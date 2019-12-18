Seasonal
Christmas markets: holiday shopping at its best!
Are you ready to do your holiday shopping? Would you enjoy doing it while sipping on mulled wine and listening to carolers croon? If so, head to a nearby Christmas market and take in the best the holiday season has to offer.
You’ll find unique gifts for your loved ones made by local artisans and artists. If you’re on the lookout for one-of-a-kind jewelry, clothes, works of art or anything else, a Christmas market is the place to go. You can also pick up delicious goods to serve at your next party courtesy of the area’s butchers, cheesemakers, bakers and more.
However, shopping isn’t the only thing to do at your local Christmas market. There’s a slew of activities that the whole family will love. Musicians and carolers will undoubtedly be there to entertain you and you can make a craft to take home with you. The little ones may even get to meet Santa himself.
There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting a Christmas market, so head to one close to home.
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Nutmeg’s rebellion
It’s story time at the North Pole Animal Day Care. The teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, is about to read a book called Nutmeg’s Rebellion to the class.
“Who likes candy?” she asks.
“Me!” yell Mistral the penguin, Bianca the rabbit, Snowflake the polar bear, Storm the fox and Frost the snowy owl.
“Well, in that case, you’re going to love this story,” she says, as she opens the book.
“Once upon a time there was a place called Treat Town, a wonderful village where the houses were made of chocolate and the roads were made of nougat. There, each type of candy played an important role: the Licorice Nation guarded the town against the Evil Sweet Teeth, the Candy Cane Clan cared for the children, the Caramel Society kept dust and dirt off the roads and floors and the Gingerbread People were in charge of the town’s maintenance and upkeep.
“The Evil Sweet Teeth were a constant threat, but the village was a happy one, nonetheless. However, one Gingerbread woman named Nutmeg was unhappy with her job. All day, she repaired roofs, oiled machines and swept chimneys. But she often found herself dreaming of working with the Licorice Nation, the valiant sentinels of the town.
“One day, Nutmeg had had enough. She gathered her courage and went to the town meeting to speak to Mayor Gummy Bear and the town council. During question time, she stood up and said:
“‘Mr. Mayor, for hundreds of years, the Gingerbread People have maintained our village. While this is important work, not all of us are happy. I’d like to change my job. I want to guard the citizens of Treat Town, alongside the Licorice Nation.’
“There were exclamations of shock and surprise. Mayor Gummy Bear asked his advisers for their opinions on the matter. To Nutmeg’s surprise, most of them agreed that people should be able to choose their jobs. In fact, many of them had wished to do something different as well.
“After consulting the public, the mayor made a change in the municipal bylaws. All citizens could now choose which job they wanted, all thanks to a Gingerbread woman with a rebellious streak.”
“Wow! I always thought that rebels were bad guys,” says Snowflake.
“It all depends on the situation,” explains Rudolpha. “Peaceful rebellions like Nutmeg’s can be very good for society. And now, it’s snack time. Who wants a gingerbread cookie?”
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Christmas at Poinsettia Manor
Today, the children at the North Pole Animal Day Care welcome a special guest. Their teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, has invited Bliss, the elf with a heart of gold, to come tell them a story about her life.
“For my final project for Generosity 101, I had to bring happiness into someone’s life. To complete the assignment, I visited a retirement home called Poinsettia Manor.
“After observing the residents for a while, I chose to help Louisa, a sad woman who had recently moved in. I discovered that she had no one to celebrate Christmas with. Her husband, Edgar, had recently died and her children lived very far away. The holiday season was approaching, so I knew I had to act fast.
“I came up with a plan to bring cheer to her life. On her pillow, I placed a flyer for a dinner and dance party that would be happening the next night in the dining room. She was surprised when she saw it there. After reading it, she threw it right in the recycling bin.
“I wasn’t discouraged. During the night, I looked in her closet. I placed her fanciest dress right in the middle and pushed all the other clothes to the sides. I also found some nice shiny shoes and put them on the floor under the dress.
“The next morning, Louisa let out a little scream of surprise when she saw what I had done. The outfit seemed to bring back memories, and I heard her whisper, ‘it’s the dress I wore when Edgar and I won the waltz competition.’ She bent and took the invitation out of the bin and looked at it again.
“Later that day, Louisa put on her dress and shoes and went down to the dining room for the party. As she was serving herself from the buffet, she met Adele and Dorothy, two residents who, like her, would be spending the holiday alone. All evening, the three women chatted, laughed, danced and sang. I even heard them planning a Christmas dinner where each of them would bring a special dish.
“Children, I felt such a sense of pride knowing that thanks to my work, Louisa had found friends and was happy again.”
“Bright, you’re the best,” shouted Bianca the rabbit, as she jumped up to give the elf a hug.
“You’re right,” agreed the elf, “because that assignment earned me the best mark in the class!”
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
5 tips for maintaining kids’ routines during the holidays
Over the holiday season, it’s all too easy for your children’s routine to get thrown off track. Here are five tips to help you stick to a schedule and hopefully keep meltdowns to a minimum.
1. Prioritize sleep. Tired kids tend to get cranky, hyper and easily flustered. While a late night or two are almost inevitable at this time of year, overall, it’s best to maintain their regular sleep schedule.
2. Eat healthy. Make sure the entire family gets a healthy breakfast and lunch every day. Fill the kids up on fruits, vegetables and other healthy snacks before heading to a party. This way, they’ll have less room to gorge on cookies, cakes and other treats.
3. Entertain at home — or don’t. Some parents find it easier to host during the holidays, while others can’t imagine planning a party. Don’t be shy to let your loved ones know what works for your family.
