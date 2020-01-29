Volunteering: rewarding “work”

re you looking forward to your retirement but are worried about having too much free time on your hands? Maybe you could invest your time in a cause close to your heart; give a few hours a week to an organization or help someone in trouble, for example. Volunteering is a way to keep inertia and depression at bay when your professional work life comes to an end. And the benefits of volunteering are many, both for you and for those with whom you interact. Here are just a few:

• Volunteering is rewarding. Being a volunteer lets you feel useful and appreciated. It improves your quality of life and allows you to put your experience and expertise at the service of your community.

• Volunteering lets you develop as a person. It gives you the opportunity to expand your horizons, develop new skills, gain more knowledge, widen your social network, and cultivate a strong sense of belonging in your community.

• Volunteering gives you the opportunity to help people while doing something you love. For example, if you love to travel, you could participate in an overseas international development project.

• Volunteering is good for your health. In addition to helping you to stay active, volunteering helps you avoid feelings of isolation, and it also reduces stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.

Whether you volunteer several times a week or just an occasional day here and there, volunteering is a great motivator and gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Best of all, it can really give meaning to your life.

Volunteering allows you to have an active and fulfilling life, even after retirement.