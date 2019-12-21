Community Events
Skyline Chimers Christmas Concert 2019
On December 20, 2019 the Skyline Chimers held their annual Christmas Concert at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. The Chimers didn’t let their disabilities get in the way of performing to nearly a full house. Under the direction of Allyson Gillispie, the groups performance was amazing. The Christmas spirit and joy shows in their faces.
The Chimers include: Hunter Celec, Elise Deardurff, Chase Dove, Skyeann Dove, Chris Feehan, Izzy Kelly, Morgan Miller, Kevin Olson, Carl Olson, Shannon Stewart, Timmy Alger and Thomas Jenkins.
A special thanks to all the volunteers that help make this concert such a success.
We spoke with Allyson after the concert and she filled us in on future plans. The Royal Examiner’s camera captured the event, so now watch and enjoy the concert.
Virginia Beer Museum hosts ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ competition to raise the holiday ‘spirits’
It was fun for all ages at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum’s “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest Friday evening, December 20th on Chester Street. A highly competitive campaign to show the sheer ugliness and/or bad taste in Christmas attire saw the top three places go to Victoria Stemmer, Susan Bantawan and Alec Tweedie.
Tweedie’s third place attire was an impressive walking Christmas Tree hoodie sweater – but who wants to see a spangled tree coming for them? – It may not have liked what you’ve placed under it OR the fact you cut it down to do so? Or as the tree itself described its look, “A rancid, disgusting Christmas tree” met with chants of “Chop it Down!!!” (That’s three exclamation points for third place)
However, Tweedie’s somewhat frightening bad taste was outdistanced by Bantawan’s “Naughty & Nice” grandmama look and winner Stemmer’s somewhat explicit reindeer party sweater.
Hey, sometimes it gets boring waiting for Santa to get back to the roof after a delivery, especially when he stops for milk and cookies, and sometimes a kiss from an appreciative mom, along the way.
The excited winner and sometime Beer Museum Helltown Saloon bartender exuded after her win, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Beer Museum, with love – and thank you, mom” (Mama don’t raise no losers).
Beer Museum patrons provided a wide and tasty variety of food for the occasion; and Helltown Saloon barkeep for the event Jennifer Mulligan kept holiday festive history of Virginia craft beer connoisseurs informed about their refreshment options, as well as potential consequences of any “Ugly Sweater” campaign violations as contestants and their supporters maneuvered for the cash prizes.
And in the spirit of the season, Beer Museum ownership handed out Christmas gift certificates as the evening was winding down.
Holiday Party moments from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center celebrated the holidays this week with their annual Holiday Party. Hors D’Oeuvres were by Downtown Catering and were absolutely delicious! Lovely arrangements were done by Joey Waters. Christmas music set the mood by T.E.D.Trio – Tim Grant, Eric Olson, and Dwight Myers. Enjoy these photos by Franzi Lee!
The mission of the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is to provide support, education and information to women in Warren County for the empowerment of their personal, family and work lives. Please visit www.frwrc.org to learn more! If you are interested in attending their next event, you are in luck! Wine Tasting Uncorked on January 16th is sure to be a hit: CLICK HERE for more details.
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Virginia.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, Mark Malechek and Kristin Fristoe.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Elks and FRPD combine to give needy kids a Christmas to remember
The local Elks Club and Front Royal’s Police Department combined to provide a special Christmas for 55 children last week, the kids arriving at the club with their parents for a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
They were also greeted by police officers led by Sgt. Robbie Seal, who is also an Elk, and members of the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) unit who had two K-9 dogs in training along for the affair.
Pizzas were donated by Anthony’s Pizza, Fox’s Pizza, and Melting Pot, and each family received bags of groceries to take home. Big Lots and Walmart also participated in the party, as did Elks member Ann Hall who donated homemade desserts.
Participating children, who each received at least three Christmas gifts, were nominated by elementary school counselors. Elk Jane Wine, club secretary, and Seal coordinated the event which, Wine said, resulted in many hugs, much laughter and “just a few tears.”
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, December 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Christmas Classics: “White Christmas” | Dec. 21 & 22 @ 10am
CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Spies in Disguise”
- “Doolittle”
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Birds of Prey”
‘Yappy Hour’ 2019 finale announced for Friday, Dec. 20, at ViNoVa on Main Street
“Yappy Hour”, a long-running weekly fundraiser for Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, will celebrate the holidays on Friday, December 20, at ViNoVa Tapas Bar and Restaurant, 124 East Main, 5-7 p.m.; and launch a-new January 3, 2020, to continue its weekly fete for the animals.
The re-introduction of “Yappy Hour” last September – from 2010 it ran for two years each Friday at the same location under a different name, raising some $12,000 for the shelter – has returned more than $1,500 to the shelter and provided hours of added enjoyment to those frequenting the new and unique downtown hostelry.
Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers said the shelter would provide a handsome, handmade bird feeder for “silent auction” this Friday, along with other fundraising activities which have proved popular among restaurant customers the past three months.
Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) President Ellen Aders and members of her board of directors have been active in hosting the weekly event. Restaurant owners Rachel Failmezger and Chef Chris Kenworthy generously dedicate a percentage of the evenings’ “take” to HSWC.
Rachel’s husband Christian, operator of nearby PaveMint Tap and Smokehouse, and this writer, a past president of HSWC, initiated the first edition of “Yappy Hour” in Front Royal in the old Vino e Formaggio wine bar in 2010.
Updating recent activities of the animal shelter, Bowers, who this month completed her first year at the helm, announced the “holiday appeal” for funds netted $10,000. She said the next “fun” activity would be a “polar plunge” into the chill waters of the Shenandoah River February 1.
Over Christmas, some 100 animals including 80 cats and 20 dogs, will be resident at the shelter. Often, the skeleton staff attending the animals over the holiday will bring in Christmas goodies for the homeless animals, along with their food and necessary medications, Bowers said.
