Cost of retirement: More expensive than you might think
The cost of retirement can vary dramatically depending on where you live and what choices you make before you retire.
Ideally, you want to have enough social security and investments to maintain your current lifestyle.
While investment advisors routinely say $1 million in investments will ensure a happy retirement, this is not necessarily true. In high-tax states with high cost of living, a big retirement pot is probably essential. But, in lower tax states with lower cost of living, retirees might need about a fourth of that amount.
The key question is how you prepare before retirement.
– Run the numbers. Check with Social Security for an estimate of retirement income. But, remember your medicare and taxes will be deducted from social security, so that number will be lower.
For other income, you will be paying cash for taxes. Look at all your expenses. Medicare plus supplements and prescriptions could run more than you think. For example, some prescriptions could cost $100-$300 per month, even with a prescription plan.
– Get out of debt. The best strategy is to be out of debt before retirement. Aim for zero credit balances.
– Pay off the mortgage. In some cases holding a mortgage might be financially wise, depending on how much your investments are making as opposed to the interest rate on your mortgage. But good general advice is to pay off the mortgage before retirement.
– Transportation. Plan to have a late model car that is paid off before retirement. A car payment soaks up retirement funds.
– Emergency fund. Build one with at least 3 to 6 months of expenses. Emergencies won’t stop just because you are retired and you won’t have money coming in. You must avoid credit card debt.
– Long-term care insurance. Plan early to buy long-term care insurance when prices will be lower.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
4 tips for a hassle-free holiday
Are you planning a trip? If so, here are four things you can do to ensure your holiday goes smoothly.
1. Book everything early
Reserve your hotel, motel or campsite as early as possible. The same goes for all plane tickets and car rentals. By booking things in advance, you guarantee that you have the best possible experience at the lowest possible price.
2. Double-check your documents
Make sure your driver’s license, passport and travel insurance are all up to date and won’t expire any time soon.
3. Think about your health
Visit your doctor to make sure you’re healthy and in good enough shape to travel. Depending on your destination, you may need to get one or more vaccines to protect yourself against foreign pathogens. Also, it’s imperative that you have enough medication for the duration of your trip.
4. Make sure your home is safe
While you’re away, mitigate the risk of your home getting burgled. Put your lights on a timer and have someone pick up your mail and perform basic upkeep so the place looks inhabited. Alternatively, you can get someone you trust to housesit. You should also avoid sharing information about your trip on social media until you’re back at home.
By following these tips, you’ll be able to enjoy your trip to the fullest.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Science of VDOT: Highway Safety
Did you know that 93 percent of all crashes are a result of human behavior? The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shared the extraordinary tests they do with VDOT.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
4 mistakes to avoid when hiking in the winter
Hiking in the winter is a peaceful yet challenging endeavor. However, it can be dangerous if you’re not well prepared. To make sure your winter hiking adventure is a success, avoid these four common mistakes.
1. Forgetting that water freezes
Carrying and drinking water on a hike is just as important in the winter as it is in the summer. However, it will freeze if you don’t take the necessary precautions. Carry it in the middle of your bag or near your body to keep it as warm as possible.
Also, water freezes from the top down, so take a tip from serious mountain climbers and carry your bottle upside down. This way, ice will form at the bottom of the bottle rather than the top.
2. Overestimating your abilities
Walking in the snow, both on foot and on snowshoes, is more challenging than walking on land. Allow more time for a winter hike than you would for a summer excursion of the same distance.
Also, remember that the days are short in winter, so plan accordingly to be back before sunset.
3. Wearing cotton
Cotton absorbs moisture and takes a long time to dry, leaving you at risk of losing your body heat fast. Instead, opt for clothes made from synthetic materials, merino wool or silk.
4. Not layering properly
The weather can change quickly in winter, especially when climbing, so it’s important to dress in layers that you can shed as needed.
Wear a moisture-wicking base layer next to your skin, a polar fleece middle layer and a wind- and water-proof shell and pants on top. Finally, for your outermost layer, put on a down jacket and pants. Be sure to also bring extra warm clothes as well as a spare hat and mittens.
In addition, be sure to remember to fuel up as you go. It’s easy forget to eat while hiking in the cold, so don’t neglect to carry and munch on snacks throughout the day.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Tips for choosing the perfect wedding lingerie
Most people won’t see it, but wearing the right lingerie is imperative to looking your best on your wedding day. Here are some tips to help you find the perfect undergarments.
• Consider the gown. Make sure the undergarments you wear are discreet enough that they won’t be seen. Similarly, if the dress is made of a sheer or silky material, you may want to choose a slip or body suit to be sure everything is smooth and invisible.
• Think about color. White lingerie may be traditional but could be noticeable under a white dress. Instead, wear lingerie that matches your skin tone.
• Make sure it fits perfectly. There’s nothing worse than undergarments that don’t fit well. Finding the exact right size will ensure that you’re comfortable throughout the day.
• Change for the evening. If your gown calls for something more demure, why not change into a spicier getup for your wedding night? A lacy baby-doll or a risqué black teddy are sure to drive your new spouse wild.
No matter what style of lingerie you decide to wear on your wedding day, be sure to bring it with you to your dress fitting. This will allow you to make certain it works well with your gown.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Science of VDOT: Pervious Pavement
In the first episode of our Science of VDOT series, VDOT explores the cutting edge of science in transportation with testing pervious pavement.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
How hiring a tax professional saves you money
Every April, taxpayers rush to get their taxes in before the deadline. While it’s possible to save money by doing your taxes yourself, here are two important reasons why you shouldn’t.
You’ll avoid mistakes and omissions
When people file their own taxes, even with the help of software, they often make mistakes. These errors typically involve failing to claim certain types of tax credits or claiming credits that don’t apply to the person filing.
The first kind of mistake will cost you money, but the second may be considered a form of tax evasion. While a mistake doesn’t mean you’ll be convicted of tax fraud, you could be audited, which is a lengthy and inconvenient process. You may also have to pay a fine.
Furthermore, people who are self-employed, especially when working at a home-based business, often aren’t aware of the complicated rules governing their tax situation. Merely being in business for yourself is oftentimes enough to flag the interest of the Internal Revenue Service.
You’ll get all the credits you’re owed
There’s a staggering number of tax credits and finding out which ones you’re eligible for can be a herculean task. Keeping up to date with those credits every year is simply not possible for most people.
A good tax accountant will be aware of all the credits you’re entitled to, ensuring that you don’t pay a cent more than you absolutely have to. This is especially important if your financial situation is complicated or you’re self-employed.
The bottom line is that filing your taxes with the help of a professional means you’ll benefit from every credit you’re entitled to while avoiding costly mistakes. This year, be sure to hire an expert.
