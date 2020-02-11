Local Government
Tederick, council defend budget plan, staff terminations in face of pointed public criticism
An exceptionally light Front Royal Town Council meeting agenda for Monday evening, February 10, was extended by 90 minutes of public comments, largely criticisms, regarding a Fiscal Year 2021 Budget proposal tied to a significant downsizing of the Town governmental function.
That, that budget proposal included five immediate staff terminations, including three department heads, all of whose jobs were funded through the current fiscal year ending June 30, did not sit well with 20 of 24 speakers. Two of those 24 addressing the budget-staffing issue took middle ground stances, defending town staff and council while suggesting they take into consideration what the public feedback, particularly as it applies to tourism and downtown business development, had to say.
The more aggressive public criticism of council and its appointed interim town manager echoed comments and questions heard at the public meeting at the Front Royal Brewery on January 30, the day after the five terminations, including Council Clerk Jennifer Berry, who was present at Monday’s meeting, went public.
Those critical comments and questions covered:
1 – the seeming lack of an immediate plan to replace the functions of the terminated town planning director, community development director and town engineer;
2 – why five positions covered in the existing budget year were terminated immediately for a budget plan not yet approved, and one that would not be implemented until the July 1 beginning of the next fiscal year?
3 – who the actual beneficiaries of these cutbacks and outsourcing plans are, and to what end – such as weakening the Town to facilitate past initiatives of the interim town manager like eventual consolidation with the county government, or extension of Town water-sewer outside the town limits for private sector residential development; 4/ negative impacts on tourism marketing by the planned outsourcing of the tourism function to the private sector (these public remarks will be explored in more detail in a future story).
Three speakers addressed other issues, two for a 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution slated for discussion at a work session to follow the meeting, and local builder Chris Ramsey on issues he has brought before council at recent work sessions regarding tap fee policies as they apply to his projects in town.
The 2nd Amendment Sanctuary work session discussion was cancelled when council unanimously endorsed Letasha Thompson’s motion to add approval of that gun rights resolution to the meeting agenda. Council then unanimously endorsed the resolution, precluding the necessity for additional work session discussion.
Also removed from the agenda was a closed session personnel discussion of “consideration of assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 1. of the Code of Virginia”.
Two other additions to the meeting agenda were also accepted and unanimously endorsed, approval of a $24,500 contract with Baker Tilley to conduct the executive search for a permanent town manager; and acceptance of an anonymous $500 contribution to a Town scholarship fund to be included in the town budget. Approval of the Baker Tilley executive search contract was removed from a one-item special meeting agenda a week earlier.
Early departures & rebuttal
But the real action Monday night was the public criticism of the Town departmental downsizing plan and interim town manager and council blowback to that criticism. Perhaps unfortunately, the bulk of the public who spoke against the Town downsizing plan or were there in support of that criticism were not present to hear council’s and Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s response to their criticism.
With only the executive search contract approval remaining on the as-yet un-amended agenda, most of that contingent of critics left during a break called by Mayor Gene Tewalt after the final public speaker concluded their remarks around 8:30 p.m., an hour and a half into the meeting. That crowd apparently did not realize the meeting agenda’s town manager and council reports would be utilized to respond to the public criticism of the downsizing plan.
Those town officials’ responses offered fiscally conservative rationales in support of the downsizing plan as an alternative to tax hikes that would be necessary to support $29 million in infrastructure capital improvements in the coming budget year.
Councilman Chris Holloway pointed to capital improvements like the redundant water line to the north corridor in the new budget dating back 10 years to his first stint on council. Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock said some of the infrastructure improvements proposed in the new budget had been on the table for two years. What seemed apparent from council comments was a past reluctance to raise taxes to provide revenue to support some of these infrastructure improvements in past budget cycles. But with state mandates on the horizon forcing the Town’s hand on some fixes, including Intake & Inflow (I&I) issues with the wastewater and sewer systems; as well as the long-deteriorating state of town roads becoming more of a public issue, FY 2021 appears the budget year of reckoning on proposed capital improvements.
Tederick criticized those speaking against the plan for not presenting an alternative that wouldn’t put an undue burden on town taxpayers. That tax increases to pay for necessary infrastructure improvements was not seen as a viable option was apparent in multiple council and staff comments. The interim town manager presented statistics indicating that the town budget had outpaced population growth in recent years as an indicator town operational expenses were unjustifiably high.
