Disposition of Solar Panels

WCPS is seeking community input as they search for a new superintendent to lead our school system. All members of the community, parents of children, students, and any other interested citizens are encouraged to log on and fill out the survey that will take less than five minutes to complete. At the conclusion of the survey, there is a section for comments and suggestions.

Don’t miss your opportunity to have a voice in this process.

Enjoy this WHAT MATTERS interview with Dr. J. David Martin, President of Real Synergy, the retired superintendent lead search form committed to ensuring our community successful onboarding of the perfect candidate.

From Warren County Public School website:

The Warren County School Board is in the process of searching for a new superintendent. The members of the Board are seeking your input regarding the qualities the new superintendent should possess. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey by rating the following statements Most Important to Least Important. You are asked to complete this survey one time. Paper copies can be obtained from the Warren County School Board office located at 210 N. Commerce Avenue Front Royal, VA.

Click here to go to the survey.

SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH INFORMATION

Warren County Public Schools Front Royal, VA

The Warren County School Board is seeking a superintendent to lead the school division as it continues to pursue its Trek to Excellence, in accordance with its strategic plan. Candidates must meet the legal requirements to be licensed or be eligible for licensure as a superintendent in Virginia. Central office and building ­level experience are preferred. A doctorate degree or progress toward a doctorate degree is preferred but not required. The successful candidate will be required to live in Warren County.

Applications are due by February 16, 2015.

The Warren County School Board, with input from staff and the community, has identified qualities, skills and experiences needed for the next superintendent. A successful candidate must demonstrate ability and success in the following areas, which are listed in no particular order of importance.

Strong communication and effective team building

Visibility and involvement in community activities

Visionary educational leadership

Fostering community and/or intergovernmental partnerships

Developing and implementing strategies to recruit, grow, and retain high ­quality teachers

Communicating effectively within the school division and also externally throughout the school division, region and state

Using his or her position to promote and advocate for the educational interests of the students, staff, and community at-large

Being an instructional leader

Understanding budgeting and resource management to ensure continuation of quality teaching and learning processes

Leading by example to inspire others and instill confidence

Goal setting and monitoring of achievement.

Warren County is located in the northern Shenandoah Valley where it is surrounded by majestic, rugged mountains, is home to the “Andy Guest” Shenandoah River State Park and serves as the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park. The population of Warren County is approximately 38,700. The school division serves 5,400 students in eight schools, grades K­12, two alternative programs, and a career/technical center.

Warren County Public Schools is led by a School Board of five members, all elected by popular vote. The Superintendent serves at the pleasure of the School Board and carries out the policies established by the School Board.

Applicants must complete the School Board’s required application package. You may obtain the application from the Warren County Public School’s website at www.wcps.k12.va.us. A completed application should be mailed to:

Mrs. Catherine R. Bower, Chairperson

Warren County Public Schools

P. O. Box 1916

Front Royal, VA 22630-­0040

Real Synergy, L.L.C. is assisting the Warren County School Board in the search process. Inquiries and questions should be directed to:

Dr. J. David Martin

President of Real Synergy

540-­270-­9637

or via email at jmartin1735@comcast.net.

WHAT MATTERS:

Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and Youtube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at

www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”

Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth.

If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.