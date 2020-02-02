Local Government
Many questions, few clear answers on Town reorganization plan
Many citizens present for Thursday afternoon’s Question-Answer session with Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on his governmental reorganization plan were downtown business owners. Some of those, particularly with ties to tourism, cited Community Development Director Felicia Hart’s very proactive role in promotion and expansion of downtown business interests.
Others pointed to the role of the Town Planning and Zoning Department and Planning Director Jeremy Camp’s efforts in moving work forward on downtown infrastructure improvements utilizing $700,000 in State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Hart, Camp and the planning department along with tourism, are all believed earmarked for termination, reorganization or outsourcing in Tederick’s budget proposal.
One volunteer at the Front Royal Visitor’s Center said that employees there were anticipating also being terminated in the near future. While that doesn’t impact her, or the Town for that matter, financially since she is a volunteer, others are paid full or part-time staff in a department Tederick said is going to be recommended for outsourcing.
Another citizen expressing concerns about the impact on tourism, was Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast proprietor Scott Jenkins. The Mountain Home B&B and hiker hostel are located near where the “AT” crosses Route 55 in southern Warren County. Jenkins was co-author, with Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee Co-Chair Susan Tschirhart, of a letter of concern on potential impacts of the interim town manager’s budget proposal on community tourism and marketing. The letter was sent to the mayor and town council Thursday, the same day these concerns were being voiced to Tederick at the Front Royal Brewery.
Royal Examiner received a copy of that letter, which is posted in the OPINION section of the Royal Examiner website – we recommend it as a reference point to concerns expressed during Thursday’s public meeting with the interim town manager as it echoes ground Jenkins and others covered in questions posed at the Front Royal Brewery.
Some of that ground questioned the above-mentioned tying of a revenue-diminishing tax decrease to a budget proposal bloated by nearly $30 million in proposed capital improvements. Some of those improvements have been kicked down the fiscal road by the town council in recent years out of an unwillingness to commit Town financial resources or taxes to generate new revenue to them.
Some present at Thursday afternoon’s citizens meeting at the Front Royal Brewery also questioned whether an interim town manager should be recommending such sweeping changes to the conduct of town governmental operations. In fact, there has been speculation expressed to this writer by citizens who asked that their names not be used, as to whether this reorganizational downsizing may date to Tederick’s May to early November 2019 stint as Interim Mayor, perhaps leading to Town Manager Joe Waltz’s mid-October decision to leave the town government, effective November 8. We have not been able to contact Waltz for comment.
Others wondered if more than a single budget process, the proposed changes reflected a broader philosophical perspective on eliminating governmental functions as a means of reducing taxes and turning those functions over to the private sector. To our recollection, no sitting elected town official campaigned on such policy of reduction of town services. However, several have often expressed a desire to keep the town tax rate flat, if not reduced.
And if there was no clear response to such broad questions, as Tederick told Royal Examiner for our initial story on the budget and town government reorganization plan, he works at the will and direction of the town’s elected officials. None of those elected officials were spotted by this reporter at Thursday afternoon’s initial public reaction to media exposure of the budget and personnel plan.
However, Tederick did respond that he believes the recommended changes will streamline and improve how the town government functions. However, he was not able to provide any specifics on plans to replace existing departmental functions in the near term. That lack of a specified plan to replace staff and departmental functions earmarked for termination or outsourcing worried those citizens and business owners present.
Present to hear citizen concerns or not, it will be on the town council’s authority that the interim town manager’s recommendations on outsourcing, privatization and staff cutbacks will be given.
But whether the impetus for the current interim town manager’s budget and reorganizational plan originated with Tederick, council or elsewhere, it was Tederick alone, well not completely, who was in the crosshairs of concerned, sometimes heated citizen questions and comments at Thursday’s quickly arranged public meeting. Present with Tederick was the Town’s IT Director Todd Jones, who recently had “Public Communications Director” added to his titles. While not responding to questions, Jones managed to get one negative citizen review of his new job performance thus far.
“You get an ‘F’ for communications on this,” one speaker said pointing Jones’ way. What remains to be seen is how council and the mayor will be graded by the public as this story progresses.
Interim Town Manager grilled on budget-departmental reorganization plan
On Thursday afternoon, January 30, Matt Tederick found himself under the gun from a room full of citizens concerned and/or angry about a radical realignment of the town government function propelled forward by him as interim town manager.
Late Thursday afternoon, citizens called out by ViNoVa downtown business co-owner Rachel Failmezger met in the rear section of the adjacent Front Royal Brewery to discuss the pending terminations tied to a $29 million capital improvements proposal contained in Tederick’s FY 2021 budget proposal.
That proposal will be presented to the Front Royal Town Council at a Monday, February 3rd work session. According to Tederick, the terminations are slated to become effective with council’s concurrence the following day, February 4. However, several of the impacted employees’ work cell phones were not accepting calls on Wednesday, January 29, indicating they had likely been taken and turned off by town administrative staff, reflecting a likely termination of those employees’ work functions that day.
