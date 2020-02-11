Community Events
Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash celebration March 3rd
Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations on March 3 at 9 a.m. The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its nine new Virginia stores, and follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location. (See below for list of cities where stores will open, in addition to the schools that will be recognized.)
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of the Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.
- Free Gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
- Unrivaled Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards—they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
- Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.
Below are the nine Virginia Gordmans Grand Openings set for March 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. At each store Grand Opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local school. Store locations and schools are listed below:
- Covington Gordmans: 410 West Main Street | Covington High School
- Front Royal Gordmans: 425 South Street in Royal Plaza | Warren County Public Schools
- Lexington Gordmans: 770 North Lee Highway in College Square | Rockbridge County High School
- Luray Gordmans: 14 East Luray Shopping Center | Luray High School
- King George Gordmans: 16425 Merchants Lane | King George High School
- Manassas Gordmans: 9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center | Osbourn High School
- Warrenton Gordmans: 251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center | Fauquier High School
- Waynesboro Gordmans: 901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza | Waynesboro High School
- Woodstock Gordmans: 1009 South Main Street | Central High School
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Onward”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Community Events
Reaching Out Now together with Skyline Middle School to host its 1st annual Career Day
WE ARE… Reaching Out Now!
Reaching Out Now (RON) together with Skyline Middle School to host its 1st annual Career Day, “Passport to Success.” Joining with area business leaders, Warren County Public School, as we come together to empower our students.
Reaching Out Now’s mission is through leadership and empowerment, we support and encourage under-served school-aged girls (6th through 12th grade) and young women to live victoriously and not defeated; to reach their full potential. We serve by implementing mentoring and support programs and challenging students to rise above life’s circumstances to become their best selves.
Reaching Out Now is honored and proud to be partnering with Skyline Middle School, local business leaders in our community to host Career Day. We graciously thank representatives from our Local Government, Rubbermaid, Warren Memorial Hospital, Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc., Department of Social Services, Abundant Life Church, Valley Medical Transport, First Bank, Randolph Macon Academy Flight Program, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Department of Social Services, Romans Hair Empire & Beauty Academy, Founders Consulting, LLC and Richard W. Hoover Fine Antique Arms.
Career Day will allow students to explore their interests and passions as an extension of their academic learning environment and, in the process, better understand themselves, their community, and the world of work and career opportunities.
#StrongerTogether, let us together make a difference in the lives of our county’s future. Together we can build a bridge to where the students we serve will believe and know their true potential is within reach.
- WHERE: Skyline Middle School – 240 Luray Ave, Front Royal
- WHEN: February 19th, 2020
- TIME: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
For more information follow us on our Facebook Page, or email us at events@reachingoutnow.org.
Community Events
Phoenix Project Bingo Fundraiser to help provide safe housing for families in need
Leap into a FUN TIME and A GREAT CAUSE! Come out to support the Phoenix Project and help provide safe housing for our families in need this upcoming spring. Let’s play BINGO! Good food, fun games, and a good cause.
DATE: Saturday, February 29, 2020
TIME: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
PLACE: Elks Lodge (4038 Guard Hill Road, Front Royal)
For more information about Phoenix Project visit: www.phoenix-project.org.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
Community Events
Speaker Inge Auerbacher to share her memories as a child survivor of the Holocaust, March 19 at Skyline High School
When Inge Auerbacher was just 7 years old, she was deported with her parents to the Theresienstadt ghetto in Czechoslovakia. Inge was the last Jewish child born in Kippenheim, a village in Southwestern Germany, located at the foot of the Black Forest, close to the borders of France and Switzerland. She was the only child of Berthold (1898–1987) and Regina Auerbacher (née Lauchheimer, 1905–1996).
Inge’s father was a soldier in the German Army during World War I. He was wounded badly and consequently awarded the Iron Cross for service to his country. On November 10, 1938, her father and grandfather were arrested and taken away during the chaos of Kristallnacht (Night of the Broken Glass) and sent to the Dachau Concentration Camp. Inge, her mother, and her grandmother were able to hide in a shed during Kristallnacht and were not harmed. A few weeks later, Inge’s father and grandfather returned home, but her grandfather died shortly after in May, 1939 of a heart attack.
Auerbacher spent the years 1942-1945 in the Theresenstatdt (Terezin) concentration camp. One of the 15,000 children imprisoned in Terezin, Inge was among the 1% who survived. Her parents survived as well – the Red Army rescued Auerbacher’s family on May 8, 1945. After a short stay at Göppingen, the family immigrated to New York City in May of 1946. Seven years later Auerbacher obtained US citizenship. She graduated from Queens College and spent 38 years working as a chemist.
Inge tells her life story in three books; “I am a Star: Child of the Holocaust,” “Beyond the Yellow Star to America” and “Finding Dr. Schatz.” Today, Inge travels all over the world speaking about her experiences in Terezin and promoting compassionate awareness. She has spoken for countless public schools, universities, foreign governments, and at the United Nations.
- Educational program
- Thursday, March 19, 2020, 6:00 PM
- Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, Virginia
- Open to the public, free of charge, reservations not required
- Sponsored by Skyline High School, The Rotary Club of Front Royal, and community members
- For additional information, contact Rich Follett, Skyline High School, rfollett@wcps.k12.va.us
Community Events
Birthday PAW-ty Open House at the SPCA Adoption Center
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke is having a Birthday PAW-ty Open House in celebration of 113 years of service to the community. You’re invited for traditional birthday inspired games, prizes, refreshments, Polaroids with Pikachu (our mascot), face painting, and $19 adoptions.
The event will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, from 4-7 PM, at the SPCA Adoption Center (111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA). The party is free, so throw on your birthday tiara or sash and come celebrate with us!
This event is made possible thanks to our sponsors: Homestead Insurance Agency Group, Lakin & Warren Financial Group of BB&T Investments, Sassy Wraps, Coldwell Banker Premier and Three Melons Bake Shop.
