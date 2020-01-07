Local News
Virginia State Police urging motorists to drive for conditions today
With Virginia experiencing a wide range of inclement winter weather today (Jan. 7), the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to be prepared and to drive for conditions. The snowfall along the Interstate 81 corridor has caused numerous traffic crashes, with the majority of them involving only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities. However, Virginians are still advised to do the following if traveling today:
- Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better. Also, it’s a state law that if the windshield wipers are active, then headlights must be on.
- Slow your speed. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during storms, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.
- Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you in order to avoid rear end collisions.
- Buckle Up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.
- Check Your Vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.
- Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.
For the latest in road conditions and updates, please call 511 on a cell phone or go online to the VDOT Virginia Traffic Information Website at www.511virginia.org.
Virginians are advised to only call 911 or #77 on a cell phone in case of emergency. It is essential to keep emergency dispatch lines open for those in serious need of police, fire or medical response.
Local News
Snow exits area but the slick part is tonight
Snow in the northern Shenandoah Valley is tapering off. Clearing with some late afternoon sun is in the central to southern part of the area. Many roads have been plowed and treated, but remain slush covered. Motorists should be alert for slick areas with refreezing tonight especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps.
Travelers are encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for crash listings, road conditions and live camera feeds.
Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Augusta County. Clear conditions in Alleghany County.
Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County
Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Bath and Alleghany counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.
Local News
LFCC Workforce Solutions picks up international marketing award
The successful marketing efforts of LFCC Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education have been recognized by the world’s largest lifelong learning association, the Learning Resources Network (LERN).
LFCC Workforce Solutions was presented the 2019 LERN International Award for Excellence in Marketing. The award was just one of 20 given during LERN’s annual conference in San Diego, Calif., which was attended by 800 lifelong learning professionals representing five countries.
“The award is for innovation in the field of lifelong learning and serving communities,” says LERN President William A. Draves. “These awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, an absolutely critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity in this century.
“With more than 100 award nominations every year, gaining an International Award is an outstanding achievement.”
Workforce Solutions embarked on a marketing campaign – led by Marketing Director Guy Curtis – with a goal of raising $3.5 million in fiscal 2019. It surpassed that goal by 8 percent.
LERN credits several strategies for that success, including targeted mailings of the print brochure to specified customers, a regular radio show, investment in a robust customer relationship management/marketing/email software program and a solid integrated marketing plan.
Workforce Solutions’ FastForward credential programs, which are short-term training courses in high-demand fields, such as commercial truck driver, heavy equipment operator, phlebotomy technician and nursing aide, played a large role in determining Workforce Solutions’ target audience, according to Curtis. Other FastForward programs include electrical, HVAC and plumbing apprenticeships.
“We’re committed to helping businesses and individuals in our community, and the FastForward programs offer the technical training and credentials desperately sought by area employers,” Curtis says.
Curtis says the recognition was an honor and the culmination of his team’s efforts.
“LERN has said for years that everyone in your department is responsible for marketing,” he says. “Whether it’s operations, programming, or corporate training, we all play a part in marketing the wonderful programs and services that we offer.
“Our entire team at LFCC truly deserves this award. The all-hands-on-deck approach and family-team environment make it a great place to work and positions us to do great things for our community.”
Learn more about Workforce Solutions’ programs at lfccworkforce.com.
Local News
Snow covering roads in the Shenandoah Valley
Up to two inches of snow have fallen in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands as of mid-day Tuesday, creating slick driving conditions on many roadways. Snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon, and driving conditions are rapidly changing as the winter storm moves through the region. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges caution for motorists who must travel.
VDOT crews and contractors are plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. They will continue to work around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts to ensure all roadways are passable.
Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Tuesday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Minor conditions in Augusta County.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Moderate to minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge and Highland counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Page County. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Page and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on "Text Views" and then click on "Road Condition Table". Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Local News
Snow on the way
Motorists should be alert for deteriorating weather conditions on Tuesday as the first winter storm of 2020 brings snow to the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Snowfall is expected to begin overspreading the region during the morning commute and continue through much of the day.