Band-Aid on the Titanic?
During his exchange with the public, Tederick said he thought tying a half-cent real estate tax decrease to the FY 2021 budget despite the additional $29 million included for capital improvements projects was a way to indicate the Town was in good financial shape despite the EDA financial scandal.
The Town is claiming alleged financial improprieties under the executive directorship of Jennifer McDonald cost it at least $15 million in misdirected or lost assets. Thus far town officials have provided no documentation to support any of its financial claims at the base of its civil suit filed against a current EDA, whose board and staff have repeatedly offered to work together in good faith to reach an actual assessment of municipal losses by way of past EDA operations. However, that circumstance may change as the town attorney has noted that the court has ordered future amendments to its litigation to include reference material in support of its claims.
What is the end game?
While Tederick was lauded for his willingness to appear to answer questions on short notice last Thursday, he was also grilled as to possible underlying motives and a seeming lack of any immediate plan to replace terminated employees or fill outsourced or reorganized departmental functions.
Local attorney David Downes, who is in an ongoing legal dispute with the Town over parking on his property behind his law office and Virginia Beer Museum on Chester Street, ended a series of questions on the advisability of the announced plan by noting that he has both agreed and disagreed with Tederick on policy issues in the past.
One, perhaps ironically considering his negative reaction to the current plan, Downes said he had agreed with Tederick on previously was consolidation of the county and town governmental functions. It was an initiative rejected by town voters in a referendum several years ago.
“If anything, ironically Matt has supported the argument of why we don’t need two governments. You just showed us that by wiping out three department heads – we don’t need them! The next step logically is, we don’t need the town,” at which point one citizen interrupted Downes to inject pointedly at Tederick, “We don’t need a town manager.”
“I wish you well,” Downes continued to the interim town manager, adding, “Maybe that was your goal, I don’t know – well played.”
“Well played alright,” another citizen injected of Downes’ observation on possible policy endgames.
At that point C&C Frozen Treats owner William Huck interrupted to point out it was 5:30 p.m., with a long-planned Town “Envision” meeting on future downtown festival and event permitting slated for 6 p.m. at the Villa Avenue Community Center.
“My point is, at this point we’re not going to get the answers that you solely want out of Matt on this – he can’t give you those answers today. No, we don’t agree with it; we don’t all like it; but we don’t understand 100% of what it is,” Huck said, adding that two department heads believed earmarked for termination potentially with their departments or part of them, Felicia Hart and Jeremy Camp, had been important to his downtown business interests as they interact with tourism.
But ultimate, detailed answers were not likely to come from the interim town manager on this short notice, Huck said, noting he and other present, including Tederick, would soon have to depart for the community “Envision” meeting.
Double Standard?
And as noted in our story on Thursday’s Town Envision Meeting on permitting criteria for future downtown festivals and events, it was the absence of any opportunity for public input on such a major downsizing and outsourcing plan prior to its being announced as a virtual done deal, that angered many present at Thursday’s public meeting at the Front Royal Brewery.
If public feedback is being sought in a series of meetings about how downtown events and street closings should be managed in the future, why wouldn’t the Town offer the same opportunity to citizens for such a major change in how the town government is structured and functions, several wondered.
Neither the interim town manager or town communications director had an answer to that question.
It will be interesting to see whether members of the town council will have an explanation, either at Monday’s work session or council’s February 10 meeting, its first with a public comments portion on the agenda since the budget and reorganization plan’s revelation by the media.
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Access Independence Inc, Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
In part 2, you heard from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
In part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests.
In part 4, the Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc and the Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc present their requests to the Board of Supervisors. And in part 5 to finish out the first meeting is Access Independence Inc, Warren County Habitat for Humanity, and the Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Our mission is to promote independent living by providing services and resources that enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities living in Virginia’s Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity
At Warren County, VA Habitat for Humanity, we do more than build houses. We partner with home-buyers, volunteers, donors, businesses and community organizations to transform lives and rebuild communities. Houses are sold at an affordable, no-profit rate with no-interest mortgages to qualified home buyers who earn 30% to 60% of the area median income.
Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District
We were organized under the authority of the Soil Conservation District Law as passed by the Virginia General Assembly of 1938. In 1941, the District was formed with only Frederick County. In 1944, Clarke and Warren Counties joined the District; Shenandoah County became a part of the District in 1945. In 1973, the City of Winchester joined to complete the present District.
All programs and services of the district are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis, without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc, Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
In part 2, you heard from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
In part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests. And now in part 4, the Browntown Community Center, Resolutions, Inc and the Blue Ridge Arts Council, Inc present their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Nestled in the picturesque “Shenandoah Valley”, in the quaint little village of Browntown, surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the Browntown Community Center provides its local residents, the County of Warren, (and surrounding Counties’), residents, with a facility for conducting meetings, playing music, holding seasonal festivities and other activities that strengthen community bonds and unite the residents.