Tederick has used the term “right-sizing” to describe the council-favored municipal downsizing, immediate termination and outsourcing plan presented through his office. And from various council rebuttal remarks Monday it appears council is on board with that assessment. In fact, during his response Councilman Jacob Meza pointed to council’s unanimous support of changes in the function of town government.
“But it is interesting when you have a council that is making unanimous votes on changes, uh, you got to stop to ask yourself how, you know, six people who don’t work together, don’t necessarily socialize or hang out together, all can come to the same conclusion for better change for the Town of Front Royal. It’s not like you have a split council here,” Meza stated without elaborating on when and in what context any unanimous votes took place related to the object of public concerns brought to council’s attention Monday night.
However, in their responses to the overwhelming negative public comment at least two council members, Letasha Thompson and Chris Holloway, appeared willing to at least reconsider the outsourcing of the Town’s tourism marketing and operational function.
Presidential ghosts
Tederick seemed to invoke the spirit of Richard Nixon when he referenced positive feedback from what he called a “silent majority” of supporters of the council-endorsed downsizing plan. “Silent Majority” was a term popularized by Nixon in 1969 as a reference to Americans who did not demonstrate against the Vietnam War, but also did not make their opinion, ostensibly in support of the war, known publicly.
As for the “vocal minority” of two public speakers expressing outright support of council, the interim town manager and the downsizing plan Monday, they were Warren County Republican Committee Treasurer Amber Poe Morris and Wendy Kurtz, wife of the current successor to Tederick’s past stint as chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee, Steve Kurtz.
Both lauded the Republican Committee-majority council and Interim Town Manager Tederick, who is currently listed as the county Republicans’ Finance Committee Chairman, for being proactive in reducing municipal costs.
Morris invoked an analogy to the current Republican president when she told Tederick, “You seem to have become the (Donald) Trump of Front Royal. You have done the job you were asked to do; you were appointed to do. You were asked to clean some stuff up. You work at the instruction of the council and there is conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory and downright accusations of personal attacks thrown at you every single day since you’ve been in your position.”
Poe echoed the three other public speakers who were complimentary of Tederick and his stint as interim town manager when she observed, “And despite being very receptive to answering public comments every time you’re asked or confronted, and you’ve done so with humility. Thank you for being fiscally conservative and working as the government should. The interim town manager works at the discretion of the elected town council members,” she noted before concluding with a plug for the crowd gathered in support of the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary initiative, saying, “So, I’m looking forward to the Town of Front Royal becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary,” drawing applause and hoots of support from the 2nd Amendment crowd, including some in matching camouflage militia gear.
Mrs. Kurtz was critical of the questions about Tederick’s motives about the town downsizing as relating to his past support of consolidation with the County government or a desire to acquire Town water-sewer utilities in support of private-sector residential development in the county’s north corridor.
Several council members also cited public support from people they alleged were fearful of expressing their opinions publicly due to possible threats from those critical of the downsizing plan. Social media threats on Facebook were cited, including by newly appointed council member Lori Athey Cockrell. She pointed to a social media post calling for the burning down of council members houses or the breaking into their homes or vehicles.
See the public criticism and the interim town manager and council responses to that criticism in these two exclusive Royal Examiner videos, the first containing the entire public comments portion of the meeting, the second starting with the interim town manager and council responses to what they heard from the public.
Highlights include Jacob Meza’s repeated points of order called in response to what he felt were too personal public criticisms violating meeting rules; and public counterpoints to those points of order calls, including one citing Meza’s and Holloway’s personal work session criticisms of the mayor a week earlier and another stating “I think the U.S. Constitution trumps Robert’s Rules of Order. – Get the popcorn:
Clarification
There were several references to a passage from Roger Bianchini’s story titled “Tourism, the Visitors Center, staff futures and outsourcing – what does the present and future hold?” during the February 10 meeting of the Front Royal Town Council.
First, Public Speaker Paul Gabbert read a passage from the fourth paragraph of the story attributing it as a quote to support the contention that a decision had been made to outsource the Town’s Tourism Department function to the Chamber of Commerce as part of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s FY 2021 Budget and downsizing proposal.
That passage is: “Tederick noted that he proposes no staff salaries for Tourism in his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. It is a department he has recommended be outsourced to the private sector, apparently at least initially the local Chamber of Commerce.”
