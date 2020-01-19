The Cracked Acorn: The Future

Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men. 1 Corinthians 1:25

I have been asked, “What will it be like in years to come, the news and etc.?”

The best I can do is to put on my Swami hat and look into the next 25 years: inky, dinky, dooley and pollwaee, here ’tis:

1) Tiger Woods will eventually par on 18 holes, claiming it was all due to the latest Shatner Turbo 2010 dual wheeled walker,

2) Hillary will come out and tell all about the complete problem of the e-mails when she was Secretary of State, claiming it was,”The Devil made me do it!”,

3) People have wondered what has happened to the Golden Arches we have grown to love, this is due to drone thievery during late hours,

4) It has been proven that high school teens are encountering too much stress from mandatory tests… which have been stopped… to graduate one must only find Waldo to get that coveted diploma,

5) The Japanese report they have located the last known giant tuna and are now working on a large baited hook to snare the elusive Charlie tuna,

6) At long last, the wait for the Keystone Pipeline (XL) is about to start; this 20 lane highway is certainly not the answer to “Why did the chicken try to cross the road!”,

7) The enormous sized earth tunneler digger, known as Lady Bird, has gotten loose and is rumored to be headed to tunnel under the Capitol and maybe the White House; authorities tell us not to worry, congress and the President of our nation will all be vacationing or campaigning at that moment,

8) Mayor of D.C. continues to try and find and build affordable housing that has forced congress to give up the abandoned Michelle Obama White House lawn garden to be available for housing,

9) The last surviving WWII Japanese soldier has been discovered on one of the forgotten Pacific Islands, where he claims that eating figs from the Banyan trees extended his life, greatly,

10) Trump’s southern wall has been built; it was only after he was allowed to put in casinos on the U.S.A. side,

11) Canada, now says that global warming has arrived in the North and willing to offer U.S. refugees into their homeland,

12) DISNEY is about to launch the Mickey & Minnie super sonic train, connecting Disney land and Disney World; at the near sonic speeds it will let tourists see both in one day and still be able to walk to their cars w/o wheelchair assistance! If only Walt was alive to see this!

13) The number 13 has always been unlucky for us, now the Federal government will offer medical aid to those who fear this number and can get on with the rest of their lives.

From the wise old owl: “Do not allow pain, to stop the joy of living!”