.
- 2:00 Teen Escape Room: Escape the Cave. Can you solve intricate puzzles, decode riddles, and unlock secrets, to escape the cave within an hour? For ages 12-18. Registration begins December 2.
Friday, January 3
- 2:00 Escape Room, Jr.: Escape the Cave. Can you solve intricate puzzles, decode riddles, and unlock secrets, to escape the cave within an hour? For ages 8-11. Registration begins December 3.
Saturday, January 4
- 10:00 Books and Barks: Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins December 4.
- 2:00 Wild Winter: Hibernation happens differently for the many animals that sleep throughout the winter. Join us as a staff member from the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center teaches us about the winter habits of a variety of animals. We expect a corn snake, an Eastern wood turtle, an Arctic fox, and a bird of prey to be in attendance. The whole family will enjoy this up-close look at some amazing animals!
Tuesday, January 7
- 11:00 Time for Baby: What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. Happy New Year and New Beginnings will be the themes this month. Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, we will learn more about service dogs this week. For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 7.
Wednesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 9
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
We’ll have a fuzzy, furry, fun story time with our Favorite Bears! Bring your favorite bear to the library to share the stories, songs, and craft! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, January 11
- 11:00 Art by Carmine: Art by Carmine is a special needs art discovery program. Participants will observe Carmine the dog as he paints, then have the opportunity to paint wooden stars. Young people will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about dogs, stars, and their art during a story circle. This program is for ages 8 – 18. Please register in advance. Participants should have a caregiver or attendant present in the program.
- 2:00 Cupcake Wars: Can you judge a book by its cover? How about a cupcake? Can you tell what is in it by looking? Come make cupcakes with unusual ingredients, decorate pre-made cupcakes, and taste all of them. (This program will involve dairy products, eggs, meat, and gluten.) For ages 12 – 18. Registration begins December 11.
Tuesday, January 14
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, this week we’ll learn about Alaska, the last frontier. For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 14.
Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Get ready for a belly laugh! This week, Miss Pattie will read Funny Stories. We’ll have a craft, songs, and finger plays, also. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, January 18
- 11:00 Kooky Chefs Cook the World: Alaska. What do people eat in the snowy, frozen state of Alaska? Come to Kooky Chefs to find out and help prepare some Alaskan dishes. For ages 8 and up. Registration begins December 18.
- 3:00 Open a Book: The award-winning team at Rainbow Puppets has created a new musical review that shares the joy of reading through music, dance, puppetry, and story-telling. It’s a travelling early reading program designed around our new children’s book. And thanks to a very generous grant from Optima Health, each child will receive a storybook, created especially for this production that re-tells many of the highlights of the program. Students can relive and re-tell the stories to their families. The whole family is invited to this joyful celebration of reading!
Tuesday, January 21
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, this week we’ll learn about the excitement of dog sledding! For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 21.
Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
What’s in Outer Space? Our stories, songs, and craft will highlight planets, stars, and the other amazing things to be discovered. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, January 25
- 11:00 Goldilocks and the Three Bears: A Story Ballet. Join us in a celebration of classic literature through dance! The whole family will enjoy this ballet performance, presented by the Northern Virginia Academy of Ballet.
- 2:00 Aspiring Artists: Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. Using the classic scissor cutting art of Scherenschnitte, we will make silhouettes in a nature scape background of the artist’s choice. For ages 7 and up. Registration begins December 25.
Tuesday, January 28
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, we will discuss how sicknesses and diseases spread. For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 28.
Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Puppies are cuddly! Puppies are cute! Our stories, songs, and craft will be about our friends, the puppies! Siblings welcome.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, December 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Doolittle”
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
Community Events
Skyline Chimers Christmas Concert 2019
On December 20, 2019 the Skyline Chimers held their annual Christmas Concert at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. The Chimers didn’t let their disabilities get in the way of performing to nearly a full house. Under the direction of Allyson Gillispie, the groups performance was amazing. The Christmas spirit and joy shows in their faces.
The Chimers include: Hunter Celec, Elise Deardurff, Chase Dove, Skyeann Dove, Chris Feehan, Izzy Kelly, Morgan Miller, Kevin Olson, Carl Olson, Shannon Stewart, Timmy Alger and Thomas Jenkins.
A special thanks to all the volunteers that help make this concert such a success.
We spoke with Allyson after the concert and she filled us in on future plans. The Royal Examiner’s camera captured the event, so now watch and enjoy the concert.
Community Events
Virginia Beer Museum hosts ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ competition to raise the holiday ‘spirits’
It was fun for all ages at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum’s “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest Friday evening, December 20th on Chester Street. A highly competitive campaign to show the sheer ugliness and/or bad taste in Christmas attire saw the top three places go to Victoria Stemmer, Susan Bantawan and Alec Tweedie.
Tweedie’s third place attire was an impressive walking Christmas Tree hoodie sweater – but who wants to see a spangled tree coming for them? – It may not have liked what you’ve placed under it OR the fact you cut it down to do so? Or as the tree itself described its look, “A rancid, disgusting Christmas tree” met with chants of “Chop it Down!!!” (That’s three exclamation points for third place)
However, Tweedie’s somewhat frightening bad taste was outdistanced by Bantawan’s “Naughty & Nice” grandmama look and winner Stemmer’s somewhat explicit reindeer party sweater.
Hey, sometimes it gets boring waiting for Santa to get back to the roof after a delivery, especially when he stops for milk and cookies, and sometimes a kiss from an appreciative mom, along the way.
The excited winner and sometime Beer Museum Helltown Saloon bartender exuded after her win, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Beer Museum, with love – and thank you, mom” (Mama don’t raise no losers).
Beer Museum patrons provided a wide and tasty variety of food for the occasion; and Helltown Saloon barkeep for the event Jennifer Mulligan kept holiday festive history of Virginia craft beer connoisseurs informed about their refreshment options, as well as potential consequences of any “Ugly Sweater” campaign violations as contestants and their supporters maneuvered for the cash prizes.
And in the spirit of the season, Beer Museum ownership handed out Christmas gift certificates as the evening was winding down.
Community Events
Holiday Party moments from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center celebrated the holidays this week with their annual Holiday Party. Hors D’Oeuvres were by Downtown Catering and were absolutely delicious! Lovely arrangements were done by Joey Waters. Christmas music set the mood by T.E.D.Trio – Tim Grant, Eric Olson, and Dwight Myers. Enjoy these photos by Franzi Lee!
The mission of the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is to provide support, education and information to women in Warren County for the empowerment of their personal, family and work lives. Please visit www.frwrc.org to learn more! If you are interested in attending their next event, you are in luck! Wine Tasting Uncorked on January 16th is sure to be a hit: CLICK HERE for more details.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Virginia.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, Mark Malechek and Kristin Fristoe.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Community Events
Elks and FRPD combine to give needy kids a Christmas to remember
The local Elks Club and Front Royal’s Police Department combined to provide a special Christmas for 55 children last week, the kids arriving at the club with their parents for a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
They were also greeted by police officers led by Sgt. Robbie Seal, who is also an Elk, and members of the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) unit who had two K-9 dogs in training along for the affair.
Pizzas were donated by Anthony’s Pizza, Fox’s Pizza, and Melting Pot, and each family received bags of groceries to take home. Big Lots and Walmart also participated in the party, as did Elks member Ann Hall who donated homemade desserts.
Participating children, who each received at least three Christmas gifts, were nominated by elementary school counselors. Elk Jane Wine, club secretary, and Seal coordinated the event which, Wine said, resulted in many hugs, much laughter and “just a few tears.”
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
57/33°F
59/38°F