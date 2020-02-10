Local News
Military School Band and Choir Festival comes to Front Royal February 21-23
The 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy February 21-23, bringing with it several events that are open to the public.
This year’s Festival will bring together the top musicians from eight military schools and colleges across the country, including bandsmen and singers from Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA; Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA; Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX; Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, MO; New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM; Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA; Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI; and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.
Students will spend hours in clinics, rehearsing together for the first time in preparation for the culminating concert to be held on February 23rd. The clinics will be led by professional military musicians: the Festival Concert Band Conductor is Lieutenant (junior grade) Joel Thiesfeldt of the U.S. Navy; the Festival Drum Major Clinician is Senior Chief Musician Mike Bayes, USN; the Festival Choir Conductor is Master Sergeant Kerry Wilkerson, USA, Retired.
After a full day of clinics and band auditions, the students will enjoy a concert performed by the U.S. Navy Band Country Current in Boggs Chapel. This concert, which takes place at 7:30 pm, is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, February 22nd, rehearsals continue. That evening, the drum majors will show off what they have learned in a competition in which they vie for top honors in front of their peers and guests. The Drum Major Competition is also open to the public; it will take place at 7:30 pm in Melton Memorial Gymnasium on the R-MA campus.
The final free, public event of the weekend will be the Festival Concert, which will be held at 2:00 pm in Melton Memorial Gymnasium. This is the culmination of months of individual rehearsals and an intense weekend of combined rehearsals; the 100 students and 20 adults from across the country will pour their hearts and souls into producing an unforgettable afternoon of musical entertainment.
Local News
UPDATE: Disposition of Solar Panels
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (WCEDA) is advertising for any party interested in purchasing the solar electric system currently stationed on top of the EDA Building at 400-D Kendrick Lane, Front Royal.
The system must removed at no cost to the EDA and the roof must be left in good repair. The EDA has a deadline of April 30, 2020, to complete the removal of the system. Details of the solar electric system are available at the WCEDA offices.
Interested parties may inspect the system in person at the WCEDA offices. The successful bidder will hold the WCEDA harmless during the removal process and add the WCEDA as an insured to their insurance policies.
Submit your interest, in writing, with proof of insurance, no later than Noon Monday, February 17, 2020.
Contact:
Doug Parsons
Executive Director
Front Royal/Warren County EDA
P.O. Box 445
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2182 (office)
dparsons@wceda.com
www.wceda.com
Local News
American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is back!
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is coming this March but orders are due February 24, 2020! Through the daffodil, the first flower of spring, this campaign brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease. Dollars raised through the program support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other life-saving programs of the American Cancer Society.
- $10 donation: receive one bunch of daffodils as a thank you.
- $15 donation: receive potted mini-daffodils or a bunch of tulips as a thank you.
- $25 donation: support the Gift of Hope program and send a gift of daffodils to a local hospital delivered by ACS volunteers.
Individuals and organizations also can order daffodil bouquets, tulip bunches and potted daffodils to sell and fundraise. Daffodil Days is an opportunity for everyone to join the American Cancer Society in saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Funds raised go to lifesaving research to find new cures for cancer, as well as free lodging and transportation for cancer patients to treatment, as well as other free support services such as the 24/7 cancer information and support line at 1-800-227-2345 with trained cancer information specialists, which receives more than 1 million calls annually!
WHEN: Order by February 24, 2019. Daffodils will arrive in late March 2020.
CONTACT: To order, contact ACS Relay For Life of Front Royal Warren County at shari.true@cancer.org.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 10 – 14, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Saturday (February 8) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Shenandoah River bridge for sign installation. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of February 9, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new or updated items are bolded):
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), Waples Mill Road, and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North
Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work Monday night, Feb. 10. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.
Route 28 North from former E.C. Lawrence Park entrance to Westfields Boulevard
Tuesday, Feb. 11: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on the new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Route 28 South from Willard Road to Poplar Tree Road
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road South between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road
Route 50 East to I-66 East
Sunday, Feb. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages on both the interstate and the ramp.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 will require I-66 East to be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 East from Blake Lane to Gallows Road
Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for crews to set barrier.
I-66 West from Gallows Road to Blake Lane
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 South at I-66
Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Local News
Wakefield Country Day School announces Patrick Finn as new head of school
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce Patrick M. Finn as Wakefield Country Day School’s (WCDS’) next Head of School. After an extensive search process, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Mr. Finn as the new Head of School, effective July 1, 2020.
Mr. Finn brings more than three decades of success in independent schools as a teacher, coach, and administrator to WCDS. In addition, he provides a reasoned, realistic, and cooperative approach to solving problems. Previously, Mr. Finn worked at The Canterbury School, St. Timothy’s School, and Foxcroft School.
“I look forward to working with our tremendous faculty to continue to grow and evolve WCDS in innovative and inspiring ways,” shared Finn. He continued, “Together, with the faculty and staff, with the students and alumni, with all WCDS families past and present, and the greater WCDS community, we will continue to accomplish great things. Most importantly, we will work to ensure that the incredible opportunity for a WCDS education endures long into the future.”
