Second mortgages: the pros and cons
A second mortgage, also called a home equity loan, involves borrowing money against the portion of your home that you own. To put it simply, if you have a $350,000 mortgage on a home you bought for $400,000, you have $50,000 of equity and may be able to use some of it to consolidate debts or finance a project. Here are the pros and cons of doing so.
Pros
A common reason for taking out a second mortgage is to consolidate debts with a loan that has a lower interest rate, thus saving money in the long run. In addition, it offers flexible payment arrangements, as you can also negotiate for a longer or shorter amortization period, which is the length of time you have to repay the loan.
Cons
The interest rate will be higher than that of your first mortgage. In addition, you need to have enough equity to cover the entirety of the debts you mean to consolidate.
The most serious downside, however, is that paying off credit card debt with a second mortgage means transforming an unsecured debt into a secured debt by putting your home up as collateral. If you fail to make your payments, the bank may be entitled to foreclose on your home.
Before applying for a second mortgage, speak with your financial adviser. If you’re struggling financially, it may also be a good idea to seek debt counseling to assess whether a second mortgage is the best option.
4 ways to avoid a renovation disaster
Whether you just bought a fixer-upper or are upgrading your home, avoiding renovation mistakes will save you time and money. Here are four rules to follow that will ensure your next project goes smoothly.
1. Have a plan
Taking the time to plan your project will save you time and money in the long run. Make a list of every improvement you want to make, decide on the order in which they should be completed and then establish a timeline and budget.
2. Expect the unexpected
More often than not, you’ll encounter unexpected issues when renovating your home. Always allow yourself more time and money than you think you’ll need. This way, unforeseen complications are less likely to delay completion.
3. Make room in the budget
Whether you’re completing the work yourself or hiring contractors, you should allow for a contingency of at least 15 percent and ideally 25 percent. The additional funds will allow you to deal with unexpected problems.
4. Don’t DIY everything
Trying to do everything yourself can be overwhelming. More importantly, some things need to be done by professionals, no matter how handy you are. This includes structural as well as electrical work.
By following these tips, you’ll avoid making mistakes and help ensure that your next home improvement project goes smoothly.
Leisure activities: the key to a happy retirement
Are you approaching retirement? You need to start thinking about what you’ll do with the priceless gift of time that you’ll be receiving. To fully appreciate this new stage of your life rather than dreading it, you just have to be well prepared. So take stock of your interests, and take control of the situation now by listing all the activities you would like to indulge in when you’re well rested.
Fun activities
Consider a variety of activities that you can do alone, as a couple, with family, or friends. This is a great opportunity to take up knitting in order to relax, try new restaurants with your spouse, go to shows or sports events with the family, or contact friends you haven’t seen for ages. Quilting, poker, reading, golf, movies, jigsaw puzzles, hiking, museums—the possibilities are endless and so you’re sure to find a hobby that is in tune with your interests.
Classes for enriching the mind
You never had time to pursue your passions? The time has come to remedy the situation; take a class in music, art, sports, computers, language, cooking, or sewing. Take classes to develop a long-neglected talent, to perfect an art that you’ve already familiar with, or to get acquainted with a new discipline.
Discussion groups
Will you miss all those discussions with your work colleagues? Join a group to share your passions or just to meet people and exchange ideas and opinions. You might want to join a book or bridge club, a bowling or hockey league, or do lawn bowling or sing in a choir.
If you take the time to plan your leisure activities, your retirement will be relaxing but never boring!
Make the most of your retirement by planning some leisure activities.
5 makeup tips to make your complexion glow
As you age, your skin will undergo a number of changes that can impact the way makeup looks on your face. Here are five tips that can help you achieve a more radiant glow.
1. Choose the right creams. Deeply nourishing creams are typically shiny, heavy and best used at night. For a day cream, choose something liquid-like with a light texture and a matte finish.
2. Hide imperfections. If you want to use a concealer, opt for a liquid product instead of the stick version, which can accumulate in wrinkles.