Some, apparently including Tederick, took Gabbert’s reference to be presented by the Royal Examiner as a quote from the interim town manager, leading him to later observe that he had been misquoted in the Royal Examiner story published the previous day.
However, as explained above the quoted sentence is not a quote attributed to Tederick, but rather is the writer’s observation that it seemed the Chamber of Commerce was on the interim town manager’s radar as a possible outsourcing option.
We contacted Tederick Tuesday, February 11, to verify the above quoted passage was what he was referencing in his misquote comment. He agreed it was and said he would appreciate Royal Examiner’s clarification that he had never been quoted saying tourism would be outsourced to the chamber.
This is that clarification.
Contacted about rumors of additional terminations in the wake of the February 3 budget work session and closed session personnel discussion, Interim Front Royal Town Manager Matt Tederick was emphatic that no new terminations had occurred.
“That is another false rumor. No other reorganization is planned – NONE, it is done,” the interim town manager said with emphasis. He also dispelled notions of plans to close the Town Visitor’s Center out of which the Tourism Department of Director Tim Smith operates.
“There is no plan to shut down the Visitors Center – that is another rumor,” Tederick said.
Confusion on the status of the Visitor’s Center and its largely part-time staff may emanate from Tederick’s FY 2021 budget proposal made public at the Front Royal Town Council Work Session of February 3. Tederick noted that he proposes no staff salaries for Tourism in his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. It is a department he has recommended be outsourced to the private sector, apparently at least initially the local Chamber of Commerce.
In a Friday, February 7 phone conversation, Tederick said that Tourism Director Smith had told him he would deal with informing four part-time Visitor’s Center employees of the plan to write them out of the coming FY 2021 Town Budget.
However, beyond the current fiscal year budget that carries the Town Tourism Department and the Visitor’s Center staff through June 30, decisions will be made by the entity or entities contracted to take over those functions from town staff, Tederick said. That includes any decision on employee retention, full or part time, including the current Tourism Director.
In addition to the $234,000 cut eliminating all salaries and benefits in the Tourism Department, Tederick’s budget plan recommends an increase of $201,000 – from $24,000 in the current budget to $225,000 – in “Professional Services” to cover his outsourcing plan. His bottom line despite a $157,000 increase in operational expenses that includes $46,000 to Blighted Building ordinance enforcement and a $4,000 increase to “Downtown Events” believed to be Gazebo film nights, is an approximate $77,000 reduction in tourism-related expenses.
In response to a question from County Supervisor Delores Oates on February 4, Tederick told County officials he did not believe the town government was “agile enough” to properly handle tourism promotion and marketing of the Town of Front Royal. As previously observed, it appears to be a minority opinion the interim town manager shares with perhaps six people on the town council, and few, if any, within the tourism-related local business community.
In fact, Mayor Gene Tewalt was aggressively double teamed by Councilmen Jacob Meza and Chris Holloway when he expressed opposition to the outsourcing of tourism at the February 3 work session. Tewalt observed the Town had, had a bad experience with an initial attempt to outsource tourism, also apparently to the chamber of commerce several decades ago. Meza accused the mayor of showboating for the large crowd and Holloway said the mayor was lying when he said he had only heard of Tederick and council’s preferred outsourcing and departmental cuts the previous week.
Asked about the referenced “bad experience” with previous outsourcing of tourism during a break in the February 3 work session, the mayor pointed this reporter toward former Council Clerk Rhonda North, who was part of a crowd of about 50 citizens present to listen, and largely express opposition to the outsourcing/staff termination plan emanating from council and its appointed interim town manager.
North told this reporter that it had been discovered during that first outsourcing experience during her council clerk tenure prior to Jennifer Berry’s 14 years following North’s retirement, that the chamber had over-billed the Town for previously accomplished tasks through several additional budget cycles, apparently moving those payments to cover chamber operational expenses unrelated to Town tourism. Current Chamber officials could not be reached prior to publication for comment on that previous tourism outsourcing experience.
North explained her presence with nearly 50 other interested citizens and business owners at the February 3 council work session as an expression of concern with what she called a “backwards” process in which decisions on budget-related departmental downsizings and staff, including department head, terminations preceded, not only approval of that budget proposal, but even its presentation to the town council.
A Sunday afternoon, February 9, visit to the Front Royal Visitors Center found two of the impacted part-time employees on the job. Gail Criger and Nelle Adkins greeted this nosey reporter with a smile and the enthusiasm about their community that is a front page on Front Royal and Warren County for many visitors, including repeat visitors from near (Northern Virginia) and far (Europe and Canada), they pointed out.