Wakefield Country Day School is an independent, co-educational, learning environment for students in Pre-School through Grade 12. WCDS is dedicated to providing a warm, welcoming, and safe environment where students are kind, helpful, and inclusive. The WCDS classical curriculum emphasizes critical thinking and analysis, enabling students to address the evolving challenges of our modern world successfully. With five bus routes WCDS has served students from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Warren, Frederick, Page and Prince William counties since 1972. More information is available at www.wcdsva.org or call Suzanne Zylonis at 540.635.8555.
Local News
Senator Mark Warner visits Valley Health, Warren Memorial Hospital for medical services discussion
Friday morning, February 7, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., began a series of meetings with medical professionals, business and community representatives in Warren and Fauquier Counties.
Only slightly after the scheduled starting time of 10:45 a.m. did Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill introduce the former Virginia governor and incumbent senator to those gathered in a third-floor conference room to discuss a series of statewide health care issues and what Congress can do to both coordinate with state governments and the health care sector to improve and protect medical services across the commonwealth.
Topics included the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act; challenges facing new medical school graduates seeking Residencies in a tightening work force; how to offer new nursing school graduates similar training opportunities to those offered medical school graduates; the positive impacts on health care coverage of Virginia finally adopting Medicaid Expansion; prescription drug costs and how to bring them down; the drug and opioid crises and assuring that governmental initiatives are not too narrowly focused on one aspect of that crisis; surprise medical bill’s impacts on middle and lower class American families’ ability to maintain financial solvency; and even the role of private sector greed in traversing the health care service landscape.
During the discussion Warner identified some related issues including what he called “skinny plans” misrepresented as parts of so-called “Obamacare” or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed into law during the Obama presidency in an effort to make more affordable health insurance available to more Americans.
“There is nothing in some of these plans,” Warner observed of private sector misrepresentations, calling for more legal teeth to assure some standards of “truth in advertising”.
One participant observed that however they were represented, the so-called “skinny plans” generally covered only catastrophic medical events, leaving people uninsured for more routine and frequent family medical needs.
The general consensus concerning Medicaid Expansion and the ACA seemed to be expressed by the comment from the table, “the idea to flush all of it is not working – we should be in a fix-it mode”.
Warner also took several shots at what he called abuses of the “PE guys” (Private Equity) – “I think they have not been straight shooters,” he observed.
In response, another participant said his organization was “one thousand percent in support of ending surprise medical bills and getting patients out of the middle” and had sponsored legislation the last two years trying to improve that situation. That participant noted that one such bill had passed two years ago in Virginia, adding, “But some of the commercial insurers had some issues with it and used their power with the state employee health plan to squash it.”
“You hit the nail on the head, the issue we face here is egregious that you have certain doctors out there charging , 300-, 400-, 500-, 600-percent with Medicare; and it often reflects poorly on the hospitals when we’re kind of stuck in the middle of it,” another participant responded, leading to the observation:
“But if you go the route of Murray-Alexander and you allow the insurers to have this median in-network benchmark rate as a backstop, they’re going to go to every hospital in Virginia where their rate is, say 110% or 120% or whatever of that benchmark; and they’re going to say ‘We’re going to set your rate at 60% of that benchmark and you’re going to take it – because I know if you don’t
I’m going to still be paying you less. And that’s our fear, not what the doctors and the PE-funded groups are getting paid, that’s not our issue. Our issue is giving these large insurers that in some cases have 60%, 70% market-share throughout rural Virginia, even more power to dictate what their rates are.”
Warner responded that he believed when Murray-Alexander was presented “there was a recognition there was potential for abuse,” adding he thought a middle ground solution was achievable.
“I think there is an interesting bipartisan coalition of people who got offended at some of the PE activity. So, you guys are smarter than me here – figure out something … This is front and center – and you guys are all saying take the patient out of the middle,” Warner replied of the dilemma facing legislators and the medical establishment in reacting to private sector abuses within that establishment and the health insurance and investment sectors.
“How it all comes together in the end, I think, remains to be seen. But I do agree with you that I think there are ways we can narrow the proposal that gets at your concerns, but also protects hospitals,” came the reply from the table, adding, “And some of that might be included with the network adequacy requirements for insurers; and some of these other pieces that have not been part of the conversation because of a lot of what’s been put on paper has been anti-provider, but ignored the role the commercial insurers of the world play.”
Noting he had family experience with the impact of surprise medical bills, Warner added, “This may be a case where these firms were so damn greedy – ‘darn’ greedy for the press,” Warner self-edited with a glance toward media present drawing laughter, adding, “you know, that they took it in the shorts.”
See this and other exchanges on challenges facing hospitals, the medical industry and legislators in trying to traverse a complex landscape surrounding a basic human need – health care – its costs, the role of greed in the financial and health insurance sectors, as well as other variables impacting rural areas in support of the availability of medical services, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
