This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 13th

WE ARE… Reaching Out Now!

Reaching Out Now (RON) together with Skyline Middle School to host its 1st annual Career Day, “Passport to Success.” Joining with area business leaders, Warren County Public School, as we come together to empower our students.

Reaching Out Now’s mission is through leadership and empowerment, we support and encourage under-served school-aged girls (6th through 12th grade) and young women to live victoriously and not defeated; to reach their full potential. We serve by implementing mentoring and support programs and challenging students to rise above life’s circumstances to become their best selves.

Reaching Out Now is honored and proud to be partnering with Skyline Middle School, local business leaders in our community to host Career Day. We graciously thank representatives from our Local Government, Rubbermaid, Warren Memorial Hospital, Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc., Department of Social Services, Abundant Life Church, Valley Medical Transport, First Bank, Randolph Macon Academy Flight Program, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Department of Social Services, Romans Hair Empire & Beauty Academy, Founders Consulting, LLC and Richard W. Hoover Fine Antique Arms.

Career Day will allow students to explore their interests and passions as an extension of their academic learning environment and, in the process, better understand themselves, their community, and the world of work and career opportunities.

#StrongerTogether, let us together make a difference in the lives of our county’s future. Together we can build a bridge to where the students we serve will believe and know their true potential is within reach.

WHERE : Skyline Middle School – 240 Luray Ave, Front Royal

: Skyline Middle School – 240 Luray Ave, Front Royal WHEN : February 19 th, 2020

: February 19 2020 TIME: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For more information follow us on our Facebook Page, or email us at events@reachingoutnow.org.