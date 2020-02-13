Local Government
Kushner outlined Town downsizing plan’s critique, if not tone as questions mount for elected officials
As previously reported 20 of 24 public speakers addressing the Front Royal Town Council, Mayor Eugene Tewalt and Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on February 10, regarding recent staff terminations and planned governmental downsizing in the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget proposal were highly critical of the plan, the process or both. Two speakers took a more middle ground approach and two tied to the Warren County Republican Committee of which Tederick and at least four council people are members, defended the plan.
In our initial report on that meeting we summarized salient points made by the 20 critics with more detail on the two municipal downsizing defenders and council and the town manager’s responses to the criticism. We promised more detail on the numerous criticisms and this is that additional detail.
Due Process?
First public concerns speaker Gary Kushner established an initial outline, if not the occasionally accusatory tone, of what was to come for the most part of the first 90 minutes of Monday’s council meeting. Kushner opened with a criticism of the process and inconsistencies with that process compared to Tederick’s own previous statements on his perception as his role as interim town manager.
“I thought that the Interim Mgr. was appointed to:
1 – supervise ongoing government operations and projects;
2 – shepherd the process to get candidates for a permanent manager; and
3 – prepare a (Fiscal Year) 2020/21 budget – NOT change personnel in the (current) 2019/2020 budget … The interim manager said that he intended to prepare options for a permanent (town) manager to consider but then actually implemented his ideas instead. Those actions are not consistent with the citizens’ desire for more transparency and a greater opportunity to participate in their government,” Kushner said of the public mood in the wake of the Town-County Economic Development Authority financial scandal.
He then added observations about one of the FY 2021 budget plan’s most controversial re-organizational aspects, Tourism marketing.
“The interim manager has criticized staff and said they are not ‘AGILE or NIMBLE’ enough to manage tourism, but offered no definitive evidence to support such a conclusion. I believe many with government experience would attest that Tourism is exactly what should not be conducted by an outside, disconnected entity,” Kushner said reflecting early feedback from a number of town business owners involved in catering at least in part, to a tourist clientele.
Immediate Terminations
Of the five staff terminations, including three department heads, two of whom are directly or indirectly involved in tourism and downtown redevelopment, that were implemented on January 29, five days before the budget plan was presented to the mayor and council, Kushner noted Tederick’s public comments indicating those terminations were NOT performance-related, but rather an immediate effort to cut the Town’s operational budget.
“Such actions without a well thought out plan to address the immediate responsibilities they worked on raises questions and demonstrates a clear management failure. This is especially true for tourism whose most significant period begins in only a few months,” Kushner observed.
This point seemed borne out by the confusion expressed two days later by members of the Town-County Joint Tourism Advisory Board concerning what the Town’s intentions are toward tourism promotion and a financial commitment to it at their Wednesday, February 12 meeting at Town Hall.
It was a meeting as previously reported by Royal Examiner, that the interim town manager was aware of but chose not to attend despite its close proximity to his office. Of course, with his council-endorsed terminations of the Town’s Community Development-Tourism Director, Planning Director and Town Engineer, not to mention Council Clerk and Planning Department Technician, Tederick has been a busy man lately. So busy, in fact, that he has written a request for an assistant town manager into his budget proposal.
Previous discussion has indicated that in the past the Town Engineer has generally filled the role of an operational assistant to the town manager; and that when discussion of the position last arose during Joe Waltz’s tenure as town manager, Waltz opted to go with a Town Engineer, a position filled until January 29 by Robert Brown.
Waltz informed the council of his resignation as town manager, effective November 8, on October 9, about five months after the council appointed Tederick interim mayor. While we have not been able to contact Waltz since his departure, at least three people close to Town Hall have speculated that Waltz’s resignation may have reflected disagreement with the termination and downsizing plan now being implemented by his successor, with the town council’s blessing.
At the time Waltz simply said he wished to return to the energy sector where he started out, taking a job with an energy cooperative in Ohio to do so.
Conflicts of Interest?
