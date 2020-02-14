Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – January 2020
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2020. We must be setting records at this point! Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 57.9% in January 2020.
- New Pending UP 59.%. We list them and they are going under contract fast. 160 Active Listings.
- Closed sales are UP 33.3%.
- Average Median Sold $219,900. This number is down again this month. Hoping to see this number climb again in the next few months. Personally, I have known a few investors who have decided to sell their less expensive investment properties to take advantage of the strong market. Could this action bring down our median sold value?
- Average Days on Market 52. In my opinion, anything under 60 days is great!
What ‘move-in ready’ really means
Are you wondering what “move-in ready” really means? Here’s what homebuyers and home sellers should know about this often-used term.
The legal definition
While the details depend on local laws and regulations, the term move-in ready generally indicates that the building meets all local legal requirements for living in. Thus, strictly speaking, a move-in ready home doesn’t need to be flawless. It only needs to be habitable.
What it means for buyers
Many homebuyers mistakenly think that a house that’s marketed as move-in ready will be entirely furnished and up¬dated, or at least not require any renovations. However, this isn’t always the case. Beyond the bare fact that it’s habitable, you shouldn’t expect anything from a home listed this way.
What it means for sellers
While you may not need to extensively renovate your home, if you live in an up-and-coming area, it might be worthwhile to update your appliances and think about leaving some furniture behind. More and more millennials are entering the housing market, and many of them want to minimize the hassles that come with outfitting a new home, even if it means they need to pay a bit more to purchase it.
In the end, the term move-in ready can mean different things to different people. However, both buyers and sellers will likely benefit from the help of a reliable realtor who can offer guidance and help manage expectations.
How to manage the stress of house hunting
First-time homebuyers often feel overwhelmed when entering the real estate market. Here are a few tips for managing the stress of house hunting.
Give yourself time
Rushing will amp up the pressure and is also a good way to make a bad decision. If possible, start looking for a house well in advance of your lease running out.
Get a buyer’s agent
The realtor displayed on the for-sale sign is the seller’s representative. Alternatively, a buyer’s agent represents you and can help with every aspect of your hunt, from searching to closing and beyond. Their ability to organize the chaos of house hunting will make the process a lot less stressful.
Prioritize
Make a budget, decide which features you absolutely need in your new home and determine how important things like commute, proximity to schools and transit are. Knowing what you want and what you can afford will help you steer clear of homes that would only meet some of your essentials.
Don’t get attached
As soon as you visit a home that ticks some of your boxes, you’ll find that it’s very easy to picture yourself living there. However, this can easily play against you. If you get too attached, you’ll be devastated if the seller turns down your offer. This will only add to the stress of house hunting.
Don’t be afraid of missing out
The fear of missing out is common among house hunters but it’s best avoided. Don’t get drawn into a bidding war because you’re afraid that nothing else you like will come
on the market. The notion that there’s only one right home for each buyer is a myth. In real estate, there’s always another option.
House hunting is challenging, but it’s a lot less stressful if you approach it with a solid plan, realistic expectations and a pragmatic outlook.
Home renovation health and safety tips
Are you planning to renovate your home? If so, you should know that your abode is about to become a construction zone. This means that there will be tools, dust and other health and safety hazards to contend with. Here’s how to protect yourself and your loved ones during a home renovation.
1. Get an inspection. If your home was built before 1990, have someone come in to inspect it for traces of asbestos. You don’t need to be renovating extensively to run the risk of exposure to this harmful material.
2. Protect yourself. Even if the inspection doesn’t turn up anything, wearing a mask at all times is a good idea. Anyone working on the renovation should also wear gloves, eye protection, hardhats and steel toed boots to prevent injuries.
3. Protect your home. Lay down tarps so your floors don’t get stained or scuffed and protect any furniture you couldn’t move out of the vicinity of the construction zone.
4. Ventilate. Make sure there’s a window open and fans running while the dirtiest work is underway. This will keep fresh air flowing into your home.
5. Clean daily. At the end of every day, vacuum and mop the floors and wipe the dust off of all surfaces.
6. Use non-toxic products. Opt for VOC-free paint and water-based solvents, as these won’t release chemicals into the air.
7. Do dirty jobs outside. Designate a space in your yard for cutting, sanding and other tasks that generate dust and dirt.
If you’re going to be living in the house while it’s being renovated, it’s a good idea to keep one room in your home closed off. This will provide you with a haven to retreat to in the evenings.