We offer Mediation & Restorative Justice services within the communities of Page, Warren, and Shenandoah counties. Mediation is the act of resolving disputes through a process which involves a neutral, third-party, licensed and trained intermediary. Our services include:
Family Group Conferencing
Large Group Facilitation
Mediation
Ombuds
Youth Accountability Conferencing
The mission of Blue Ridge Arts Council is to provide a broad base of support for the visual and performing arts, in all segments of the community, by increasing awareness, interest, knowledge and participation.
Lively discussion of future downtown event permitting and street closures
Downtown business owners and other interested citizens gathered for the second in a series of meetings scheduled to reach a consensus on recommendations to the town government on policies moving forward regarding special events, related street closures, parking and other variables that may impact them all.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, fresh from his grilling by mostly angry citizens reacting to his radical proposal to downsize the town government function as part of his FY 2021 Town Budget proposal, helped Envision Meeting Facilitator Chips Lickson poll 30 to 40 present on their opinions on how a consensus should be reached and on what criteria that consensus should be based.
It is important to the Town because that consensus will help Tederick recommend policy changes to council on festival and event permitting, street closures, policing needs and cost distribution between the Town and private and non-profit sectors.
Tederick may have noticed that much of the negative heat he caught at the 4:30 p.m. public meeting over recommended staff terminations and downsizing of the town government, came from the absence of this very type of public and impacted citizen input prior to the recommendation being decided upon, whether by him as “interim” town manager or under the non-publicly disclosed recommendation of council.
Unlike that quickly-organized and heated public confrontation earlier at the Front Royal Brewery where Tederick and IT/Communications Director Todd Jones alone were present from the Town, a number of Town Council members were present for the long-scheduled Envision session at the Villa Avenue Community Center. Among those present were Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, Gary Gillespie, Letasha Thompson, Lori Cockrell, as well as Mayor Gene Tewalt and Police Chief Kahle Magalis. Also present was County Board Chairman Walter Mabe.
Punctuated by some lively discussion, a consensus seemed to be reached that of seven criteria future downtown festival and event permitting be based on, attendance, even distribution of vendors along the length of East Main Street, and a qualitative assessment of the event and revenue produced be categorized as the top three criteria.
Other variables discussed included how to approach new events without a track record to judge criteria by; how event revenue should be distributed and how operational costs should be divided between event sponsors and the town government.
While opinions varied widely among those present, majorities were expressed for:
1 – provision of a budget forecast and breakdown, as well as post-event report on those actual numbers;
2 – no time limit on how long downtown streets or parking facilities would be closed for major events, such events being judged at 1500 along Main Street and 750 in the Gazebo/Village Commons area alone;
3 – that event applications be considered throughout the year;
4 – that events with a positive track record be given preference if there were conflicting permit applications for a single date;
5 – that applying organizations not be limited in the number of events sought within a single year.
There was also a tight 9-7 majority in support of a two events per month limit over no limit on the number of events requiring street or other closures within a month.
See the discussion, and lively back and forth among participants, including many familiar faces in the downtown business community in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, Concern Hotline
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
- In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors.
- In part 2, you heard from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library. And in part 3, the House of Hope, Friends of the Shenandoah River, and the Concern Hotline presented their requests.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
House of Hope is a program for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. House of Hope is a 24 hour facility at 724 Warren Avenue. It provides a continuum of care from Short-Term to a maximum Long-Term stay of 6 months. The residence has 16 beds, showers, food, clothing, and laundry facilities. Services include case management, consultation, job counseling and referrals as well as outreach and support on all levels, to nurture body, mind and soul.
Friends of the Shenandoah River
The Friends of the Shenandoah River is a volunteer, non-profit, scientific organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of the Shenandoah River and its tributaries.
The group was founded in 1989 by a group of like-minded Shenandoah Valley citizens and scientists concerned about the rapid decline in water quality of their beloved Shenandoah River. While the fish kills of the 80’s and 90’s would not compare to those of the next decade (which depleted 80% of the adult smallmouth and sunfish populations), the danger signs were all too evident: industrial pollution from the Avtex Fibers plant; sediment and fertilizer runoff; livestock polluting the feeder streams; water turbidity; lesions and sores on fish; the stench of under-treated sewage. Clearly, action was needed, but where to begin? This nucleus of science-minded Friends knew just where to start—with the science.
Concern Hotline is a free 24/7/365 anonymous information & referral, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention hotline serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Blue Ridge Legal Services, Northern Virginia 4-H, Samuels Public Library
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors. In part 2, you’ll hear from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc. (BRLS) is a nonprofit charitable civil legal aid program providing free legal assistance in civil matters of critical importance to low-income residents of the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke Valley.
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center’s mission is to facilitate proven experiential learning programs for youth, families, and adults that educate, inspire and connect.
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