The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and key primary routes on Monday in part of the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews throughout the district will plow and treat roadways as needed around the clock on alternating 12-hour shifts.
For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on "Text Views" and then click on "Road Condition Table". Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Local News
Catholic Charities expands existing education and workforce training programs
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has renamed its “Hogar Immigrant Service Education” program “Education and Workforce Development.” The new name signifies an expansion of its previous mission, in which the program provided education and workforce training to immigrants and refugees, to now offer this service to anyone seeking assistance in changing jobs or navigating today’s competitive job market.
“We will continue to provide the excellent education and workforce training programs we have offered to refugees and immigrants, but, simultaneously, want to ensure we make every effort to expand these critical services to other individuals and families in need,” said Art Bennett, President and CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “This expansion will help men and women struggling to find their first job, or a better job, in an effort to improve life for themselves, their families and their communities.”
The unemployment rate going into 2020 is at just 3.5 percent, among the lowest the country has seen in almost 50 years. With full employment and a rapidly changing economy, the challenge continues to be ensuring booming fields have enough skilled workers and jobseekers are trained to secure jobs and excel in the workforce. Additionally, many individuals in lower wage jobs are looking to ascend in their professions and secure higher wages to better meet their needs, the needs of their families and plan for the future.
Catholic Charities is responding by building upon its existing workforce training program, expanding eligibility to trainings and hiring three new full-time staffers. The expansion will allow Catholic Charities to explore other workforce related class opportunities, additional parish or offsite locations throughout the Diocese as well as family literacy, GED and computer classes.
Catholic Charities has offered morning and evening classes to immigrants and refugees in the Northern Virginia area at various locations since 1981. To accommodate busy adults, classes are offered at various times in Manassas, Sterling, Springfield, Woodbridge, and Falls Church. The low-cost classes and trainings include:
- English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL)
- Citizenship preparation
- GED preparation
- Computer literacy
- Employment counseling
- Job development
- Employment training
- Interview and resume skills
- Assistance in connecting with other Catholic Charities services, including emergency financial assistance, immigration legal aid, counseling, and health care
For more information or if interested in volunteering, visit www.ccda.net.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington serves the poor and vulnerable who live within the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese of Arlington, which is led by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge. Catholic Charities provides food for the hungry, a free medical clinic for adults including prenatal care, adoption services, transformational housing for the homeless, mental health counseling, emergency financial assistance, prison ministry, workforce development and immigration and refugee services. Catholic Charities serves all, regardless of faith. www.ccda.net.
Crime/Court
Seeking counsel, accused Brinklow murderers back in court January 8
The two local men accused of killing 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow in September, then concealing and transporting his body from an in-town scene of the crime to a remote wooded area in a refrigerator will be back in court Wednesday, January 8. It will be Richard Matthew Crouch and George Lee Good’s third court appearance since three charges against each man related to the Brinklow death were announced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on December 31.
Crouch, 35, and Good, 28, were both already incarcerated on other unrelated, though also violent criminal charges, when the announcement of the Brinklow charges came down. Crouch was being held without bond in Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County and Good, also without bond, at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
In an initial appearance by remote video in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court – the first court in session after they were charged – on Thursday, January 2, it was determined the men qualified for court appointed attorneys. When they appeared in Warren County General District the following day, January 3, counsel had yet to be secured for either man, leading to the continuance to 11:30 a.m. on the General District Court docket Wednesday, January 8.
Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder, Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body related to Brinklow’s death. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29. A decomposing body was discovered at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of southwestern Warren County on December 2. The body was identified as Tristen Brinklow on December 16.
In the criminal complaints against the men it is stated that after being informed of his Miranda Right not to self-incriminate, Crouch gave law enforcement officials a description of the circumstance of Brinklow’s death.
“Mathew (sic) Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound Tristan (sic) Brinklow in a residence, within Front Royal. He stated this assault led to the death of Brinklow.
Crouch stated they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator,” the criminal complaints state, adding, “Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene.”
As previously reported in our charges filed story, Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point on December 7. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Previous charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