3. Use the right foundation. Choose a product that closely matches your skin tone but with a touch of pink to help you achieve a more luminous look. To avoid a caked-on appearance, apply foundation in thin layers until you create the desired effect.
4. Highlight your eyes. Opt for mascaras that elongate your eyelashes and eyeshadow with a neutral or pale hue to brighten your eyes. Ideally, avoid applying anything to the underside of your eyes, as it’s likely to draw attention to dark circles, if you have them.
5. Apply lipstick. Bright, classic colors work well with nearly any style. Apply a lip liner to the outline of your mouth to better define it, and use a brush to put on the lipstick, as doing so ensures every groove is coated with color.
To get recommendations for your specific skin type, don’t hesitate to ask a cosmetician at your pharmacy or to consult an esthetician in your area.
5 popular types of purebred cat
Are you thinking about adopting a pure¬bred cat? With over 70 recognized breeds, you have plenty to choose from. Here are five types adored by cat lovers everywhere.
1. Birman
Also known as the Sacred Cat of Burma, this type of feline is distinguished by its bright blue eyes, white paws and dark fur on its face, tail and ears. Extremely social, the Birman almost always wants to be where the action is.
2. Siamese
One of the oldest cat breeds in the world, Siamese cats are known for their long, lithe bodies, triangular shaped heads, distinctive markings and frequent vocalizations. They’re very intelligent and tend to bond closely with their human family members.
3. Maine coon
The largest of domestic cat breeds, the Maine coon can grow as big as some medium-sized dogs and is known for its silky coat and distinctive tail. These playful cats love to spend time with their human family but tend to be more reserved with strangers.
4. Persian
These sweet-tempered cats are prized for their long, flowing coats and their adorably squashed faces. As affectionate as they are beautiful, these cats love to spend time with their human friends. However, they require frequent grooming to prevent their fur from matting.
5. Ragdoll
This purebred cat was named for its habit of going totally limp with relaxation when picked up by an adoring human. These large cats are as happy to play as they are to curl up on a warm lap.
Like all pets, purebred felines may have specific health issues that need to be guarded against. To ensure your cat lives a long and happy life, make certain to partner with a reputable veterinarian in your community.
Should I hire an architect for my renovation project?
If you plan to renovate your home, you may be wondering if you need to hire an architect. While in some cases a designer or a contractor is the only pro required, other times, further expertise is vital. Here’s when you should hire an architect.
You’re not sure what you want
Do you want to change the layout of a room but aren’t sure how? If so, an architect can help you sort out your needs and preferences and come up with a design for the space you’ll love.
You’re making major changes
If your renovation dreams include taking down a wall or creating an entirely new space, you need an architect. They’ll ensure that your home remains structurally sound and help you obtain the proper permits.
You need help managing the project
Some people don’t have the time or expertise to oversee a project. In this case, you can hire an architect to make sure the renovation goes according to plan, from start to finish.
While smaller renovations don’t necessarily need the expertise of an architect, you’ll never regret hiring one for larger projects.
Volunteering: rewarding “work”
Are you looking forward to your retirement but are worried about having too much free time on your hands? Maybe you could invest your time in a cause close to your heart; give a few hours a week to an organization or help someone in trouble, for example. Volunteering is a way to keep inertia and depression at bay when your professional work life comes to an end. And the benefits of volunteering are many, both for you and for those with whom you interact. Here are just a few:
• Volunteering is rewarding. Being a volunteer lets you feel useful and appreciated. It improves your quality of life and allows you to put your experience and expertise at the service of your community.
• Volunteering lets you develop as a person. It gives you the opportunity to expand your horizons, develop new skills, gain more knowledge, widen your social network, and cultivate a strong sense of belonging in your community.
• Volunteering gives you the opportunity to help people while doing something you love. For example, if you love to travel, you could participate in an overseas international development project.
• Volunteering is good for your health. In addition to helping you to stay active, volunteering helps you avoid feelings of isolation, and it also reduces stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.
Whether you volunteer several times a week or just an occasional day here and there, volunteering is a great motivator and gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Best of all, it can really give meaning to your life.
Volunteering allows you to have an active and fulfilling life, even after retirement.