Criger and Adkins were enthusiastic about some upcoming promotional initiatives – more on that later – but unsure if they would have to be passing the torch on those initiatives to others in the near future.
At issue for some initially expressing opposition to the FY 2021 budget plan is so radical a realignment of the town government being recommended by an interim appointee removing what many downtown and tourism-related business owners see as positive and proactively functioning departments and personnel.
One thus-far unanswered question asked at the January 30 citizen meeting with the interim town manager at the Front Royal Brewery was whether the changes thus far enacted or on the table, reflect a careful appraisal of existing Town departmental functions or is an expression of a philosophical belief that less government is the best government and that any plan that reduces the need for municipal revenues paid for by taxes is a good plan.
The radical reorganization and downsizing of town government by a temporary appointee even seems to fly in the face of a past Tederick statement on his view of his role as interim town manager as “setting the table” for his permanent successor to be allowed the choice to implement or not, significant changes in the town government function. Though with the withdrawal of council’s choice to conduct the executive search for a new town manager, it appears council is back to square one on finding the departed Joe Waltz and his interim replacement’s successor.
Of course, as Tederick has observed in announcing his budget plan and staff cuts, he works at the will of the town council. So, perhaps it is to council that question on the impetus for the staffing and departmental downsizing should be directed, rather than to the interim town manager.
Thus far, other than the mayor’s expression of opposition to outsourcing town functions, there has only been an aggressive defense of the plan emanating from the town manager’s office, or silence from the town’s elected body officials about that plan.
Town closed session personnel discussion motions may violate FOIA law on ‘subject’ disclosure
Local Government
Town closed session personnel discussion motions may violate FOIA law on ‘subject’ disclosure
Executive Director of the Virginia Freedom of Information (FOIA) Council Alan Gernhardt says his agency is of the opinion that the closed session motions related to personnel issues made by the Front Royal Town Council on January 27 and February 3, are legally challengeable by State FOIA statutes for full disclosure of the exempted purposes allowing that discussion to occur behind doors closed to the public. Those motions were read into the public record by Lori Cockrell and Jacob Meza, respectively, and apparently reflect language long used by the town council.
A check of Royal Examiner video of the January 27 and February 3 closed session motions verified that the personnel portions were read as printed on the agenda cover sheets: “I move that Council convene and go into Closed Meeting for the following purposes: … (other topics regarding pending legal or real estate transactions specified) “Discussion and consideration of assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body, pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 1. of the Code of Virginia.”
At issue for the FOIA Council is the vagueness of the reference to “employees of any public body”.
What attracted Royal Examiner’s attention to this wording was a closed session motion regarding personnel matters made by the Warren County Board of Supervisors on February 4. Following language identical to the Town motion regarding “the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, and resignation of a specific public officer of the public body;” was added, “I further move that the discussion be limited to the Community Policy Management Team.”
The absence of that qualifying portion in the Town motions led us to call Director Gernhardt of the Virginia FOIA Council in Richmond. He explained that such motions have three essential requirements by FOIA law: to identify a subject; a purpose; and the State Code exemption allowing the public body discussion to take place outside the public purview, behind closed doors.
Gernhardt referenced State Code Section 2.2 – 3712 in support of a the FOIA Council contention that such a vague designation as “employees of any public body” does not do enough to satisfy identification of the “subject” of that personnel discussion.
While acknowledging that FOIA law allows excessive detail on specific personnel situations to be excluded to protect personnel interests and privacy, he referenced past Attorney General (AG) Opinions and case law to support the FOIA Council opinion that an excessively vague description of the personnel “subject” as worded in the Town of Front Royal motions do not comply with FOIA requirements to justify adjourning to closed session for the cited personnel discussion.
The FOIA Council is an instructional and advisory body on FOIA law and parameters for state municipal and economic development officials, as well as a resource for the media and other citizens.
Its perspective on “subject” disclosure is explained on their website, regarding previous inquiries on similar situations in other jurisdictions.
“As previously opined by this office, a motion to convene a closed meeting must contain all three elements (subject, purpose, and citation) in order to comply with FOIA; a motion that lacks any of these elements is insufficient under the law. We have previously observed that there is often confusion in differentiating between the subject and the purpose of a closed meeting. Conceptually, it may be helpful to think of the subject as what the meeting is about, while the purpose is why the meeting is to be held.
