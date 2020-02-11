Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash celebration March 3rd

Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations on March 3 at 9 a.m. The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its nine new Virginia stores, and follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location. (See below for list of cities where stores will open, in addition to the schools that will be recognized.)

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.

“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.

“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of the Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”

As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.

Free Gifts : The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.

Below are the nine Virginia Gordmans Grand Openings set for March 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. At each store Grand Opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local school. Store locations and schools are listed below:

Covington Gordmans : 410 West Main Street | Covington High School

: 410 West Main Street | Covington High School Front Royal Gordmans : 425 South Street in Royal Plaza | Warren County Public Schools

: 425 South Street in Royal Plaza | Warren County Public Schools Lexington Gordmans : 770 North Lee Highway in College Square | Rockbridge County High School

: 770 North Lee Highway in College Square | Rockbridge County High School Luray Gordmans : 14 East Luray Shopping Center | Luray High School

: 14 East Luray Shopping Center | Luray High School King George Gordmans : 16425 Merchants Lane | King George High School

: 16425 Merchants Lane | King George High School Manassas Gordmans : 9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center | Osbourn High School

: 9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center | Osbourn High School Warrenton Gordmans : 251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center | Fauquier High School

: 251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center | Fauquier High School Waynesboro Gordmans : 901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza | Waynesboro High School

: 901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza | Waynesboro High School Woodstock Gordmans: 1009 South Main Street | Central High School