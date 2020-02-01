How to define spaces in an open concept home

If you’re decorating an open concept home, you’ll need to think about how to demarcate distinct areas within the layout. Here are some tips to help you do this.

Paint in shades of one color

Painting various areas in different shades of the same color is a great way to visually separate one zone from another. To make sure your home maintains a cohesive look, choose a single accent color and use it throughout the space.

Strategically place furniture

Sofas, chairs and tables can be placed in ways that indicate where one space ends and another begins. For example, you could place your couch in the middle of a room with its back to your dining table, clearly marking where the living space ends and the dining area begins.

Mix up your flooring

Flooring can also help you create distinct zones. A simple way to do this is to lay down one or more rugs. Just make sure they’re big enough to fill their designated areas.

Install various types of lighting

By using an assortment of different fixtures and lamps, you can make sure you have the right lighting for every space and help delineate where one area ends and the next begins.

By following these tips, your large and airy space will feel warm and intimate.