4. Get exercise. Make sure your kids remain active over the holidays, and that they have sufficient time to run around. Consider visiting an indoor play park or indulging in some outdoor fun.
5. Make time for play. Avoid filling every free moment with a planned activity. Set aside time for playing at home and relaxing.
While sticking to a routine is beneficial for kids, doing so isn’t always feasible. Remember to be flexible and not worry too much if things don’t go as planned.
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: The race across the river
Every year, on the last Saturday before Christmas, the polar bears in the North Pole compete in a 60-mile race across White Whale River. Bear cubs can participate by crossing the thinnest part of the river, still a respectable 15 miles.
On the starting line, Snowflake is one of 57 swimmers. He’s nervous and excited about his first race. Across the river, he can see his parents, grandma, his friends from the North Pole Animal Day Care and his teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, supporting him. He thinks about what his father, the reigning champion of the race, told him during their training sessions in Floe Creek: “keep your rhythm, look in front of you and don’t forget to breathe.”
Santa shouts, “ho, ho, ho—go” to signal the start of the race.
Snowflake dives into the water and swims. He starts with a strong but steady pace that he knows he can maintain for a long time. His friend Swifty passes him at top speed and is soon out of sight. Slightly increasing his speed, Snowflake pulls ahead of the pack. Stroke after stroke, he maintains a comfortable lead on the other racers.
As the shore and finish line come into view, Snowflake sees Swifty treading water and looking distressed. Snowflake hesitates. Just a few more minutes and he could win the race. But he knows that if he was in his friend’s place, he’d want somebody to help him.
Snowflake stops where Swifty is struggling to keep moving. “Come on! You’re almost there. Don’t give up!” he says.
“I can’t. I’m so tired,” gasps his friend.
“Of course you can! Just try, you’re almost there.” With encouragement and a few nudges, Snowflake and his friend make it to the finish line.
“Tied for seventh place,” says Swifty sadly. “If you hadn’t stopped to help me, you would have been a champion like your father.”
“Maybe, but my dad says that helping others is more important than winning,” answers Snowflake.
Snowflake’s supporters approach him. “What a wonderful thing you did, son. I’m proud of you,” says his mother, hugging him.
“That’s my boy!” repeats his father to anyone that will listen.
“Congratulations, Snowflake, that was wonderful,” says Rudolpha. “Who won the race?”
Nobody in the group knows, but the reaction to Snowflake helping his friend makes him feel as though he’s a winner.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
4 ways to fight holiday fatigue
The holidays are a busy time of year and many people push themselves to the point of exhaustion in an effort to try and keep up. If this sounds a little too familiar, here are some tips for enjoying the season without running yourself into the ground.
1. Eat well. With treats and sweets readily available everywhere you go, it’s all too easy to overindulge. When you’re home, make healthy, balanced meals. Avoid overeating by chewing slowly during holiday feasts. And be sure to drink plenty of water.
2. Move often. Regular exercise gives you more energy and helps you get the sleep you need. If the weather permits, head out for a jog or try your hand at winter sports like skiing or snowshoeing. If you don’t enjoy outdoor activities, head to a yoga class or to the gym.
3. Sleep soundly. While it may seem unfeasible, do try to go to bed and wake up at the same times as you normally do. If necessary, take afternoon naps, just not too late in the day or for more than an hour.
4. Pace yourself. Instead of running around doing everything at the last minute, start early this year. Shop in November, decorate during the first week of December and gather the groceries well before your guests are due to arrive. You can even make and freeze some of your holiday dishes in advance.
Remember, you don’t have to accept every invitation you receive. Do what brings you the most joy and say no to things that aren’t worthwhile. Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask for help or to delegate some tasks to family members.
Visiting seniors during the holidays: 5 issues to look out for
Visiting elderly relatives and friends during the holiday season is a great way to make them feel loved and is especially welcome if they happen to live alone. But if you don’t see them often, you may want to take note of their health and overall condition. Here are five things to look out for when you visit seniors for the holidays.
1. Weight loss
A number of conditions can cause seniors to lose their appetite, and some of them find cooking for one difficult. When visiting, take the time to look around the kitchen to find out whether the refrigerator and cupboards are stocked with fresh food. If not, ask if they need help getting groceries or cooking. Keep in mind that weight loss can also signal a serious health issue.
2. Memory loss
Forgetfulness itself isn’t a concern. However, signs of serious memory loss such as placing items in unusual places, repeating the same thing over and over, mixing up words, and getting lost in familiar areas may warrant a trip to the doctor.
3. Mental health issues
Depression among seniors is on the rise and those who are socially isolated are at an increased risk. Worrisome signs include withdrawal from social activities, insomnia (or oversleeping), loss of interest in hobbies, loss of appetite and changes in personality and mood.
4. Mobility issues
A senior’s level of mobility can change drastically in a short period of time. Such a change can sometimes present a danger. It’s therefore a good idea to ensure that the seniors you visit during the holidays have homes that match their current level of mobility. Uncompleted household chores may indicate an issue.
5. Social isolation
Helping seniors combat social isolation is important, as doing so has been shown to reduce the likelihood of them experiencing depression and other mental health issues. What’s more, by remaining socially active seniors can prevent or mitigate cognitive impairments. If the senior you’re visiting is isolated, help them come up with a plan to make new friends in the new year.
While holiday visits are welcome, it’s just as important to visit the seniors you care about throughout the year. Regular visits will keep you abreast of their health and overall condition and help stave off social isolation to boot.