Before concluding, Kushner did flirt with topics that would lead to some of the more pointedly personal critiques to come concerning potential conflicts of interest between the departmental downsizing plan, perhaps reflected in previous initiatives brought forward and seemingly supported by Tederick during his interim tenures at Town Hall.
Kushner pointed to Tederick’s efforts:
1 – on behalf of what he called “a radical change” in the Town’s water policy that would have added private-sector residential development as a mandated reason for the Town to expand its water-sewer utility beyond the town limits onto County land;
2 – an alleged failure to disclose what Kushner termed Tederick’s “personal relationship with the Crooked Run West property owner” who was seeking that central Town water-sewer for north corridor residential development; and
3 – what Kushner called a related failure of the interim town manager to disclose his presidency of “an LLC involving real estate development”; among a few others.
As noted in our first story on the February 10 meeting, Tederick and council defender Amber Poe Morris described the interim town manager and fellow Warren County Republican Committee officer as becoming “the Trump of Front Royal” due to the number of conspiracy theories and allegations of such potential conflicts of interest made during his interim tenures with the town government beginning in late May.
Ultimate Responsibility, Promises & Gambles
However, Kushner concluded by laying responsibility, not at Tederick’s doorstep, but rather that of his bosses on the Town Council.
“I can’t imagine that the interim manager’s efforts are without Council approval or guidance, so this rests solely on your plate. While the interim manager’s actions may have been well-intended, the public is neither satisfied with his results nor his style,” Kushner said.
Included in that style, drawing additional criticism from the evening’s first public speaker, was what appears to be another joint interim town manager-council initiative – “promotion of an adversarial relationship on EDA issues, rather than pursuing a cooperative approach”.
Several council comments on this front referenced “promises” made by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald concerning 1.5% interest rates tied to a New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) program that the Town’s Police Department construction project did not qualify for, and which nothing in writing has ever been produced by the Town in support of its rising damage claims against the EDA. In fact, in early 2018 the NMTC Program’s administrator, People Inc.’s Brain Phipps, advised the council to take a guaranteed 30-year, bank-offered 2.65% interest rate on the FRPD construction project because the Town would be competing for limited funds with multiple municipalities.
It was advice mirroring that of the Town’s own staff, Town Manager Waltz and Finance Director B. J. Wilson. But perhaps mirroring McDonald’s admitted propensity for the Charles Town slot machines, council decided to GAMBLE on “McDonald promises” and a nine-year interest-free payback period that the new FRPD headquarters did not even qualify for as a non-job creating municipal project.
Kushner concluded his remarks pointedly at the council, “Many think this is all a done deal, but I sincerely hope that’s not the case. Council’s responsibility is to REPRESENT the people, rather than just GOVERN them. It is imperative that their opinions be solicited, heard and addressed.”
Not only Kushner’s but following public comments indicated a growing belief that the plan emanating from the interim town manager’s office has been vetted and fully supported by the town council.
In fact, the council’s collective response, including an impassioned one from Gary Gillespie, did nothing to dispel that perception. See Royal Examiner’s linked videos for those defenses of the town downsizing plan, as well as other public comments to the council. Additional exploration of that heavy majority critical comment will be forthcoming in a related story.
Tederick, council defend budget plan, staff terminations in face of pointed public criticism
Town-County Tourism Advisory Board moves forward in a vacuum of information on Town plans
Local Government
Warren County budget process continues with requests from County Departments and Constitutional Officers: Building Inspections, Circuit Court, Commissioner of the Revenue
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held their second budget work session regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. In this meeting, the Board of Supervisors heard from County Departments and Constitutional Offices. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present for this second meeting. County Administrator Doug Stanley and Assistant County Administrator Bob Childress also attended this second meeting.
In part 6, Stanley gave a brief overview before the first request from Northwest Community Services presented their budget request, followed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Now in part 7, the Building Inspections/Permits, the 26th District Circuit Court and the Commissioner of the Revenue present their budget requests to the Board of Supervisors.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Royal Examiner will follow the budget process and you can watch on these exclusive videos.
