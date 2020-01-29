Home
Should I hire an architect for my renovation project?
If you plan to renovate your home, you may be wondering if you need to hire an architect. While in some cases a designer or a contractor is the only pro required, other times, further expertise is vital. Here’s when you should hire an architect.
You’re not sure what you want
Do you want to change the layout of a room but aren’t sure how? If so, an architect can help you sort out your needs and preferences and come up with a design for the space you’ll love.
You’re making major changes
If your renovation dreams include taking down a wall or creating an entirely new space, you need an architect. They’ll ensure that your home remains structurally sound and help you obtain the proper permits.
You need help managing the project
Some people don’t have the time or expertise to oversee a project. In this case, you can hire an architect to make sure the renovation goes according to plan, from start to finish.
While smaller renovations don’t necessarily need the expertise of an architect, you’ll never regret hiring one for larger projects.
5 popular types of purebred cat
Are you thinking about adopting a pure¬bred cat? With over 70 recognized breeds, you have plenty to choose from. Here are five types adored by cat lovers everywhere.
1. Birman
Also known as the Sacred Cat of Burma, this type of feline is distinguished by its bright blue eyes, white paws and dark fur on its face, tail and ears. Extremely social, the Birman almost always wants to be where the action is.
2. Siamese
One of the oldest cat breeds in the world, Siamese cats are known for their long, lithe bodies, triangular shaped heads, distinctive markings and frequent vocalizations. They’re very intelligent and tend to bond closely with their human family members.
3. Maine coon
The largest of domestic cat breeds, the Maine coon can grow as big as some medium-sized dogs and is known for its silky coat and distinctive tail. These playful cats love to spend time with their human family but tend to be more reserved with strangers.
4. Persian
These sweet-tempered cats are prized for their long, flowing coats and their adorably squashed faces. As affectionate as they are beautiful, these cats love to spend time with their human friends. However, they require frequent grooming to prevent their fur from matting.
5. Ragdoll
This purebred cat was named for its habit of going totally limp with relaxation when picked up by an adoring human. These large cats are as happy to play as they are to curl up on a warm lap.
Like all pets, purebred felines may have specific health issues that need to be guarded against. To ensure your cat lives a long and happy life, make certain to partner with a reputable veterinarian in your community.
Volunteering: rewarding “work”
re you looking forward to your retirement but are worried about having too much free time on your hands? Maybe you could invest your time in a cause close to your heart; give a few hours a week to an organization or help someone in trouble, for example. Volunteering is a way to keep inertia and depression at bay when your professional work life comes to an end. And the benefits of volunteering are many, both for you and for those with whom you interact. Here are just a few:
• Volunteering is rewarding. Being a volunteer lets you feel useful and appreciated. It improves your quality of life and allows you to put your experience and expertise at the service of your community.
• Volunteering lets you develop as a person. It gives you the opportunity to expand your horizons, develop new skills, gain more knowledge, widen your social network, and cultivate a strong sense of belonging in your community.
• Volunteering gives you the opportunity to help people while doing something you love. For example, if you love to travel, you could participate in an overseas international development project.
• Volunteering is good for your health. In addition to helping you to stay active, volunteering helps you avoid feelings of isolation, and it also reduces stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.
Whether you volunteer several times a week or just an occasional day here and there, volunteering is a great motivator and gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Best of all, it can really give meaning to your life.
Volunteering allows you to have an active and fulfilling life, even after retirement.
10 washable hygiene products
Given the monetary and environmental costs associated with single-use hygiene products, switching to washable versions is a no-brainer. You can now easily find the following reusable items:
1. Tampon applicators
2. Sanitary pads
4. Cotton swabs
5. Diapers (including special swimming diapers)
6. Wipes
7. Facial tissues
8. Toilet “paper”
9. Incontinence protection
10. Makeup removal wipes
Most of these reusable items are offered in a variety of sizes and styles. But to reduce your carbon footprint as much as possible, be sure to privilege locally made products.
Be sure to carefully follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and sanitizing your reusable hygiene products. Other¬wise, they could present a health risk.