“This office has previously opined that when identifying the subject of a closed meeting, the subject need not be so specific as to defeat the reason for going into closed session, but should at least provide the public with general information as to object of the discussion,” the FOIA Council states.
Look at it this way: acceptable “subject” disclosure could be the “Illegal Ancient Aliens Department”; acceptable purpose would be “the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, and resignation” thereof; while acceptable withholding of information would be “allegations of alien slave trade trafficking within the Illegal Ancient Aliens Department”.
However, Town Attorney Doug Napier said many attorneys working employment or municipal law have a differing opinion on exactly where Virginia law, case histories and past AG’s opinions come down on the issue.
“If a motion is worded in such a way as to give a person’s identity away, I’d say you not do it … It is a gray area of law and a balancing act – you want the public to know as much as possible, but if a personal identity is involved you must be careful, it’s tough,” Napier admitted, adding that were a departmental identity included that was a one-person department, naming the department would essentially identify the person. Then if that person was terminated the following day, the public perception would be that person “must have done something wrong”.
Napier noted that he had voluntarily “conflicted” out of advising the town council on the recent budget-related personnel terminations, noting, “I wanted to be taken out of the loop, I work with some of these people every day.” He said council contracted an attorney he did not name who “specializes in employment law – so I would assume these things were done by the book.”
That may depend on whose book was being read.
Contacted about the closed session motions, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick said he believed they had always been worded that way, certainly since he came on board as interim mayor in late May 2019 following the resignation of Hollis Tharpe.
“No one is trying to do anything inappropriate – we’re trying to do things by the book,” he said, observing that the Town’s FOIA personnel discussion motion wording originated with Town Attorney Napier and predated recent, controversial personnel developments tied to his FY 2021 Town Budget proposal.
However as observed by Napier above, what the Virginia FOIA Advisory Council sees as “by the book” and how some municipal attorneys or their bosses may “read the book” are often at odds.
From the FOIA Council’s perspective “employees of any public body” does not meet the FOIA requirement for specificity as to the “subject” of a closed meeting. Mr. Napier and other municipal attorneys may disagree or chose to err on the side of caution to avoid possible employee litigation for revealing confidential personnel records.
However, as FOIA Council Executive Director Gernhardt told us, litigation sometimes comes from the other side – the public complaining that required FOIA information to justify going behind closed doors is being withheld by elected officials and their staff.
But if the departmental staff or staffs discussed in closed session January 27 and February 3 are unknown, what is known are the staff repercussions in proximity to those dates.
Two days after the January 27 closed session personnel discussion, Interim Town Manager Tederick has publicly disclosed a series of conversations informing Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Town Engineer Robert Brown, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry and Planning Department staffer Matt Farace that their services were no longer needed and their terminations were imminent, if not immediate.
Prior to the February 3 closed session, Tederick presented an FY 2021 Budget to council recommending no staff salaries for the Tourism Department in the coming fiscal year that begins July 1.
If Mr. Tederick’s public statements on the reasons for the recommended terminations and future staffing cuts being tied solely to budgetary concerns and a desire to reduce Town operational expenses is taken at face value, it is hard to see Napier’s caution on violating personnel privacy statutes as coming into play on either date in question. Unless of course those decisions had already been made and the personnel matter of the 27th did not relate to those looming terminations.
And were that true, it leads us to the same FOIA compliance question on whatever date those terminations were discussed in closed session, assuming they were. – It is hard to know when they were discussed since the Town closed session motions do not specify the personnel subject to be discussed, which is at the heart of the issue.
So, if intentionally or unintentionally, motions to discuss recommended staff terminations behind closed doors were made concealing FOIA-required information whenever those discussions occurred, where does that leave the Town, those employees, as well as town citizens angered by the action and perceived backwards process behind it?
The short answer is that would be up to a judge were a legal challenge of the adjournment to closed session regarding personnel matters on either of the above or any other dates, to be upheld by the courts.
“The public body must still identify the subject in order to make a proper motion to convene a closed meeting. Determining whether any particular motion meets the statutory requirements depends on the facts of each situation and requires a case-by-case analysis,” the FOIA Council notes in its website discussion of previous cases.
Consequences?
We asked Gernhardt about possible consequences of citizen litigation challenging the closed session discussion of the budget-related terminations or any matter found to have been adjourned to without proper FOIA disclosure.