Local Government
Town-County Tourism Advisory Board moves forward in a vacuum of information on Town plans
On Wednesday afternoon, February 12, the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Board met for the first time in the wake of the Town staff shakeup and announced intent of outsourcing the Town’s tourism function in the coming budget year. The nine, well now eight-member committee was minus Felicia Hart, listed as the Town’s Director of Community Development and Tourism, as well as Niki Foster Cales, president of the local Chamber of Commerce. The meeting was held in the main second-floor conference room of the Town Administration building.
Hart, who often guided the Tourism Advisory Board meetings, was notified of her termination by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on January 29, along with four other town staff, including Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Town Engineer Robert Brown, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry and Planning Department Technician Matt Farace*. Those terminations were part of the interim town manager’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget proposal, from council comments at its February 10 meeting, a proposal apparently fully endorsed by the town council.
Cales’ absence was unfortunate as a great deal of discussion of the potential positives or negatives of the Chamber assuming the outsource role for Town tourism promotion occurred as the advisory board’s attention turned to the vacuum of information they currently find themselves in from the Town side.
Following the meeting, Tourism Advisory Board members confirmed that they had no advance warning of Hart’s departure or the recommendation that tourism promotion be outsourced to the private sector.
In Hart’s absence, County Planning Director Taryn Logan guided agenda discussion of the status of Wayfaring Signage and responded to board questions about the financing and organizational relationship between the County and Town on Tourism promotion and marketing. Also, present though not a Tourism Advisory Board member was new Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe. Mabe responded to questions about the County’s hopes for future joint tourism marketing and offered opinions on how to best move forward.
Bringing the town governmental apparatus to the table, particularly Tederick who appears to be the architect of the town council’s wish to divest itself of tourism, among other departments, was at the top of Mabe’s list of responses.
Notably absent, though he visited the meeting room shortly before and shortly after the meeting’s convening and adjournment, was Interim Town Manager Tederick. Inviting Tederick to the Joint Tourism Advisory Board’s next meeting, tentatively set on a short turnaround for February 26, was one proposal put forth as the meeting drew to a close. Informed of that fact by this reporter as he entered the room after the meeting, Tederick was last seen heading toward the last two present, Mabe and board member Richard Runyon of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
“It’s time we started working together,” Runyon had offered during the meeting.
“Somebody’s got to talk to the mayor and Mr. Tederick, and somebody’s got to talk to the Chamber or the Board of Supervisors,” Mabe had observed as discussion focused on how to bring all involved or potentially involved parties together at the table.
Following the meeting’s adjournment, several board members indicated they wished the interim town manager had chosen to participate in the 3 p.m. meeting down the hall from his office.
“We can’t wait on this, I don’t think,” Runyon said as the meeting drew to a close, adding, “It’s hot, it’s fresh – I mean if we were to take the initiative and challenge the town council and board of supervisors to come together to work to one purpose, tourism, I think we have the infrastructure …”
“A good start might be a simple ask,” Mabe replied, “We don’t have to charge the hill every time we want to do something, right? … You come to me, or your coming to the board of supervisors with another fire is not necessarily going to cause me to react any differently.”
“I’m just saying the fire’s already started,” Runyon observed.
See the meeting as the discussion turns toward the status of the Town Council and Interim Town Manager Tederick’s future plans for tourism marketing, promotion and staffing in the first (Part 2) of these two linked Royal Examiner videos. The second video (Part 1) tracks the meeting’s outset of agenda topic discussions, and conversation about the dual municipal roles in community tourism promotion run-up to the start of the first linked video.
* FOOTNOTE: Royal Examiner would like to note that the report of the January 29 termination of Deputy Zoning Administrator Chris Brock was incorrect, as we encountered him on the job in the Planning & Zoning Office Tuesday afternoon.
EDA in Focus
EDA presents budget proposal to Board of Supervisors; delinquent taxes from contractors
On Tuesday, February 11 at the evening work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the EDA Board and staff presented its budget proposal to get through the final 3 1/2 months of this fiscal year and to continue into FY 2021.
