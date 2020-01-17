4 tips for a hassle-free holiday

Are you planning a trip? If so, here are four things you can do to ensure your holiday goes smoothly.

1. Book everything early

Reserve your hotel, motel or campsite as early as possible. The same goes for all plane tickets and car rentals. By booking things in advance, you guarantee that you have the best possible experience at the lowest possible price.

2. Double-check your documents

Make sure your driver’s license, passport and travel insurance are all up to date and won’t expire any time soon.

3. Think about your health

Visit your doctor to make sure you’re healthy and in good enough shape to travel. Depending on your destination, you may need to get one or more vaccines to protect yourself against foreign pathogens. Also, it’s imperative that you have enough medication for the duration of your trip.

4. Make sure your home is safe

While you’re away, mitigate the risk of your home getting burgled. Put your lights on a timer and have someone pick up your mail and perform basic upkeep so the place looks inhabited. Alternatively, you can get someone you trust to housesit. You should also avoid sharing information about your trip on social media until you’re back at home.

By following these tips, you’ll be able to enjoy your trip to the fullest.