Conceivably, Gernhardt told us the judge could rule the closed meeting or portions of it did not occur and any consequent votes taken are declared void.
Situations have occurred where the judge ordered depositions on the closed meeting’s content from participants and then made those depositions a public record of the illegally convened closed session.
Should plaintiffs prevail, judges have ordered the municipality to pay the plaintiff’s legal expenses. And in some cases, judges have imposed civil penalties of $2,000 to $5,000, ordering the municipality to pay those amounts into the State Literary Fund.
So, it appears the payoff would largely be one of principal and directing future content of Town closed session motions; possibly making the content of a closed meeting ruled illegally convened a matter of public record, as would be any vote or council consensus voiced behind closed doors on such things as terminations.
Warren County Public Schools superintendent search starts Feb. 10
The Warren County School Board’s application and profile seeking a new superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) will be made available for potential applicants on Monday, February 10. They are due by midnight on March 20.
School Board members during a special Saturday, February 8 work session unanimously approved, with amendments, the third-party vacancy announcement and application documents developed by Real Synergy LLC, which the School Board contracted to manage the WCPS superintendent search.
As applications from potential candidates are received, Real Synergy President J. David Martin, a former Fauquier County (Va.) superintendent, told board members that he and his Real Synergy colleague Roger Collins, a retired Nelson County (Va.) superintendent, will begin to vet candidates.
“What that means,” said Martin, “is that we will begin to look at their digital footprint, which means we’ll go back through and look at newspaper articles and we’ll look at what the media says about them. So, when we bring you all of the job applications, we’ll be able to share that information with you.”
The data-sharing will occur during a tentatively scheduled April 4 meeting at which board members will be able to view all submitted applications and receive Real Synergy recommendations, “but that’s all that they are,” said Martin. “If you want to interview somebody outside of that, then that’s great.”
Martin also said that he and Collins “will not be checking references because at that point, you won’t know who you want to interview.” That process also will be discussed during the April 4 meeting, when Real Synergy reviews round one and round two interview criteria with the School Board members, he said.
Additionally, as applications are received, Real Synergy will start work on determining how many of the criteria points each candidate meets.
Data for that criteria, and for both the WCPS superintendent vacancy announcement and application, were derived by Real Synergy’s 120 face-to-face interviews with school personnel and local leaders, as well as from the more than 690 online surveys submitted by the public.
For instance, data was collected from the face-to-face interviews Real Synergy conducted with: building-based administrators; School Board members; Warren County Supervisors; the School Board Office; the community; teachers; students; and the public hearing held during the School Board’s January 5 regular meeting.
To help build the profile for a future superintendent, Real Synergy asked respondents five questions: to describe the characteristics, skills or knowledge that a new superintendent should possess; what challenges WCPS faces; a description of the positive attributes of WCPS; one piece of advice for a new superintendent; and whether the respondent knew anyone who fit these characteristics and attributes — data on this last question wasn’t made public by Real Synergy.
According to the data provided by Real Synergy, the top two answers for each question were:
1. 58 total respondents want the new superintendent’s top characteristics, skills or knowledge to include communication (that he or she be a good listener); and 33 total respondents want to see the next superintendent have both classroom and administration experience.
2. Regarding the top challenges facing WCPS, 32 total respondents cited the retention of employees; 22 total respondents said attendance; and 20 total respondents named special education as challenges.
3. 20 total respondents described WCPS’s positive attributes as being a sense of community; 19 total respondents cited WCPS being a small division as another.
4. The top pieces of advice for a new superintendent included that he or she listen (25 total respondents), be visible (11 total respondents), and gain feedback from employees (11 total respondents).
Meanwhile, data from the online survey results were compiled from questions about the qualities that people think a new superintendent should possess and were ranked by ‘most important,’ ‘very important,’ ‘important,’ ‘less important,’ and ‘least important.’ The top-three categories of respondents were from parents of WCPS students, community residents, and WCPS employees.
According to Real Synergy’s data, for example, 365 respondents out of 690 total responses ranked “communicates well with all community groups” as ‘very important,’ while “communicates well with people of all races and socioeconomic status” was ranked as ‘very important’ (329 votes) and ‘most important’ (259 votes).
Among the numerous questions asked in the online survey, there were three questions that ranked as ‘most important.’ Respondents said that a new superintendent should know how to get staff, students, parents, and the community to work together to help children learn (386 responses); that the new superintendent understands how to provide safe environments for students and staff (368 responses); and that he or she has been a successful educator at the building and office levels (219 responses).