Also included on the agenda was a discussion with Building official David Beahm and Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours on the payment of delinquent taxes and business license fees by contractors prior to issuance of building permits.
County Administrator Doug Stanley discussed the Department of Environmental Quality Financial Assurance requirements. Also, Stanley, along with County Attorney Jason Ham, discussed the management and lease agreements of the Front Royal Golf Club.
See the presentations, including discussion of the Town’s $8 million-plus debt to the EDA on the new police station and the status of the Front Royal Golf Club in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Warren County budget process continues with requests from County Departments and Constitutional Officers: Northwest Community Services, Sheriff’s Office
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held their second budget work session regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. In this meeting, the Board of Supervisors heard from County Departments and Constitutional Offices. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present for this second meeting. County Administrator Doug Stanley and Assistant County Administrator Bob Childress also attended this second meeting.
Northwest Community Services was scheduled to present its budget request at the first meeting but was unable to do so and was included in the second meeting.
In part 6, Stanley gave a brief overview before the first request from Northwest Community Services presented their budget request, followed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Typically the requests are for a period of 10-15 minutes, however, Sheriff Mark Butler’s presentation lasted about 30 minutes.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Royal Examiner will follow the budget process and you can watch on these exclusive videos.
It is the mission of Northwestern Community Services to help people through life’s challenges with quality behavioral health services guided by principles of respect, recovery, and self-determination.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Our deputies are responsible for public safety services and patrol of over 284 subdivisions and about 200 miles of state-maintained roadways. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is tasked with the protection of thousands of tourists and residents alike. We currently have a staff of 92 employees, with 71 sworn deputies. We are a full-service office providing Law Enforcement, Investigations, Corrections, Court Security, Civil Process, and Animal Control.
We also provide educational programs such as our DARE and Class Action presentations to our schools. We have highly trained and dedicated E911/Communications personnel answering both emergency and non-emergency calls.
Local Government
Town has began accepting applications for scholarships
The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce that the Town has begun accepting applications February 10, 2020, from graduating high school seniors living in the Town limits for three (3) $500.00 scholarships to pursue continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.
All high school seniors who currently attend public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available on the Town’s website at www.frontroyalva.com or by contacting the Town Manager’s Office. Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by 5:00pm on March 20, 2020 to:
Matthew A. Tederick, Interim Town Manager
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
tederick@frontroyalva.com
The Evaluation Committee will consist of two members of Town Council. The scholarship winners will be invited to a Council Meeting to be recognized in April 2020.
Please click here for the application: Town Scholarship Application
Local Government
Clarification
There were several references to a passage from Roger Bianchini’s story titled “Tourism, the Visitors Center, staff futures and outsourcing – what does the present and future hold?” during the February 10 meeting of the Front Royal Town Council.
First, Public Speaker Paul Gabbert read a passage from the fourth paragraph of the story attributing it as a quote to support the contention that a decision had been made to outsource the Town’s Tourism Department function to the Chamber of Commerce as part of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s FY 2021 Budget and downsizing proposal.
That passage is: “Tederick noted that he proposes no staff salaries for Tourism in his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. It is a department he has recommended be outsourced to the private sector, apparently at least initially the local Chamber of Commerce.”
Some, apparently including Tederick, took Gabbert’s reference to be presented by the Royal Examiner as a quote from the interim town manager, leading him to later observe that he had been misquoted in the Royal Examiner story published the previous day.
However, as explained above the quoted sentence is not a quote attributed to Tederick, but rather is the writer’s observation that it seemed the Chamber of Commerce was on the interim town manager’s radar as a possible outsourcing option.
We contacted Tederick Tuesday, February 11, to verify the above quoted passage was what he was referencing in his misquote comment. He agreed it was and said he would appreciate Royal Examiner’s clarification that he had never been quoted saying tourism would be outsourced to the chamber.
This is that clarification.
Tourism, the Visitors Center, staff futures and outsourcing – what does the present and future hold?
King Cartoons
Wind: 9mph WNW
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 29.8"Hg
UV index: 0
34/16°F
40/31°F