How to survive a layoff
If you’ve been laid off, it’s important to re-evaluate your finances. Here are some tips to help you manage the situation until you find another position.
Evaluate the situation
Review your savings and adjust your budget accordingly. List your recurring expenses, including those for your cable, cell phones, medications, rent and mortgage. Then, tally up what income you have, if any, and determine for how long you can make ends meet.
Decide where to cutback
You probably won’t be able to maintain the lifestyle you’re used to while you’re unemployed. Start by making sure you can cover essential costs, such as those for food, medication and shelter. Then, cut back on unnecessary spending (such as by terminating subscriptions or at least putting them on hold). You should also talk to your financial institution to see whether you can renegotiate bill and credit payments. It’s also important to avoid taking on any new debt.
Secure income sources
You’ll likely need to supplement your savings while looking for work. Don’t wait until you’re struggling to meet basic living expenses before looking into securing unemployment benefits. You may also want to consider getting a part-time job until you can find something more permanent.
For more advice, don’t hesitate to speak to someone at your financial institution, as they could help you find ways to minimize costs while you find work.
Be prepared
Experts recommend having an emergency fund with sufficient savings to let you live for three to six months. In addition, maintaining a strong professional network could make finding a new job much easier. Periodically updating your resume and attending networking events is a good idea, even if you aren’t expecting to be laid off.
3 signs it’s time to update your plumbing
Though the plumbing components in your home can work for years at a time without fail, they do have a limited lifespan. Here are three signs it may be time to update yours.
1. Murky water
Water that’s brown, yellow or otherwise tinted is usually cause for concern. It could indicate that there’s corrosion in the pipes. When this happens, minerals build up and cause pressure, which in turn can cause the pipes to burst.
2. Outdated pipes
Modern plumbing systems use PVC, copper or brass pipes. Older houses usually have pipes made of galvanized steel, cast iron or lead. Each material has a limited lifespan.
Copper can last up to 80 years. Brass, cast iron and galvanized steel, however, may be good for up to 100 years. Modern PVC pipes will hold for a maximum of 45 years.
If the pipes have outlasted their natural lifespan, it’s time to replace them.
3. Unpleasant odors
If you detect a foul odor coming from your tap, it could indicate that there is mold or mildew inside the pipes or in the wall around the plumbing. Not only is this unpleasant, but it could pose a health risk.
If your home is at least 60 years old, there’s a good chance that some of your pipes are exposed. If so, take a look at them regularly. If you spot any flakes, bumps or other signs of damage, it may be time to have the whole system inspected by a plumber.
If your home has lead pipes, you must replace them ASAP. Lead is highly toxic and can make you and your family sick.
Five tips for a healthy retirement
Staying active and healthy is essential if you want to make the most of your retirement. Here are some tips to help you enjoy your retirement for years to come.
1. Remain active. Physical activity is not only beneficial to your health; it’s also good for the morale and great for relaxing. Golf, gardening, swimming, walking, dancing, and cycling are all simple options. Find activities you enjoy and do them on a regular basis.
2. Take care of your health. Go for regular checkups and screenings for diseases such as osteoporosis, breast cancer, or prostate cancer. Don’t forget to have your eyes, hearing, and teeth examined as well. Quitting smoking would also be a good idea.
3. Eat healthy. Ensure that your diet includes enough protein, fiber, calcium, and vitamin D. Refer to the USDA’s MyPlate food guide for recommendations related to your age group (visit www.choosemyplate.gov).
4. Sleep well. To promote better sleep, avoid caffeine and cigarettes before going to bed, develop a bedtime routine, and try to always go to bed and get up at the same time, including on weekends.
5. Boost your memory. Here are some good memory strengtheners: physical activity; sleep and relaxation; games such as scrabble, Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and cards; an active social life; and intellectual work such as reading, writing, and analyzing.
By following these tips on a daily basis, you’ll help yourself stay healthy and you’ll be able to live your life to the maximum. You can enjoy your retirement to the maximum by taking good care of yourself.