Other questions regarded a new superintendent’s use and development of technology in teaching and learning (322 voted it ‘very important’); the willingness to take new approaches to teaching and learning (305 said this was ‘very important’); and understands how to effectively delegate authority (336 ranked it ‘very important.’), among others.
All responses to the online survey and during the interviews helped Real Synergy develop the superintendent vacancy notice, superintendent profile key and the application, which the School Board members reviewed and tweaked with minor changes.
Following a motion by Warren County School Board member James Wells and a second by School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, the board voted unanimously to approve the documents be made available publicly on February 10.
In addition to Wells and Bower, present and voting were Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., and School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi.
Board members then went into a closed session to discuss an employee personnel issue. Williams told the press that no announcements would be made following the closed session.
The Royal Examiner filmed the entire Saturday work session, which is available below.
EDA in Focus
EDA report to County – long-time annual auditor withdraws from lagging 2018 audit process
During one of six operational updates from entities with which it is either directly or indirectly involved at its Tuesday, February 4 meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got what Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Doug Parson called “bad” and “very disappointing” news.
That news was that long-time EDA auditor Yount-Hyde-Barbour had withdrawn from the EDA’s 2018 audit process. That process is running considerably behind as the EDA tries to get to the bottom of the final year of a number of years during which a contracted financial investigation by Cherry Bekaert, known for its forensic audit discoveries of criminal financial behavior, alleged a number of years of financial improprieties within EDA operations.
The Cherry Bekaert investigation conducted from mid-September 2018 into the spring of 2019 has resulted in a $21.3-million EDA civil litigation against what currently stands at 14 human and business entity defendants and multiple financial felony indictments by a special grand jury empaneled to investigate potential criminality tied to the EDA civil litigation. At the center of both the civil and criminal cases is former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
It was Yount-Hyde-Barbour that was contracted by the EDA to conduct its annual audits during most, if not all of the years during which the EDA financial scandal is believed to have occurred. In recent months retired Warren County Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel and Heather Tweedie of the auditing firm Hottel-Willis have been pouring through the EDA’s 2018 financial records trying to ascertain what EDA assets went where, how, to what purpose and most importantly, were those purposes legitimate and authorized by the EDA Board of Directors.
Yount-Hyde-Barbour had been expected to take the result of Stimmel and Tweedie’s work to belatedly conduct their annual audit for 2018. Completion of that audit has been termed crucial to the
EDA’s future ability to function as it attempts to traverse the operational aftermath of the financial crimes alleged to have occurred under McDonald’s decade of executive leadership of the EDA.
One EDA civil case defendant’s attorney wondered aloud during a past motions hearing that if their client was a defendant for the financial actions alleged against them, why the EDA auditor that had rubber stamped the EDA’s finances annually through the years of alleged embezzlements and misdirection of assets, wasn’t also a defendant.
Could Yount-Hyde-Barbour’s withdrawal from the 2018 audit process be an indicator of potential legal issues between the auditor and the EDA? In response to media questions Sands Anderson attorney Dan Siegel, present with lead EDA civil case attorney Cullen Seltzer for a closed session discussion with County officials of the EDA’s civil case landscape, said only that EDA counsel continues to explore potential legal liability in many directions.
VDOT Revenue Sharing
In other business Tuesday, after a week’s delay to allow new supervisors to gather additional information, the county board unanimously approved the County’s contribution to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Revenue Sharing Program. It was explained that the program that runs through multiple municipal fiscal year budgets allows involved municipalities to get a 50% revenue match from the State on needed and desired road improvements throughout the county.
Numbers presented projected the County’s contribution in the coming FY 2021 budget at $250,000. It was a number projected to remain constant in FY 2021 through FY 2024. Six total involved road project costs were cited at $2.9-million over a number of years, with a 25% County contribution total of $753,312.50 and a 25% contribution from involved Sanitary District and POA fees at $703,313.50.
Short-term rental permit
By a 3-2 margin, a divided board approved a short-term rental Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Stephen J. Aron Jr. despite some objections from neighbors in the gated River Ridge Property Owners Association. Tony Carter and Archie Fox cast the two dissenting votes.
Carter cited neighbor concerns about security issues tied to the applicant’s efforts to recoup some of his residential property improvement costs in purchasing what he said at the earlier public hearing was the run-down home of what he described as the less than conscientious previous occupants. In explaining her vote for the CUP, Delores Oates noted that renters wouldn’t be given the code to the gate, but would utilize a locked key box key to activate entry to the gated community.