Buy first vs. sell first: what homeowners should know
If you’re ready to move into a bigger home, you may be wondering whether you should sell or buy first. While there’s no one right answer, here’s what you should know about each option.
Buy first
The main advantage to buying first is that you’ll have plenty of time to peruse the market for your new abode. Without a closing date on your current home pressuring you, you’ll be free to hunt for the perfect property. You’ll also be less concerned if you face setbacks.
However, buying first has one potential downfall: if you can’t sell your previous home right away, you might end up owning two properties at once. This will put you on the hook for double the number of mortgage, insurance and utility payments.
Though you can protect yourself from this scenario by making your offer conditional to the sale of your house, it might make your bid less attractive to sellers. In a competitive market, you’ll be at a distinct disadvantage.
Sell first
The main benefit of selling first is that you’ll know exactly how much money you’ll have to buy your new house. The downside, however, is that as soon as your home is sold, you’re on the clock. And if you can’t find something suitable before the closing date, you may end up having to invest in some type of temporary accommodation.
The best approach
Understanding the market conditions where you will buy and sell the involved properties is key. The best thing to do is consult a registered real estate agent who’s familiar with the associated areas. They’ll give you advice about how proceed and help you meet your goals.
Making your dream home: advice for the would-be builder
Are you thinking about building your own home? While there are many advantages of designing a space that works for your family in every way, here are some things you should consider before breaking ground.
Location
Do you want to live in the city or suburbs? If so, it may be hard to find an unoccupied plot. In this case, you may need to look further away from your desired location in order to find land where you can build.
Blueprints
If you build the house in a subdivision, you may be able to use pre-made builder’s plans. However, for a more customized home, you’ll need to hire an architect instead.
Lifestyle
When making design choices, it’s important to think about how you plan to use the house both now and in the future. For example, a steep set of stairs may not seem like a big deal right now, but they may prove difficult if you choose to raise a family or grow old in your home.
If you do decide to build, remember that the home will eventually need to be sold. For this reason, it’s a good idea to make design choices that aren’t so luxurious that you’ll be priced out of the area or that are so quirky that other people won’t want it.
Beth Medved Waller receives 2019 VA/West VA Keller Williams Regional “Superstar” Award
Beth Waller, a Warren County top producing Realtor and founder of the nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, was recognized by Keller Williams Realty Virginia/West Virginia Region as a 2019 “Caught-in-Culture” Superstar. Out of the nearly five thousand agents that make up the large multi-state region, Waller was one of three agents receiving the annual honor for their real estate and impact contributions during 2019.
In her acceptance presentation, Waller was asked to share some background around her 501(c)(3) nonprofit, her origins of volunteerism, highlights of her real estate career and motivational tips for the audience. “This was my first experience speaking on stage about my passion projects, and I thoroughly enjoyed being able to share my story and some ideas with fellow Realtors. I was moved by the line of people afterwards wanting to chat with me as well as the letters and messages I received after the event from people who were inspired. It’s another of the many opportunities I’ll always be thankful for as a KW agent,” said Beth of the honor.
During her presentation, Beth was asked to share about her initiatives that range from a $24,000+ per year Main Street meeting space she funds for her Front Royal/Warren County community, the $12,000+ she’s given through the years in scholarships to local seniors, the nonprofit center in which she provides free office space in Front Royal, her interest-free loans to help those in need and her community video interviews. She also discussed her international mission work which includes well over $25,000 in personal contributions to a brand new primary school in a remote village in Uganda (named the Front Royal Light up Academy) in addition to the funding of a music studio and financially supporting vulnerable children in the ghettos of Uganda’s capital city of
Kampala.
Lee Beaver, Regional Co-Owner and OP shared as she presented the award, “You’re just incredible, as an agent, as a person, and you’ve not only impacted your community but not impacted people overseas, it’s just amazing. We appreciate what you’re doing and we are blessed to have you in our company.” Waller received many other agent sales awards for monthly sales production units for the Manassas Market Center office throughout 2019. “I remain so blessed by all who have supported my real estate career including my family, friends, clients and especially my KW Transaction Coordinator Bridget Rosensteel. I’m glad to have found a home with the thriving KW Manassas office and still have the ability to have my office in downtown Front Royal,” she added.
Waller was also honored to be selected among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for Virginia – Greater Virginia in 2019.