Carter replied that, that solution still allowed entry and access of strangers to a community that many residents may have located to for the additional security provided by locked access available only to residents and their guests.
During the January public hearing it was noted in favor of the request that many short-term rental operations do quite a bit of vetting of guests. The applicant indicated he intended to be conscientious about those allowed to stay at the residence he and his family plan to spend a great deal of time at themselves.
In addition to the EDA, other operational updates the county received were from VDOT, RSW Jail, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service, Department of Social Services and the Town of Front Royal.
See a related story on the Town report; and see the full Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting – other than the 3-hour-plus closed session – in this Royal Examiner video:
Who’s doing what for whom? Terminated employees pop up in written Town Report to County
Local Government
Who’s doing what for whom? Terminated employees pop up in written Town Report to County
During his report on Town business to the Warren County Board of Supervisors on February 4, Interim Front Royal Town Manager Matt Tederick touched on a number of topics, including his $29.2 million capital improvements plan in his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Town Budget, planned funding and movement on a Spot Blighted Building Abatement Ordinance, and town-wide pedestrian safety initiatives.
During his report, North River District Supervisor Delores Oates asked Tederick about his plan to outsource tourism, which she noted “affects us all”. Tederick replied that it was his opinion that the Town government is not “agile enough to do a good job” on tourism promotion. However, if initial public reaction from impacted citizens and their tourism-dependent businesses is any indicator, Tederick may be in a distinct, if significant, minority with his six town council members in holding that opinion.
On the topic of pedestrian safety Tederick noted that council work session discussion the previous day about the aspect of improved street lighting indicated a “more complicated and costly” variable leading to possible delays on that aspect of improved pedestrian safety.
While not verbalized in his discussion of pedestrian safety, it was noteworthy that Tederick’s written report on a “South Street Traffic Study” included the observation that, “Jeremy Camp and Robert Brown are meeting with VDOT to discuss the updated traffic counts and talk about the possibility of focusing the study on the eastern end corridor.”
As previously reported, Town Planning Director Camp and Town Engineer Brown were notified of their terminations, along with several other employees, on January 29 as part of Tederick’s FY 2021 Town Budget proposal. That proposal first presented to council at the February 3rd work session, recommends cutting town personnel in a number of key departmental positions as a means of reducing Town operational expenses to facilitate a half-cent real estate tax decrease while proposing nearly $30 million in additional expenditures for capital improvements.
Of the re-focusing on the eastern end of South Street in the pedestrian safety study the written report states, “Updated crash data suggests that the eastern end is slightly more problematic than the western end.”
We certainly hope whoever replaces Camp and Brown in the Town Report-cited VDOT discussions on South Street pedestrian safety is aware of the most recent fatality, which occurred last year on the western end of South Street in a pedestrian crosswalk where poor lighting was determined to be a contributing factor.
That Tederick may already be feeling the consequences of his recommended staffing cuts may have been indicated by an exchange with Supervisor Tony Carter. Noticing Tederick left the meeting room several times to take calls prior to his report, Carter suggested the Town Report be moved up on the list of remaining reports if Tederick had pressing business elsewhere. Tederick noted a looming 10 a.m. conference call concerning the Town’s $700,000 Community Development Block Grant projects, projects terminated Planning Director Camp was also taking the point on; and which also terminated Community Development Director Hart was involved with as well.
Due up next, EDA Executive Director Parsons said he had no problem allowing Tederick to precede him to facilitate the interim town manager making his conference call. See, as Parsons and EDA Board leadership has repeatedly indicated, the EDA is willing to cooperate with the Town to mutually beneficial ends – wonder if the Town is willing to return the favor?
Time, Town civil litigation amendments and the interim town manager’s suggested budget appropriations for civil litigation against the EDA should indicate an answer to that question.
In addition to Camp and Brown, as of late morning February 5th the town manager’s office had confirmed the terminations of Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry and Planning-Zoning Department official Matt Farace. Town Manager Administrative Assistant Tina Presley said she had no information on additional personnel cuts in tourism at the Town’s Visitors Center that Royal Examiner had received several citizen inquiries about.
You can see Tederick’s Town Report to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in this exclusive Royal Examiner meeting video:
EDA report to County – long-time annual auditor withdraws from lagging 2018 audit process
